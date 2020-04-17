15Kviews
I Take Weird Wedding Photos And Clients Love Them (26 Pics)
When I started in the wedding industry, I was told that I had to shoot traditional wedding photos to be successful. For a long time, I shot the way others wanted me to shoot, and I struggled. Then I decided to shoot what made me happy - weird surrealist and minimalist images - and I found success.
There will always be a compromise between art and expectation, a balance that needs to be struck. And wedding days can sometimes be constraining. But it's not an impossible juggling act. And as much risk, as there is in doing things differently, there is more risk in doing nothing at all.
Success follows passion, and creativity will always be compelling.
More info: wildernisweddings.com | Facebook | Instagram
These pictures don't look weird to me at all. They look a like the couple stood together no matter what. No matter what life can bring, either good or bad, majestic or simple, happy or sad, average or mystical, they just are. They're beautiful and quite frankly, breathtaking. Keep up the good job.
These are "unusual", but I do not think they are "weird". Quite artistic!
I've seen a lot of wedding photos like that, I think it is just normal. Maybe except for those double view where they are lying down.
Enchanting
The pictures are breathtaking, but the photographer’s dedication is even more satisfying.
