Nature gave us sleep as the ultimate reset button, but how much people actually get varies widely by country. While sleep experts recommend approximately eight hours of sleep per night, reality is often shaped by cultural habits, long work hours, or even extreme daylight cycles.

So, who's really getting enough rest? Which countries prioritize sleep, and which ones are running on empty?

Using Time Use data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), we ranked 33 nations to see who sleeps the most.

These numbers reflect the most recent available survey year for each country, offering a snapshot of global sleep patterns over the past two decades. We begin with the most sleep-deprived countries and work our way up to the one that gets the most shut-eye.