Reddit users have recently been sharing some of the most bizarre and out of touch things they’ve heard other people say, so we’ve gathered the wildest responses below. Enjoy reading through this list that might make you question some people’s sanity, and be sure to upvote the answers that leave you with your jaw on the floor!

Words are incredibly powerful. With only a brief description, you can feel the soft quilt your grandmother knitted for you as a child or smell the delicious scent of fresh cinnamon buns baking in the oven. Or if you hear something strange, you might suddenly freeze and have to do a double take to ensure you heard what you think you did.

#1 I was talking to my friend Molly in 4th grade and I asked her why she was still wearing flip flops now that it was cold and she told me those were her only shoes- I was horrified! She also had no coat, and we lived in WNC where it got COLD- this was early 70’s when nobody seemed to notice or care about these kids. I gave her my coat and my mom didn’t get mad, she just told me that was nice and got me a new coat. Ever since then I can’t enjoy having nice things when people around me don’t, so I try to share as much as possible, because it’s not right that some have to suffer with nothing, and I taught my daughter (and now my grandkids) that if every single person did ONE kind thing every day the world would be an immensely better place. ❤️‍🩹

#2 I was chatting to a woman in the grocery checkout line and she commented that she'd lost a lot of weight (it was on topic). Since I need to lose weight I asked her how she did it. She said her husband (now ex ) has poisoned her with antifreeze over a period of time. She barely survived. I wasn't sure what to say, so I said that I didn't think I'd try that method of weight loss. She laughed.

#3 “I’ve had 12 DUI’s, 8 concussions and have died twice! Can’t wait til I can drive again. This time I’ll take life more seriously, once I get this ankle bracelet off and my license back.” Idk what was the most alarming part of the sentence.

#4 A guy once told me how he loved the feeling of wearing casts, so he'd put casts on himself- for days or weeks on end. Even if it meant he couldn't drive and would be stuck at home the entire time. He'd use vacation time just to wear full leg & arm casts.

#5 A story from a friend - in Colorado, someone once asked, "Could you watch my wolves, I can pay you in weed."



There's a lot to unpack in that question!

#6 His wife was pregnant and he said: "my wife looks like a fat pig." All of us just stopped talking to him.

#7 A homophobic guy I know: "Being gay is a choice."



I said something like - ok, choose to be gay for a day, an hour, a single minute if you can.



Guy - That's easy, I'm attracted to men all the time, I just choose to only like girls because I'm not gay.



Me - Ummm...

#8 Husband (30) and I were pushing our shopping cart out of the grocery store when a random man (who honestly looked like dumbledore) looked at my husband and said "take my hat, you're gonna need it, you'll be bald very soon". Obviously my husband didn't take it. It was super odd of him to say because my husband had a FULL head of hair.



Three months later, my husband was diagnosed with a condition that made him lose all of his hair. Weird coincidence.

#9 Someone was telling me I have nice eyes and they wished they could cut them out to keep them.

#10 That they were doing building work at their home and dug up a human skeleton. They, and their builder, decided it was old and didn’t need any investigation so they tossed it in the dumpster.

#11 My ex girlfriend, who I genuinely believe is a clinical sociopath, told me once about breaking the nose of a neighborhood girl who was developmentally disabled when she was 10 because she was bored and the girl was annoying her. She told the story like she understood it was wrong but I got the sense that she knew she was supposed to tell it that way, not that she agreed.

#12 I went into a Sally Beauty supply a few months ago looking for nail polish. This very normal looking woman who looked like she was in her 50s, but actually in her 30s..casually asks how my day is going, I said it's great, yours? She does the big sigh while blowing a raspberry...



"So my boyfriend and I are fighting. I just had my birthday last week, turned 32 and he was supposed to take me to get Sushi but he had to take his mom to do her laundry but then after he went to buy drugs I guess so he ran from the cops and wrecked my car into a telephone pole. He's paralyzed and in the hospital. They said he won't walk again and he's been calling and texting crying wanting me to take care of him but I dumped him. I mean, it's over? You're paralyzed and your d**k won't work. Plus you totaled my car and it was impounded and I found out my insurance lapsed and he stole my food stamps. I'm just at a loss. I've got 7 kids with 3 great guys and I have to raise my kids. I can't raise these kids and a cripple man too. I'm like, look I'm a young attractive woman and I've got a good job at sally making almost $10 an hour and they're saying I could be management by the 4th of July. That's big for someone like me. So anyway, I'm just going through it and no one understands. You're really a nice person. You're so easy to talk to with such kind eyes. You're probably tired of hearing me talk about this. "



I just stood there..dazed.



