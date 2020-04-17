When I started in the wedding industry, I was told that I had to shoot traditional wedding photos to be successful. For a long time, I shot the way others wanted me to shoot, and I struggled. Then I decided to shoot what made me happy - weird surrealist and minimalist images - and I found success.

There will always be a compromise between art and expectation, a balance that needs to be struck. And wedding days can sometimes be constraining. But it's not an impossible juggling act. And as much risk, as there is in doing things differently, there is more risk in doing nothing at all.

Success follows passion, and creativity will always be compelling.

More info: wildernisweddings.com

#1

I Take Weird Wedding Photos. Clients Love Them.

Van Middleton
DKS 001
DKS 001
Community Member
2 years ago

wow nice contrast

#2

I Take Weird Wedding Photos. Clients Love Them.

Van Middleton
Hans
Hans
Community Member
2 years ago

This looks interesting!

#3

I Take Weird Wedding Photos. Clients Love Them.

Van Middleton
Michelle Geiger
Michelle Geiger
Community Member
2 years ago

Dancing in the moonlight

#4

I Take Weird Wedding Photos. Clients Love Them.

Van Middleton
Hans
Hans
Community Member
2 years ago

Nice!

#5

I Take Weird Wedding Photos. Clients Love Them.

Van Middleton
Hans
Hans
Community Member
2 years ago

This one looks almost painted.

#6

I Take Weird Wedding Photos And Clients Love Them (18 Pics)

Van Middleton
#7

I Take Weird Wedding Photos. Clients Love Them.

Van Middleton
Beth Alexander
Beth Alexander
Community Member
2 years ago

lol made me laugh! Love it

#8

I Take Weird Wedding Photos. Clients Love Them.

Van Middleton
Kat Rogers
Kat Rogers
Community Member
2 years ago

GORGEOUS!

#9

I Take Weird Wedding Photos. Clients Love Them.

Van Middleton
ember avery
ember avery
Community Member
2 years ago (edited)

if my wedding doesn't have this im not going 😍

#10

I Take Weird Wedding Photos And Clients Love Them (18 Pics)

Van Middleton
#11

I Take Weird Wedding Photos. Clients Love Them.

Van Middleton
Hans
Hans
Community Member
2 years ago

Movie poster. Horror movie I am afraid.

#12

I Take Weird Wedding Photos. Clients Love Them.

Van Middleton
Kat Rogers
Kat Rogers
Community Member
2 years ago

STUNNING!

#13

I Take Weird Wedding Photos And Clients Love Them (18 Pics)

Van Middleton
#14

I Take Weird Wedding Photos. Clients Love Them.

Van Middleton
Karin Gibson
Karin Gibson
Community Member
2 years ago

Lovely

#15

I Take Weird Wedding Photos. Clients Love Them.

Van Middleton
Kat Rogers
Kat Rogers
Community Member
2 years ago

WHAAAAT?!?!

#16

I Take Weird Wedding Photos. Clients Love Them.

Van Middleton
Carol Emory
Carol Emory
Community Member
2 years ago

Where's the groom?

#17

I Take Weird Wedding Photos. Clients Love Them.

Van Middleton
Cici Qiu
Cici Qiu
Community Member
2 years ago

Mary poppins flashbacks.

#18

I Take Weird Wedding Photos. Clients Love Them.

Van Middleton
Beth Alexander
Beth Alexander
Community Member
2 years ago

beautiful

#19

I Take Weird Wedding Photos. Clients Love Them.

Van Middleton
Avery S Alberico
Avery S Alberico
Community Member
2 years ago

Anywhere is home when you are with that special someone

#20

I Take Weird Wedding Photos. Clients Love Them.

Van Middleton
Hans
Hans
Community Member
2 years ago

Miniature people.

#21

I Take Weird Wedding Photos. Clients Love Them.

Van Middleton
Hannah Joyce Desoloc
Hannah Joyce Desoloc
Community Member
2 years ago

These pictures don't look weird to me at all. They look a like the couple stood together no matter what. No matter what life can bring, either good or bad, majestic or simple, happy or sad, average or mystical, they just are. They're beautiful and quite frankly, breathtaking. Keep up the good job.

#22

I Take Weird Wedding Photos And Clients Love Them (18 Pics)

Van Middleton
#23

I Take Weird Wedding Photos And Clients Love Them (18 Pics)

Van Middleton
#24

I Take Weird Wedding Photos And Clients Love Them (18 Pics)

Van Middleton
#25

I Take Weird Wedding Photos And Clients Love Them (18 Pics)

Van Middleton
#26

I Take Weird Wedding Photos And Clients Love Them (18 Pics)

Van Middleton
