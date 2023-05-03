Such a repetitive activity as one’s job unavoidably leaves a mark on that person by forming certain habits and affecting their perception of reality through the things they know or tend to focus on. One can see some examples of just how far-reaching these habits can be, as these people are letting us glimpse at the world through their eyes by answering one Redditor’s question : “What do you always notice due to the nature of your job?”, at the same time making us conscious of our own habits and thus enabling us to pick up some new ones if we wish and are willing to work on them.

#1 Children who come from loving families vs those who don't. It's not all about finances either. Just because a child is clean and well dressed, doesn't mean they're loved like they should be.

#2 Wheelchair accessibility issues in public places.

#3 I work in human genetics and it’s really hard not to pick up on dysmorphic features when I’m walking around in public. I’m not a huge fan of that term but essentially a large number of us have something a little different about our appearance that could be random but might also be a feature of an underlying genetic condition, such as a crumpled looking ear or a particularly prominent forehead. Now that I know some of the things we look for in clinic, I have trouble unseeing it in public and it’s hard not to wonder if people know they might benefit from genetic testing if they haven’t already had it in some cases when I see multiple features associated with a certain condition.

#4 Good veins.

#5 Plagiarism.



Years of grading essays have given me a BS barometer that is rarely wrong.

#6 I work at a senior citizen center & each member’s age will pop up on my screen when they renew their membership. I am AMAZED at how vastly differently people age. Some are in their 90s, but look like they could be in there 60s & vice-versa.

#7 When people say they have high pain tolerance, they are often the least tolerant of pain. I'm a physiotherapist.

#8 Techno-babble and techno-buzzwords. It's so easy to tell when a new piece of tech is all smoke and mirrors.

#9 How much of the general public has reading comprehension problems. Work retail

#10 Details in concrete. Quality of finish, variations in grade, lines and impressions left from formwork, patches, etc. I can’t help but pick apart every concrete surface I see.

#11 I always read the acknowledgements first when I pick up a new book to read, to see if I know anyone who worked on it. Publishing is such a small world.

#12 Invasive plant species all over parks, planted in yards and streets. I can spot some species while zipping down the highway.

#13 Even the smartest most experienced tourists can be hilariously unprepared for the places they visit.



I've had insanely well traveled and experienced European tourists arrive in my small Western Canadian town with no mobile devices and zero English proficiency.



I've had very experienced hikers apply bear spray like bug repellant



I've had longtime outdoorsmen who traveled to my hometown expecting to be able to buy all the camping equipment they need so they didn't have to bring all their personal gear from home

#14 That all the ads on TV about medications, especially those with "Ask your doctor if blahblahblah is right for you" means your insurance won't cover them and in unlikely event they do, it's still expensive as [hell].

#15 I worked in a deli for a while. We had to get a FOOD HANDLERS Licenses. We had to take a course how to properly handle food that others would be eating, food temperatures, cleanliness, and such. So now I pay attention to how my food is prepared when we dine out. I was in a pizza joint and was watching a young lady put toppings on pizzas. She was properly wearing a hair net and gloves, but... she would scratch her head, under the netting and touch the toppings. She coughed and covered her mouth with her gloved hand, then went right back to handling toppings. I turned and walked out. If the public can see what you are doing, shouldn't you do it right? Which made me wonder about the things I couldn't see. I was really happier when I didn't know this stuff. I prefer to eat my own cooking. I know I use proper hygiene and will not be eating some stranger's DNA.

#16 After 15 years as operations manager of a commercial cleaning company… the main one is when going to the toilet in a venue (club, pub, theatre) I ALWAYS look at the dust buildup on the door hinges… in my experience it’s the best indicator of how often bathrooms are being ‘deep cleaned’

#17 The people that don't push their chairs back in under the table after a meeting, are at best clueless idiots and at worst moronic [jerks].

#18 Flies.



My last job was working in a clean room. If a single fly found its way in we had to stalk it, [end it], pack it up and send it to the higher ups for testing.



Worked there a year and been out for four months and I still want to drop everything and search and destroy every time I notice a fly.

#19 how many building do NOT have address on them, or at least have them in a place that they can easily be seen from the roadway.

#20 I'm a bra fitter, so I always notice poorly fitted bras. I'm also enraged by any discussions about bra sizes in movies or TV because it's always wildly incorrect.

#21 That rich, famous artists are all insecure, nuerodivergent types with grandiose self images and insatiable appetites. They made it because:



A. They were born rich or connected



B. They were the 1% found by a miracle



C. They understudied and went in debt and sold their f*****g soul to get connections for 20 years +



D. The only artist in their Midwestern state





They are all amazing, but big pieces of boring s**t too

#22 How well or not well older people function mentally by having a conversation



I work with dementia and Alzheimer's patients for a living

#23 Things like how uncomfortable so many dogs are because their owners don't trim their nails enough, or how ungroomed/unhealthy their coats are.



Also things that their animals are doing that are actually stress/fear/warning signals that people brush off or laugh at and think is cute.

#24 330 gallon totes



Used to move chemicals by forklift and now I can't help but notice them as set dressing in every sci-fi show ever. They are big, but light weight when empty, and they don't look familiar to the average person.



Keep an eye out, you will see them everywhere. My wife and I both yell "Totes!" every time we see one on screen.

#25 How little people who run businesses know about tax

#26 People are very concerned about their medications but not concerned enough to pay attention to when they run out.



Either people come to the doctor for the smallest thing like a hangnail or they wait to come in until a river of blood has been coming out of their [bum] for 5 years

#27 People make really bad financial decisions, almost constantly. The game is basically rigged against everyone, except: people who have parents who teach them (rare), people who have the drive to learn on their own (rare), and people who have such high income that they can out-earn their mistakes (very rare). The great irony is that most good financial advisors won’t talk to you unless you’re already rich or you pay some ridiculous hourly fee.

#28 The inefficiency with which people spend money, including myself.



One of my favorite quotes from the book Richest Man in Babylon is



> Let thy motto be one hundred percent of appreciated value demanded for each coin spent.



If you're spending money and you're not happier for it, then you've lost value. If you're as happy for it, then you've broken even. And if you are happier for it, then you've gained value.

#29 Bad pipe work, things not being centred, mixture of colour temps in lighting.

#30 How often deadlines don't apply to the people we're waiting on so we can work on finishing earlier or on schedule--yet when they finally hand it off to us after taking up the bulk of time, it's suddenly our priority and we have to stick to a deadline that they enforce.

#31 People shoplifting even years after being a loss prevention officer.

#32 Super small changes in prepackaged foods.



Looking at you dinty Moore beef stew, who used potatoes with skin on them for a few months last year.



I noticed.

#33 Retired from ad writing. Still notice and critique ads.

#34 As a cardiovascular RN I notice people's ankles- always checking for swelling.

#35 Invasive species, ruins a lot of landscapes for me. That and a bad pruning job.

#36 I've mastered the art of looking at a blank face, and still being able to tell if they need a bathroom, I literally cannot be stopped in any and all future endeavors.

#37 Curbs and gutters…. One way you can tell at a glance if a neighborhood has homes prone to foundation issues is to look at the curb and gutters along the streets. They are laid down in long continuous grades. If the curb and gutters look tilted/skewed and otherwise out of shape, chances are the underlying soils are unstable or clay, these soils don’t make good foundation material.

#38 Noncompliant personalities. You can usually predict who's going to die early because they're wilfully ignorant about their own health and how their own body works. Like the person who prides themselves on not taking any of the medications the doctors keep prescribing.