"Do you need help finding something?"



I grabbed a random bottle of nail polish, I didn't even want it but just wanted out of there so bad. I'm only buying nail polish online for awhile.

#13 As a kid I used to casually tell people my stepdad liked to go in the garage and film himself getting high and then dressing up in women’s clothes and putting makeup on (poorly). My mom hated that.

#14 I drew smiley faces on the wooden spoons my mum used to hit us with, she got so angry that she broke every single one on me before she backhanded me into the fridge so hard I lost consciousness.





My husband, relaying a hilarious childhood story. Looked up to see the horrified looks on everyone’s faces and was genuinely baffled about our attitudes.

#15 That they have 6 kids, all with different dads & each dad is in prison.

#16 I had a college professor on the first day of class say that she is obsessed with Q-tips and cleaning her ears and that her family has to limit her to 3 a day-

#17 When I worked retail, a girl I worked with, maybe early 20s at that point, was telling me about her good friend who had just gotten pregnant because she passed out at a party and woke up with a guy on top of her. The girl was now faced with dealing with pregnancy basically completely on her own with no money. My friend/coworker told me this story with a tone of "can you believe this a*****e," but in a resigned way, at the level you might tell a story about someone not holding an elevator, or not tipping on a large bill. When I asked if the girl had called the police, she looked at me like I had two heads. I said, "...because that's r**e?" And she gasped and said "oh yeahhhh!" It was clearly the first time it had occurred to her that it was an actual crime that could be reported and not just something a******s do sometimes that you just have to deal with, so I'm guessing her friend didn't think of it either. That was a depressing day.

#18 Once, an older woman came up to me on the street, took hold of my wrists and simply said “they ripped out my afterbirth”, and then carried on walking.

#19 I know a guy, we don't talk often but due to business we cross paths on occasion. More or less every time we talk he asks if I'm ready for the total societal collapse coming next week, or *Tuesday*, or at the end of the month.. and so on.



I just tell him that it's not gonna happen; he usually then asks about my "crystal ball" so I remind him that I've been right every time.

#20 I was at a fancy dinner in a country where meat is a central part of the diet. One man, however, was a vegetarian. As this was uncommon in the area, I asked what got him interested in vegetarianism.



He explained that he was once forced to eat other human beings, and has not been able to eat meat since.



It was an unfortunately true story of how he’d been stopped by terrorists in some African country when he was chaperoning a bus full of children on some trip.



Granted, he knew it wasn’t “normal”, but he dropped it so casually as if it were as banal as any other reason to become vegetarian.

#21 You should get a thinner waist. And breast implants too, your breast are ugly. Also I’d like to sleep with other girls while you watch.

- my then boyfriend of 2yrs

#22 "It's easier to bang chicks who used to be fat because they're hotter now but still have low self esteem." Oh yeah, and I lost 130 lbs. So that went over smoothly with me.

#23 'Oh, my parents fight every day and my father left in a rage this morning saying he was going to jump in front of a train. I hope he comes back before I get home; he did before.'

#24 I'm standing on a corner in the middle of the city writing a text message. I hear this woman start ranting and raving, I don't take notice until I hear her say "Ya f*****g Jewboy". I look up, and she starts singing "Jewboy, Jewboy" and pointing at me like a kindergarten bully. I'm confused for several reasons - firstly she's well dressed in a business suit and nice hair and shoes, secondly I'm not even Jewish.

#25 I was leaving the grocery store when one of the employees came up to me and said, "You remind me so much of that guy in Colorado that k****d his wife and kids" Me: "Umm, well, that's pretty disturbing." Her: "Do you know who I'm talking about?" Me: "Not right off hand." Her: "You should google it. You look a lot like him. I'm always following true crime shows, and I finally got summoned for jury duty. It's very exciting!" Me: "Ok, yea, uhh, that's great. Have a nice day." Hasty exit followed.

#26 "My son and I monitor each other's p**n habit."

#27 Babysitting a 3yo, during playtime she quite matter-of-factly tells me that her stuffed dinosaur is very sick and has to live in the hospital because his parents are dead.

