As I said before, I wasn't quite prepared for the overwhelming surge of responses that poured into the thread. I would love to thank everyone for their answers and opinions!

A while ago I posed the question, "What Makes You Really Angry?" here on Bored Panda . To be honest, I braced myself for a deluge of personal grievances... What I received, however, was a rather good outlook on our modern society. To me, it became clear that our anger, varied as it is, intertwines to form a map of societal concerns that are often topics of great importance.

#1 Men thinking they have any right to decide what a woman can and can't do with her own body.

#2 People hurting children or animals!

#3 Cruelty to animals.

#4 When people hate groups of people they have never actually tried speaking to.

#5 Many things:

1. People torturing animals

2. People causing riots over something they don’t like.

3. People being abusive to others

4. Karens, Kyles, etc.

5. People who litter and think they are too good for rules

6. Bullies

7. People being hypocrites

8. The treatment of homeless people.

#6 Roe vs Wade being overturned!!

#7 People who are inconsiderate, offensive, or intolerant.



They are EVERYWHERE!



Racists, bigots, and misogynists are three good examples to get the ball rolling. People who let their feral offspring run riot through restaurants, cafes, pubs, and supermarkets, whose only parenting 'skill' is to shout 'stop it!' at the top of their voices. People who think that their religion gives them the right to look down on others, zealots who shout at you or blow you up, churches and preachers that hoard money as if it's going out of fashion. People who demonize or criticize others because of their race, gender, or lifestyle choices.



In a nutshell, anyone who intentionally says or does something that hurts another person, whether physically, emotionally, or otherwise.



Tim says, 'Always consider how your actions or words will affect someone before you say, write, or do them.' Tim seems like a nice guy. Be like Tim.



(I don't know who Tim is, but he was polite, so I let him have his say.)

#8 Bullying. Only those who have been bullied know the full extent of psychological damage it does.

#9 Nothing makes me angry anymore. I can't do anything with anger. I'm over it. I'm just incredibly disappointed, saddened, disgusted, and ashamed of most people. I'm sick of it all. People are just sad saps. I refuse to let anyone dictate to me about how I should feel. So, having said that, I'm going to go outside and tiptoe through the tulips. When I come back in, I'm going to bake some cookies. I hope everyone has the nicest day possible.

#10 People that feel the need to divide other people into groups just so they know who to hate.

#11 The fact that half the population goes through a period every month, and it’s still ‘embarrassing’ or ‘inappropriate’ to talk about.

#12 People thinking you can "just don't feel that way" about mental illness. Like you can choose to not have depression. I don't see anyone out here telling diabetics to just make their own insulin.

#13 People who do not use turn signals. People who think stop signs and red lights are yield signs.

#14 Prejudices—whether religious, national, or political—encourage the worst in people.

#15 When someone tries to gaslight me and then acts like I’m the problem for not falling for it.

#16 Belittling older people. Thinking older people ruined your life, personally or societally. Failing to acknowledge the incredible challenges older people have faced and dealt with, even if they didn't succeed too well. Making older people the bucket for your grievances. Treating older people badly in service industries, especially humiliating them on social media, which should be Elder Abuse IMO since it is done knowing they don't know what is being villified against them.

#17 We don't have a cost of living crisis, we have a greed crisis driven by a need for companies to always show higher profits. Stop letting them get away with the lie and start taxing excess profit.



Also no person should earn more than 100 times the average pay of the rest of the staff. If they want to earn more pay everyone more.

#18 When someone scolds you for something and then goes and does the exact same thing they told you not to do.

#19 Having to repeat myself. It infuriates me.

#20 I have no problem with vegans. Eat what you want. But if you make your pets agree with your beliefs, that's just messed up. Fido is meant to eat meat, and making him eat a head of lettuce for breakfast, lunch and dinner is not healthy.

#21 Canada still sanctioning the clubbing of baby seals. Don't you guys always brag about how progressive you are?

