#1
brandy Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

Who gives a f**k? You're paying, and he wouldn't have been able to.

#2
Summer_Plums Report

#3
LGrantz3 Report

#4
theschwasound Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's both funny and depressing watching people so utterly destroyed and dependent on this broken system defend it.

#5
DonnaMaineSmith Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

In the end it costs America more anyway, I don't see why they don't just give people free healthcare.

#6
carsonscabinet Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Essential" apparently doesn't mean enough to pay us a living wage.

#7
Kgth3b3ast Report

#8
aVoice4MA6 Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
57 minutes ago

His wife and child are fine, thank f**k. I hope those nurses never have to experience that fear and pain, racist piece of shits.

#9
dontwritepoems Report

#10
metamorphicae Report

#11
Edmcma Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

The system favors the rich, f**k everyone else.

#12
katalin_pota Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's like one moment you're sipping fine wine and the next you're drinking river water.

#13
forEgality Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

For profit prisons are the shittiest thing ever, and the healthcare system is just as broken. Don't want to lose everything to pay for the treatment of a life threatening condition or injury you can't control? Guess you're f****d

#14
make_it_better0 Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
58 minutes ago

People who were born rich have no concept of money or struggle, what it takes to get overcome that struggle.

#15
Bodasion Report

#16
MidoriAugen Report

#17
onverwijld Report

#18
bury_sandra Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

The Vietnam War was not justified and just resulted in more deaths. There was no "Dominion effect" in Asia like they thought there would be. Millions dead, for f***s sake.

#19
Comrade_Chase Report

#20
W1219Bri Report

BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
Community Member
1 hour ago

No kid(or anyone) should go hungry in any part of the world.

#21
lisapease Report

#22
guy_freire Report

#23
ToadGnarly Report

#24
KazzJenkins Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

The Tories is the conservative party in the UK. Guess conservatives suck just as much anywhere you go.

#25
OldSusy Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Bernie would make a better president than anyone else could at this moment. I genuinely don't understand how stupid you have to be to think he's bad.

#26
ObviousMonk Report

#27
kppotatoes Report

#28
jessetivy Report

#29
joe_messina Report

#30
maggicarter Report

#31
HurtberryJam Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
56 minutes ago

What ever happened to free speech?

#32
bigclasstraitor Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
54 minutes ago

The rich will always be favored. Rich people like to say "Money doesn't buy happiness." but b***h poverty doesn't buy anything.

#33
CriminalJustish Report

#34
ChrisFrancis54 Report

#35
setaside2 Report

#36
poesieenlarue Report

#37
Robbygoldd Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

That orange f**k and his followers are to blame for a lot of that, though.

#38
comradeclarissa Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Shouldn't exist in the richest country in the world.

#39
Scoots_scoots_ Report

#40
dgalan0577 Report