#28 Former friend of mine kept all of his used rubbers in a plastic bag for years

#29 Bragging about being a 36 year old grandmother with 4 grandkids. The daughter is 21 and pregnant with her 4th child.

#30 My co-worker wasn't feeling well and proceeded to tell in detail about her v*****l discharge. She seemed slightly miffed when I politely told her I was sorry she wasn't well, but that level of person detail was not appropriate. Why would you want your co-worker to have those images in their head? WHY?!!

#31 I was discussing a Jeffrey Dahmer documentary with my brother and my dad just nonchalantly commented on how he grew up with Dahmer and played with him as a kid. Turns out my dad's cousin was neighbors with Dahmer and they used to play together when he went and stayed with his cousins.



Another one regarding my dad was when I was watching some TV mystery show and they were talking about near death experiences and the light at the end of the tunnel thing my dad just casually butted in that he had one of those. He got a severe fever as a kid and almost died and seen the light and everything.

#32 Many years ago I was a college student taking Psychology classes. I participated in a group discussion thing at a mental hospital, where they were attempting to prepare patients for interacting with the world when they got out. It was kind of unsettling because everyone wore normal clothes and you couldn't tell who were the patients and who were the counselors or visitors. One guy was very pleasant and authoritative and I assumed he was one of the staff. He was sitting right next to me the day we were discussing dealing with our parents, and he said, very calmly, "It was far more upsetting to me when I k****d my mother than when I k****d my father." I was so stunned I just froze.

#33 In high school I had a boyfriend (from a different school) who was a pathological liar. Some lies were more obvious than others. The best was when we were talking on the phone and he casually told me that the other day in shop class a car fell on his hand. The other students knew to put air in his hand (?) and when he got to the hospital they gave him a robotic arm. He went into detail about it too, like they put microchips in his brain and put a computer mouse in his hand and the microchips were too strong so he crushed the mouse so they had to adjust it. I was just kind of like...uh huh.



He then told me that the doctors offered to make his entire body robotic (mind you this was like 1999) since insurance covered it which meant he wouldn't age, but he declined because he wanted to grow old with me. We had been dating for about two weeks.

#34 "You are an absolute smoke show. You look just like my youngest daughter"

#35 Was like 10 or 11 and riding public transit and had some dude in his thirties sit next to me putting me in the window seat and they're in the aisle seat so I'm trapped and starts talking about how he just got out of prison for hurting his brother and how you shouldn't do that just because someone makes you angry. Told in a way where they thought they were passing on really helpful life advice. Was so surreal I didn't even realize how disturbing it actually was until the first retelling of the story.

#36 When I was in high school, I was sitting next to a friend on the school bus. Mid conversation, he spit his gum into a wrapper, and put a new piece of gum in his mouth. When I asked him why, he said that his tooth fell out in the gum but he didn't want to interrupt the conversation so he just nonchalantly switched out the pieces.

#37 Lo these many years ago, I was walking on a long, narrow, and mostly empty path on campus. As I crossed paths with a literal stranger, I mumbled a courteous greeting, as we do in the south. ME: how's it going? FEMALE STUDENT: I just recovered memories of being SA'd. Not that being SA'd is normal, but the way she told me was so casual it threw me for a loop!

#38 I was walking to work one day and a random older lady across the street waved me over, the gamer in me felt a side quest coming, no

She waved me over to tell me that her son had just died but, her words "he was a s**t head so it's not a total loss"





Honestly, it made my day but I still felt bad

#39 My grandmother told me that one of my uncle’s should have been a b***job. She also said that if birth control pills existed during the years that she was having babies she would’ve taken them by the handfuls because every time she walked past the bedroom door she ended up pregnant. She told me this after I got married 🤦‍♀️

#40 While on a beach trip I was trying to play with my brother in the waves. He walked up to me and casually told me that he had decided he no longer loved me and that he wished we weren’t related. And that I shouldn’t try to be around him or play with him anymore. I was 8 at the time and this crushed me.

#41 A few weeks ago my sister and I met a guy, went out with him as friends. He knew we both are dating someone else. Third time we met him he said absolutely casual, that if we won't have sex with him, he does not see a reason to meet or talk to us ever again. Like.. no need to talk to women, if they won't have sex with him. I was too shocked to slap him. 😂

#42 During the pandemic, I worked in one of those coffee shops some larger grocery stores have inside them. There was an older guy who worked in the meat department that would come by every day. A bit rugged and didn't usually talk much, but nice enough.