#22 Anyone that can harm or abandon any animal that is reliant on us for care, love or sustenance.

#23 Fruit and vegetables wrapped in plastic. We survived fine with them being sold loose upto the last few years. Now it's suddenly a health risk to not have everything covered in shrink wrap?

#24 Hypocrites.

#25 When the ziplock feature on resealable plastic bags stops working.

#26 Queue barging.

#27 Inflation.

#28 War, racism, bullying, hate, people who are homophobic, hurting animals, men thinking they are better than women...

#29 Littering.



I dont care how far from a bin you are, carry it till you reach one. It's not hard!

#30 I'd love to complain about things but honestly, I'm not 100% educated in some of the things I want to vent about, and there's already so many depressing things pointed out in here.



So instead, I'm just going to remind everyone to stop scrolling for a few minutes, get a glass of water, and don't dwell too much on these things.



The world is an awful place, but one person isn't going to be able to fix it all overnight! Just remember to do your part, and try your best to (kindly) educate others; even though everyone here wants to change the world, and work together, we need to keep in mind that sometimes we need to focus on our mental health, too.



You're important, and amazing, and even if you don't have the time, resources, or energy to lead a protest or fight back every single moment, even the little things like picking up trash and being kind to strangers can stack up and make a huge difference!

#31 Anyone who lies in the workplace to make themselves look better than others.

#32 People who've owned firearms their entire lives, paid the dues, took annual safety, maintenance and handling training and have taken pride in shooting and gun sports for decades TURNING ON A DIME and deciding it's every idiot's right to own a machine of death without training, oversight or limits on anything. We remember you from the ranges, you were always the big mouths yammering on about what you owned when you couldn't hit the side of a barn with a goat if your life depended on it. But now you're Captain Monday Morning Quarterback talking endless sh about "good guys with guns" as we analyze the dozen highly trained LEO who stood outside Robb Elementary in Uvalde for an hour while small children got turned into unrecognizable mincemeat by another white trash loser who thinks his inherited skin color makes him more than a flesh sack with donatable organs.

#33 ROE V WADE GETTING OVER TURNED!!!!!!

No rich white guy or ANYONE who isn't me, shouldn't have the right to tell me if I can or can't do something with my body. Also dress codes. There's dress codes at Disney which makes sense but school dress codes are really stupid. Also most of American laws in general. Guys can be shirtless but girls can't wear spaghetti strap tank tops? B******t

#34 That I live in a country that can't seem to get it's s**t together.



1. We complain about the number of shootings, yet we still refuse to address mental health as an issue that needs serious funding and resources to allow people to get the help they need.



2. We have some of the best medicine in the world, but you can only get it if you are willing to shell out your current and any future life savings. The fact healthcare for a dying person can be withheld if they can't pay boggles the mind.



3. That we have fields of work that are vastly understaffed, but fail to see that low pay and expensive colleges are to blame instead of using the excuse that people are lazy.



4. That our own basic selfishness prevents us from doing something for the safety of your fellow man out of a deranged belief that your government finds you important enough to keep you under their thumb.



5. The fact that our situation is getting worse everyday, but we are like cattle to the slaughter voting in members of the same two political parties and hoping that their own personal agendas won't stand in the way of actual progress...again.



I hate that nothing changes and everything is this endless cycle of stupidity and selfishness.

#35 Having to sit through a thirty second commercial to watch an eighteen second sports clip

#36 When someone wakes me up.

#37 People not understanding what someone else is going through, then critising them and calling them pessimistic and making them feel even shitter than they did in the first place

Srsly wat is so hard abt accepting and understanding without judgement?...

#38 racism. we are all bleed the same and we are all from the same creator

#39 People being for "Freedom" only for things they approve of.

#40 Antisemitism/ racism/ bigotry and people who leave a mess at the breakfast buffet at hotels...

#41 HOMOPHOBIA

#42 Currently? Gas Prices.

#43 people

#44 Being told I'm not good enough, feeling helpless and powerless, people pushing at me their interpretations of me or gossiping about what I supposedly did and why, reverse racism and prejudices, being discarded...

