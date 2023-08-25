Prepare to journey into a realm where the fantastical blends seamlessly with the absurd, as an audacious project takes us back in time to reimagine Star Wars as a quintessential Finnish film from the groovy 1970s.

This captivating endeavor conjures a parallel universe where the iconic space saga is steeped in the enchanting charm of Finnish culture, resulting in a series of delightfully ludicrous images that spark the imagination.

More info: anttikarppinen.com

#1

#1

#2

#2

#3

#3

#4

#4

#5

#5

#6

#6

#7

#7

#8

#8

#9

#9

#10

#10

#11

#11

#12

#12

#13

#13