Then one day we were talking about Covid, and he casually told me, in complete seriousness, the disease was manufactured in a Chinese lab to drop the world's population below 500,000 to make it easier to institute the New World Order. And it's all written in the Georgia Guidestones.



I have never made a vanilla latte faster

#43 "You seem sad"



My mother to my sister, at her husband's funeral.

#44 Caught my former brother in law shooting up...told me he has diabetes and he has to administrate it in his vein. 🤔🤔🤔

#45 "Oh, he was born with webbed balls, he had surgery as a baby, you have to have noticed the scar!" said about my boyfriend, by his mother, while he was at work

#46 That he had "this much of his p***s shot off in the Vietnam war" while holding his thumb and forefinger roughly an inch apart.

#47 “Nice stream” as I was peeing.

#48 A cashier at Target told me her bestie was uninvited to her wedding for calling CPS on her, for leaving a gun out where her toddler might get it. But it’s Okay because there weren’t bullets in it.

#49 During my c-section, the OB said, "You have a beautiful uterus!"



That's like one of the few things I remember from that procedure (plus meeting my little one).

#50 i worked at a gas station convenience store for a yearish when i was in my early 20s. one day this guy comes in, couldn't have been older than maybe.... idk, 18? 19? and he comes in grinning and standing there. i welcome him and ask if he needs help, what pump he's on, etc.



he goes on to laugh and pull change out of his pocket. he starts talking about how "people are so funny with their money". that coins and dollars are meaningless and he has no use for it. we get weirdos often so i just kind of smile and nod and he goes on a disjointed spiel about "humans" and how "satan has no use for these worldly things" and how interesting people are and how meaningless the things we do are. he eventually left without buying anything. it gave me a laugh and i definitely didn't forget it. he smiled the entire time

#51 "I've drunk about 13 monster energy drinks and 2 5-hours one time, was shaking like crazy and my heart rate dropped."

One of my younger coworkers shared to me about her addiction to monster. She vents to me sometimes when we are working on the same shift. We aren't very close but I feel inclined to listen because I think she has a rough upbringing and few emotional supports in her life. It's also kinda why I'm more attentive of her over my other coworkers.

#52 “I don’t know why people get big mortgages. Just save up for a few months and pay cash for a starter home!”

#53 ‘You’re way cooler than you used to be.’ Thanks Jillian, let’s just mull that one over for the next 10 years.

#54 When I met my ex-MIL for the first time she told me, over coffee, that her pills have to be locked up because she tried to end herself by taking a bunch of them one time.

#55 I was on a date and a girl casually started telling me about her prison pen pal. "wouldnt it be funny if he m******d me when he gets out?"

#56 Several years ago my grandma casually admitted in the middle of a meal at red lobster that she smoked the whole time she was pregnant with my mom lmao. It was embarrassing obviously but kind of funny too

#57 I have a tattoo and a girl saw it and asked me "oh, who'd you get it with?" And I said "some guy, I don't remember his name. I know the address of the studio though, if you want to check it out" and she was confused by my reply and I was confused by her confusion and she said "you... forgot his name?" And I was just like "...yeah" and after some back and forth I figured she assumed it was a couple's tattoo and was asking the name of whatever guy I must have gotten it along with and I just... who jumps to assume it's a couples tattoo? I said "no one has ever asked me that, who would assume it's a couple's tattoo?" And she replied "who would ask for the name of the artist?"

#58 Not told to me but my sisters friend has a neighbor that casually told her she just leaves her 4 month old baby at home when she needs to walk to the store. Wtf !!!!

#59 Genuine conversation with someone I bumped into at a pub-based event that hadnt seen for like 15+ years since school, we weren't even friends, just classmates. I'm paraphrasing but i am not exaggeratinf about how fast he dropped this honker into the conversation



*"Liam right?, its Roy from school"*



"Oh yeah! You alright?"



*"Yeah not too bad thanks, how have you been?"*



"Oh pretty s**t, works been hard n i got put away for a bit"



*"Wait what?"*



"Yeah" -sad pained expression- "i got done done for domestic violence" -continues to look at me as if hes not completely to blame-