#45 Mental, coercive and verbal abuse and manipulation. Gaslighting managers and corporations who use anything against you to tear down your sanity to the point you're getting flashbacks and memorizing the abuse years later.



Customers who treat workers like slaves. Park your a*s down, shut up and drink your damn double double you chose to pay for at an establishment known for crappy coffee you CHOSE to patron. (F**k that feels good to say.)



Ignorant people who don't listen.

#46 Politics. I DON’T CARE WHO YOU THINK IS AN IDIOT SAMANTHA, THEY’RE ALL IDIOTS, DEAL WITH IT!

#47 I’m not allowed to comment for 5 days because 2 of my comments were “against the guidelines” (they weren’t I’ve checked the guidelines)

#48 Roe vs Wade overturn.

Humans are not going extinct. Get over it.

Seems like we are heading for quantity of life instead of quality of living for those already here.

What good is it to bring more children into poverty,

Is it good for the children they suffer a life of possible starvation or homelessness? This country has few social safety programs and even less for low income parents to have paid childcare.

Suffering poor children are better than non-existent children I guess.

#49 Where to even start 😂😂

1) When someone tries to push their religion onto me after I tell them I'm atheist and don't believe in religion. Respect my lack of religion and I'll respect you following your beliefs.

2) Often goes hand in hand with the first one, but when people are clearly hypocrites.

3) Any attempt by someone else to control my life automatically triggers me. I've had enough of that s**t growing up.

#50 People who b***h and moan about how unfair things like overturning Roe v Wade are, and then don't even both to vote. Just letting Republican assholes occupy every level of government so what do you expect?

#51 people littering my friends do it and I get so mad

#52 People using r******d in place of stupid. It's so bad that my special needs brother picked it up and actually used r******d to call someone stupid. His mentality is that of a 4 year old and doesn't understand how wrong it is so that was fun trying to explain to him. We need to stop misusing words

#53 people calling others gay as an insult

#54 SCOTUS with an agenda instead of precedent and law.

#55 Politicians getting disgustingly wealthy in office.

#56 Republicans. They're not even trying to hide their nefarious agenda anymore.

#57 The way western leaders ignore Isreal's crimes

#58 People talk to a disabled person like they're dumb or can't understand them. Just because they can't speak back or respond the way you're used to, doesn't mean they don't know exactly what you're saying and if you can't muster up the f*cking courtesy to speak to them with respect than you can go to h*ll and take your stupid f*cking false kindness schtick with you.

... Ok maybe it angers me a little more than I realized... Lol

#59 Not angry. Sad. Despairing.



North Korea. So much there.



Also we’re the only country other than North Korea that doesn’t recognize Parental Alienation as a violation of children’s human rights.



Americans have to be in poverty to have any social safety net so I can’t afford to work or I’ll lose my health insurance. My medical costs are at least $20K every month so I try to tell myself I make $20,000 per month. Myself calls BS on that.



I’m sad about the non-supreme Supremes and the criminal ways they were approved. I’m sad going all the way back to Gerald Ford’s pardon of Nixon, normalizing criminal activity in the government and Newt Gingrich’s declaration of hatred on the left.

#60 People who go to Costco (or wherever) and stand in the middle of the aisle with their giant cart and have a conversation with another person in the middle of the aisle who also has a giant cart so no one can get past. And they seem so oblivious to the fact that they are IN THE WAY! For the love of Pete! Go somewhere else to catch up!

#61 Just throwing your junk anywhere. You live amongst humans; A bin a close by.

#62 Bored Panda called me LAZY

#63 After reading this list and the comments:

VIRTUE SIGNALING

#64 Foie gras.



Google it.

(Don't.)

#65 Competitive people who think they need to up the ante when you tell them a story. For example my mom was attacked by a dog last fall (irl) and the person I told was like, “oh, sorry but I was, too.” It’s not a freaking contest!

