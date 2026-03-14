🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

When you’re done voting here, cast your votes in our fiction-themed ‘Would You Rather’ poll by clicking here.

In this poll, you’ll vote on 22 scenarios from popular fiction and face the same choices that many characters found tough. See if you can come up with better solutions, and share them in the comments!

Characters in films, TV shows, books, and other fiction are always bombarded with tough choices to make. These moments are necessary because they create conflict and force character development. However, many people think some of the choices these characters make are just ridiculous. So let’s see what you would do differently!

#1 In Titanic, Rose jumps out of the lifeboat that would have guaranteed her survival and goes back onto the sinking ship. She does it to stay with her new love interest. Later, this choice turned out to put both of their lives at risk.

RELATED:

#2 In The Hunger Games, Katniss makes the tough decision to volunteer as a tribute after she finds out that her younger sister was chosen for the games. Not only does this action save her sister, but it also makes her a symbol of hope in the dystopian world.

#3 In Interstellar, Cooper decides to leave his children behind on a dying Earth to go on a space mission in the hopes of finding a better home for humanity. Due to some troubles the crew experiences later, Cooper misses his children growing up.

#4 In Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Joel finds out that his girlfriend used a new medical procedure to completely wipe him from her memories after an emotional fight they both had. He decides that the best thing to do is wipe her from his own memories, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 In Breaking Bad, Walter White refuses financial help from a wealthy colleague to help treat his cancer. His pride and resentment over key decisions that led him to a worse life than his colleague make him refuse the nice gesture.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 In Pulp Fiction, Vincent Vega is tasked with taking his boss’s wife out for a good time. Several people tell him that it might not be a good idea, because it didn’t end well for the last guy who did it. He still went with it, but the night got kind of crazy.

#7 In No Country for Old Men, Llewelyn finds the grisly aftermath of a brutal fight. There’s a case full of money, and against his better judgment, he decides to take it with him, which kicks off a chain of bad luck in his life.

#8 In Gilmore Girls, Rory decides to drop out of Yale after receiving harsh criticism from a newspaper mogul. He tells her she might not have what it takes to be a journalist.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 In The Ring, Rachel decides to copy the mysterious tape and spread its curse further. She does this to protect herself and her son by extending the seven-day deadline. Unfortunately, it also spreads the curse to more people, including her ex.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 In Whiplash, Andrew wants to achieve greatness as a jazz drummer. He keeps returning to his abusive instructor, Terence, despite the constant psychological and physical attacks. Andrew sacrifices other relationships to become something greater through abuse.

#11 In The Office, Andy leaves for a three-month boat trip to find himself and fulfill a lifelong dream of sailing, following his family’s financial ruin. He doesn’t inform the corporation, leaving his branch without a manager and his girlfriend without a partner.

#12 In Avatar, Jake Sully forsakes his human side and joins the alien species to help them defend their home from human invasion. He rejects the exploitative nature of humanity and tries to live like an alien.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 In The Truman Show, the producer Christof created a live 24/7 reality TV show in which Truman lives in a fake world from birth, without knowing it. Christof did it to capitalize on viewers’ need for real, unscripted emotion, and argues that a safe, comfortable world is better for Truman than the dangers of the modern, chaotic world.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 In Pet Sematary, Louis buries his son in a cursed site after a fatal accident, knowing full well that it is dangerous, due to what happened to some pets that were buried there. Consumed by grief, he does it anyway, in the hopes of resurrecting his little boy.

#15 In Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Scott falls for a girl named Ramona, but she tells him that he has to fight her 7 exes to win her heart. He fights them one by one, consumed by his fascination with Ramona.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 In Prisoners, desperate father Keller takes matters into his own hands and traps a man he suspects of kidnapping his young daughter. He’s upset with the police for being too slow when his kid is missing and inflicts psychological and physical pain on the suspect.

#17 In The Silence of the Lambs, Clarice, an FBI trainee, talks to a psychologist-turned-cannibal because he is the only person with the psychological insights needed to catch another brutal criminal. The psychologist demands that Clarice share personal, intimate details of her life in exchange for his insights, and she does.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 In Romeo and Juliet, Romeo makes a hasty decision to drink poison when he finds his lover, Juliet, sleeping in a tomb, believing she’s gone. This decision leads to Juliet waking up and taking her own life as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 In Ex Machina, Caleb trusts an AI robot more than his own boss, after establishing a connection between himself and the advanced AI. He ends up causing major trouble.

#20 In Rocky, the protagonist, a small-time boxer, is offered a fight against the world heavyweight champion. He accepts and goes through rigorous training to participate in a fight he is almost certain to lose.

#21 In Passengers, Jim’s sleeping pod malfunctions and wakes him up too early, during a voyage to a distant planet. He realizes he won’t make it to the planet now. In his loneliness, he wakes another passenger, ruining their dream of reaching it too.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 In The Fault in Our Stars, Augustus meets Hazel in a cancer support group and decides to use his only “wish” from a cancer foundation to help her meet up with her favourite author.