“What Would You Have Done Differently?”: 22 Questionable Actions Made By The Main Characters
Characters in films, TV shows, books, and other fiction are always bombarded with tough choices to make. These moments are necessary because they create conflict and force character development. However, many people think some of the choices these characters make are just ridiculous. So let’s see what you would do differently!
In this poll, you’ll vote on 22 scenarios from popular fiction and face the same choices that many characters found tough. See if you can come up with better solutions, and share them in the comments!
When you’re done voting here, cast your votes in our fiction-themed ‘Would You Rather’ poll by clicking here.
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