#66 Right now it’s christians thinking their religion should discrete how other people live their lives and make their own decisions. My other mother in law (step?) keeps posting bible c**p to slam abortion. It just makes me want to slap her. Not everyone follows the same religion or any religion for that matter! It’s not like she follows her own bible anyways!! She and her husband have tattoos. They wear mixed fabrics. They work on Sundays. They don’t follow their own religion that closely so why do they expect everyone in the world to? They have a daughter. I love that kid dearly but she’s weird. They’ve made her weird. She isn’t a normal child and it’s because they’ve hidden her away in religious home school programs and limit everything she does. That’s their right as her parents. I know that and I don’t ever get between them. So why are they trying to be in everyone else’s business? Just because someone else is on a diet, doesn’t mean everyone is. Just because someone doesn’t agree with gay marriage, doesn’t mean they can stop someone who does! They are just the most narrow minded people. I’ve tried to talk with them before in childish synonyms and ridiculous metaphors but they just don’t listen and I’m angry. I can’t actually fight back because then we’d lose that kid forever. I can’t handle that. So I have to make up half playful put downs without making waves and I just hate it. I hate knowing that they’re raising her racist, homophobic, transphobic, and every other “-phobic” you can think of. I hate the misinformation they spread about everything they hear. Covid? China virus but it’s fake. Abortion? Devil sacrifice dating back a thousand years. Gay? It’s a choice and since it is a choice they must worship the devil to want to go to hell. Trans? Liberal media brainwashing children to serve the devil. Ridiculous c**p. I refuse to let other people’s religions dictate my life.

#67 I hate it when people call animals it. Its like you are calling the animal an object, and we are animals too. They are putting animals (many whom we are treating horribly) below us.

#68 Injustice. Very general, but I get angry at a lot of things and this sums it up pretty well.

#69 People who claim to speak for everyone. This is especially prevalent in politics. You really hear it when people discuss their states. "Montanan's (using my own state) think this, or Montanan's don't want that." You know what? I'm a proud Montanan, but I don't think the way you do, so F**K OFF!!!

#70 It doesn't take much lol, I have misophonia. well, actually, having misophonia makes me really angry.

#71 When people are lying to me, especially when i know the truth. It makes me really angry

#72 Women having fundamental rights taken away from them. The fact that we live in 2022 and it may as well be 1022.

#73 I have a ton but mostly: slow walkers ( they drive me insane), and people who drive over the lines and just stay in the middle of the road. I don’t even drive yet and Ik better than that .-.

#74 Human stupidity which is everywhere so I guess every single thing about earth.

#75 Parents who put their children's lives in danger by doing something stupid. How many children have been hurt or killed in zoos by dangerous animals because the parents decided to lower their kid over the barrier for a better look only to lose their grip and drop them. Then there's the parents who go down an escalator with the baby still in the stroller instead of using the elevator.

#76 people who's sense of entitlement over rule basic human decency

#77 Racists . They're the worst

#78 our australian government. do something with our housing and the cost of living!

#79 Not being able to plug something into an outlet in the dark. Why is that so difficult, or is it just me?

#80 Many of the things that make me angry have already been stated. But being a commuter, I get so angry at terrible drivers. I don't know when common sense driving went out the winder but it seriously has.

#81 these days? the aita threads where people complain about s**t their partners have been doing, but instead of leaving they just post on the internet hoping for some magical suggestion,

if the relationship was abusive, to the point posters are afraid to leave it would be more understandable but a lot of these there's nothing stopping them from getting rid of the "garbage"

but a lot of these are just "my partner did X" and "am i being unreasonable for not putting up with X" if you're one of these people heres some advice to save you some time typing your reddit post--- JUST LEAVE THEM THEN!!!!!!

#82 Stupid and ridiculous censorship, climaxing in those words around the actually meant one. Killing is Unaliving and the like. Needs to be UnInVeNtEd, that cräp.

