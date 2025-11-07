Man Treats Wife Like His Servant, Is Shocked She Isn’t Attracted To Him Anymore

ADVERTISEMENT

Like taxes or a phone’s battery getting worse over the years, housework just can’t be avoided. Laundry, dishes, basic cleaning, dusting, vacuuming, all of it is part and parcel of living in a home, even if it’s just a tiny room. Despite how mundane it can be, all too many couples end up getting into serious conflicts over it.

A woman asked the internet if she was wrong to snap at her husband when he started to complain she wasn’t “affectionate” despite not helping her with any housework while she both worked and studied. We reached out to the woman who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

Household chores should never be taken for granted

Woman exhausted and resting head on desk, showing effects of being treated like a servant and loss of attraction in relationship.

So one wife finally confronted her husband who didn’t help out

Text excerpt about a man treating his wife like his servant, facing consequences as she loses attraction to him.

Text describing a man treating his wife like his servant, leading to her loss of attraction and emotional distance.

Text excerpt showing a wife describing her daily chores and feeling treated like a servant by her husband.

Text on white background reads a woman explaining to her husband that she is unhappy and cannot rest at home.

Text excerpt about man treating wife like servant, showing lack of help with chores and its impact on attraction.

Young man frustrated at home, expressing shock and confusion about wife’s lack of attraction, emphasizing servant treatment theme

Text expressing frustration about being busy with house chores, work, and school affecting affection and mood.

Text on a plain white background reads honestly it is hard to be attracted to him right now but I didn’t mention that.

Text excerpt discussing a man treating his wife like a servant and the impact on their attraction and relationship.

Text excerpt showing a wife expressing frustration about being treated like a servant and doing laundry unwillingly.

Text message exchange showing a man shocked his wife isn’t attracted to him after treating her like his servant.

She shared some more details in the comments

Online conversation about chores and relationship frustrations highlighting a man treating wife like his servant and its impact on attraction.

Reddit discussion about man treating wife like servant and his shock that she no longer feels attracted to him.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a man treating his wife like his servant and relationship issues.

Reddit conversation about man treating wife like servant and the impact on attraction in their marriage.

Many readers told her that he needed to step up

Text post reading man treating wife like his servant, highlighting mental load and lack of attraction in a troubled relationship.

Comment about ex-husband treating wife like a servant and the impact on their relationship and attraction.

ALT text: Reddit comment advising a wife on dealing with a man who treats her like his servant and the impact on their relationship.

Comment discussing a man treating his wife like a servant and the impact on attraction and relationship balance.

Comment advising to stop treating wife like a servant to prevent resentment and improve attraction in marriage.

Text of a social media comment discussing manipulation in relationships, relating to a man treating his wife like a servant and the impact on attraction.

Comment discussing how a man treating his wife like his servant causes loss of attraction and relationship issues.

ALT text: Man treats wife like servant and faces consequences as she loses attraction and builds resentment.

Man treating wife like servant causes her to lose attraction, highlighting issues in their relationship and love language conflicts.

Comment discussing how physical touch as a love language may be used to control women, related to man treating wife like servant.

Comment criticizing a man treating his wife like a servant and questioning why he isn’t doing his own laundry.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man treating his wife like a servant and her loss of attraction to him.

Comment discussing how treating a wife like a servant affects attraction and relationship dynamics negatively.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a man treating wife like his servant and relationship challenges.

Comment about man treating wife like his servant, revealing his immaturity and causing loss of attraction in relationship.

Half a year later, she had an update

Man sitting on messy couch, looking frustrated in cluttered room, reflecting on how he treats wife like his servant.

Text post about a man treating his wife like a servant and her loss of attraction due to his lack of help at home.

Text about a man treating his wife like his servant and her response to his behavior impacting attraction.

Text describing a messy home environment highlighting issues related to a man treating wife like his servant leading to attraction loss.

Text excerpt showing a man treating his wife like a servant, causing her to lose attraction to him.

Text excerpt from a story about a man treating his wife like a servant, causing shock over lost attraction and control issues.

Couple in a tense kitchen scene, with man treating wife like his servant and woman looking upset and distant.

Text excerpt discussing divorce and relationship issues from a man treating wife like his servant scenario.

Text excerpt reflecting a man treating his wife like a servant and her lost attraction to him, with context of conservative community.

Text excerpt from a story reflecting on a man treating his wife like a servant and its impact on their relationship.

Text excerpt discussing a man treating his wife like a servant and its impact on their attraction and relationship.

Text about a man treating his wife like a servant and her losing attraction due to his controlling behavior.

Many people were shocked at his behavior

Comment expressing disgust over man treating wife like his servant, causing relationship issues and loss of attraction.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man treating his wife like a servant and the impact on their relationship.

Comment saying you dodged a rocket, referencing Buffy destroying The Judge, posted by user Megmelons55 with 202 points.

Screenshot of an online comment where a man discusses doing laundry and comparing his needs to his wife's, reflecting attitudes of treating spouse like a servant.

Man treats wife like his servant, confused why she isn’t attracted to him, highlighting relationship and respect issues.

Comment highlighting a man treating his wife like a servant, leading to loss of attraction in their relationship.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing relief about someone escaping a negative relationship treating wife like servant.

Comment expressing concern about a man treating his wife like a servant and hoping for her safety and happiness.

Comment discussing a man treating his wife like a servant and the impact on their attraction and relationship.

Man treats wife like servant and is shocked when she loses attraction to him, illustrating relationship struggles.

Comment expressing frustration about men treating wives like servants and the impact on attraction in relationships.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing concern about men treating wives like servants and its impact on attraction.

Screenshot of a social media comment praising and encouraging a woman, related to a man treating wife like servant.

Man treats wife like servant, causing emotional distance and loss of attraction in their relationship.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing support, related to a man treating wife like his servant and attraction issues.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising someone for putting themselves first after a man treats his wife like his servant.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing relief as man treats wife like his servant and faces relationship issues.

Screenshot of a comment discussing a man treating his wife like a servant and the impact on their relationship attraction.

Comment expressing support for a woman treated like a servant, highlighting strength and relationship dynamics.

