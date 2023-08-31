It’s no secret that tips can significantly increase the amount of money a server brings home. But some customers get creative in their ways of thanking the waitstaff, and give them a car, for instance, or a cruise trip instead.

These are just a couple of real-life examples of the unconventional tips servers made. They shared it on the ‘Tales From Your Server’ subreddit after one user asked them what was the weirdest non-money tip they’ve ever received. Their answers ranged from heartwarming expressions of kindness to moments that might make one puzzled at best, each likely to be something they’ll never forget. Scroll down to find them on the list below.

#1

Not *weird* but...

A mom and her little girl had been in the WH I worked at and she left a tip for me. The little girl picked up the money from the table and ran to her mom saying she dropped it. The mom explained that she left it on purpose and when a server does a good job you leave something like that for them. The girl ran back to the table, put the money back, paused for a second and took a mini slinky out of her pocket and left it on the table. It was the cutest thing ever and I still have that slinky.

Silvervirage

#2

A Dryer. The restaurant was near Sears and they came in for lunch after purchasing a dryer. I, of course, asked about their day and they were excited about the deal/discount on the new dryer. I was happy for them and said, "That's Awesome! I have a washer but just a clothesline for drying. Maybe I'll check out Sears when I can." As I was presenting the check they said, "We've decided to give you our old dryer. It's 3 yrs old but works pretty well." The only stipulation was I had to go pick it up. But pretty sweet tip!

babigrl50

Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
1 hour ago

Display model probably. Still nice tip.

#3

When I was bartending I had a couple that were regulars who very dramatically broke up their engagement. The next day the woman came in and ordered a drink from me, and after she finished it she paid then placed a huge Victoria's Secret bag on the bar and told me that was my tip and left. The bag had her wedding dress in it and I had just gotten engaged! We were the same size and it was a gorgeous gown, literally the best tip I ever got 

SharksAreScary5

#4

78 Of The Weirdest Things People Have Ever Received As Tips I had some old ladies that were regulars who would would regularly ask about My life school etc. Well some bad things happened I ended up homeless. One day without knowing they asked to pray for me. I accepted and the next week I ended up with my own apartment! I moved in and saw the ladies the next week. They asked how I have been I told them the truth that I didn't want to disclose before but I was actually homeless when they decided to pray for me and now I have my very own place to live and it's very nice and I just moved in and I am very relieved. I thanked them for prayers and always believing in me. The next day I walked in and my boss was like, "These ladies came and brought this? "It was a big cardboard box with blankets , candles , curtains, tea,mugs, socks, water bottle , towels , a book, snacks, hat , gloves, and just all these things like you buy someone who just got a new house. I was so honored to receive something so kind as a housewarming gift from some people who really cared. All very cute stuff and extremely thoughtful

meltingrubberducks

#5

78 Of The Weirdest Things People Have Ever Received As Tips I got a car.
It was a ‘93 ford escort wagon. It had a completely busted windshield and the registration had been long expired so I had to pay the back registration.
I asked a regular to give me their opinion on a station wagon I was looking at getting and he goes “you want a station wagon? I got one for you”
That car drove me 1,000 miles away and really changed my life. Thank you, Kevin.

ItsWetInWestOregon

#6

78 Of The Weirdest Things People Have Ever Received As Tips Some old man who was a regular for me when I served breakfast left me a miniature squeaky pig toy. He told me her name was Princess Petunia.

Hanwisegamgee

Mithara
Mithara
Community Member
1 hour ago

Imagine the honour of being given Princess Petunia!

View more comments
#7

78 Of The Weirdest Things People Have Ever Received As Tips Had an older gentleman gift me a Columbia winter coat a couple of weeks before he passed. He and his wife were regulars of mine and he knew I needed a coat. Offered it ahead of time because he was worried I might be offended. His wife came in to tell me the news and that she probably wouldn’t / couldn’t be coming anymore. I stopped working Sundays after that.

b00ty_water

d-recovery
d-recovery
Community Member
55 minutes ago

awww but but she might've wanted to see you :'(

#8

78 Of The Weirdest Things People Have Ever Received As Tips A customer brought me a crock pot because I was talking about wanting one to make pot roasts 