#83 Currently, I will rant to anyone who will listen about some states limiting or outright banning the teaching and discussion of sensitive topics in schools. Here we (teachers) are, doing our best to teach both compassion and critical thinking skills. There they are, the legislators, trying to turn students into unquestioning automatons.

#84 That three people in recent memory perjured themselves in front of Congress to get lifetime appointments to jobs they were clearly unqualified for, and due to politics were appointed anyways, and now are pushing a deeply regressive and unpopular agenda, and have gotten away with it.

#85 My brother

#86 people who ignore you when you say something.

#87 Having someone say sorry, but does the thing they said sorry for. Like, are you really sorry?

#88 Random people being rude to me. Example. Yesterday I was walking in the mall, pretty crowded. I have bone & blood issues in my limbs, meaning I react quite badly to temperature fluctuations. We're not sure what it is but its genetic and very painful (the same feeling that you get after having a vaccine, if y'know what i mean. Dull but sore and very weak). So I was having a little problem due to the weather changes. My legs ached like hell, so I was slowly walking to find a free place to sit down. A group of highschool students behind me began yelling at me to hurry up. Literally screeching. At a stranger. I mean, granted, they we're apologetic after I told them off, but still. Its not the first time someones been randomly rude to me or my friends either. Something has got to be wrong with people these days. I could have been a really violent person, and they would have gotten hurt. That incident has been ruining my day all week.

#89 TRRRRRUUUUUUUUUUUMNNNMMMMPPPPPPPP

#90 People judging something/someone from stereotypes and not taking the time to actually find stuff out about it/them.

#91 The video ads on BP. I am fine with static ads, I know BP needs to make money. But the video ads are so freakin' annoying and distracting, and tapping pause only works for a bit. So I just turn my adblocker back on because I don't want to be enraged.

#92 What makes me really angry is the fact that I can still get angry, instead of leaving anger to people who are good at it.

#93 30 minute ads on YouTube. I like to listen to things as I fall asleep. I don't mind the 15 second adds, but when I have to disturb myself to reach for my phone and adjust my eyes to see the screen to find the skip button, that just defeats the purpose of trying to relax.

#94 The lack of structure and accountability across society and public life in general. There is so much regulation and so many regulatory bodies, so many private and public services and everything is the fault of the citizen. If you have a public service you have to make an account, give all your information and submit it yourself, so what is the service exactly?

When you get a license or a certificate or something the issuing body says "we do not take responsibility for the validity of this candidate" and other legalese. Really? Then what are you issuing certificates for?

#95 When my husband treats me like a child.

#96 Customer service voicemail hell. First, the computer can't understand you. I understand you have a billing issue. NO I want tech support! Then they start haranguing you to go to their website, making you listen to them read out the entire web address like you are going to remember that. If I had a question that could be answered by the website, the only reasons I would be calling are: 1-I don't have access to the internet or 2-I don't know how to use a computer. Then it wants some account number that you don't know because you do online bill paying, or the card is in your wallet somewhere else in the house. Then you may be asked for some pin number that if you do know it, you are so annoyed by now that you can't see what you are entering. So then you are on hold 35 minutes give or take, it starts to connect to a person and then disconnects the call. So, second or third time around, an hour or so later, you get a person and 50% of the time, they are the wrong department or they start reading off all the steps you have already done to solve the issue and that's all they've got, so you get to go through this all a 3rd or 4th time with another number. Sometimes, they come up with something else like your warranty is expired and you have to pay $45 for them to tell you your printer cannot be fixed. Lately I've been getting a choice of music between crappy pop, old fogey jazz or sleep inducing classical, because if you choose silence, you can sit there for an hour and not realize the call has dropped again. I am not normally a big cusser but if anyone is actually monitoring those robot voice services, they are getting an earful.

#97 Being anti-science and deliberately spreading falsehoods. People can die because of these attitudes and behaviours.

#98 Right now? The current state of America. I feel like I probably don’t need to elaborate on this one… Being sad is exhausting so I’ve switched to anger instead.