Stinkiestlizerd

#9

78 Of The Weirdest Things People Have Ever Received As Tips Some new age woo woo lady left me Tibetan prayer bells once. They were actually pretty darn cool.

h2o_girl

#10

78 Of The Weirdest Things People Have Ever Received As Tips It wasn't weird but shocking. There were a bunch of our happy hour couples going on a cruise. The one couples daughter was also going, who was around my age, didn't have anyone to hang with so they invited me. I thanked them but told them I could either afford the cruise or afford to take the week off, not both. Ten minutes later they called me over and told me they were going to pay for my trip. 7 days leaving out of Puerto Rico, 5 islands on a 13 story cruise trip. Most amazing anything I ever received from a regular.

Cool-Item5272

#11

I once served two dudes on a date, it was near Christmas, and one of them was telling me about their side business growing Christmas trees. Thought it sounded cool, but figured he was full of it cause he seemed a little off. Well, they stayed a long time, and all my other guests were gone, and one of them leaves and comes back with a MINI CHRISTMAS TREE! Like a live Christmas tree about a foot and a half tall. I'd told them my wife and I didn't have a tree for our first Christmas cause our apartment was so small, and he decided to make sure we had a tree

StinkyDawg2204

#12

78 Of The Weirdest Things People Have Ever Received As Tips My best friend worked pizza delivery in highschool. It was a small town. Like 5000 people. There were these two retired guys who'd order every Wednesday and tip her with stuff from their garden. One time it was like a whole bunch of zucchini. I only know this because she came by my house and asked me to make her zucchini bread for her birthday. Then handed me her bag full of zucchini. I made 5 loaves out of that. One year was really bad and they didn't have anything in the garden. So she got tipped a bunch of leftover Halloween candy. Another time it was beer, this was right after the Superbowl so very fitting. These two dudes were always a surprise. This was about 10 or so years ago and I recently found out they both passed. W***y and Ron may you rest in peace.

thegothickitty33

Randi (she/they/he)
Randi (she/they/he)
Community Member
1 hour ago

isn’t w1lly a proper name? It shouldn’t be censored

#13

78 Of The Weirdest Things People Have Ever Received As Tips My bfs mom got tipped a legit katana sword. It was worth a few hundred dollars

Kuroyen

#14

78 Of The Weirdest Things People Have Ever Received As Tips A 17 pound watermelon. This 2 weeks ago

ilykeplants

Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
39 minutes ago

I grew up in a rural area, and there was an intense watermelon trafficking during the season.

#15

78 Of The Weirdest Things People Have Ever Received As Tips I just got a free haircut & dye from a customer. Would’ve been $250… absolutely free. & she did a great job.

iwasntawindow

#16

78 Of The Weirdest Things People Have Ever Received As Tips I know….. someone….. whose friend used to tip them in adderall back in the day. Also now I have a regular who periodically brings both albuterol and steroid inhalers (I’m prescribed the same in both) because she knows mine is $300/mo WITH insurance and she gets like 3/$15.

What a health care system we have.

jazmanimal6

#17

A decade ago in a midwestern college town, I had thyroid cancer. I worked for a bar and the owner threw a Service Industry Health Insurance party for me (that I worked). He said he would double the credit card tips. All in all, I made about 1 grand in cash tips and almost 4000 in credit card tips. The owner, completely flabbergasted, offered to match, rather than double and that was INCREDIBLY gracious. Nearly 10 grand in 1 night tending bar.

bonzobaily

#18

I didn’t personally receive this tip, but it’s a cute story.

When I was in high school, my church took our youth group to a youth camp in Colorado every year. My youth pastor, a young guy who had just graduated college, always left a funny “tip” written on a napkin in addition to a couple bucks for the nice folks serving us meals. They were always something stupid like “don’t drive a convertible in the rain” “babies aren’t dishwasher safe” or something dumb like that, but he got a laugh from the waitresses about it. As the week goes along, a particular waitress starts serving out table more and more, collecting my youth pastor’s tips with a giggle every time. On one of the last days we were there, youth pastor writes “Tip: here’s my number, you should call me :)” on the napkin. Fast forward 8 years, and they’re happily married with two kids. Cutest thing I’ve ever seen

bymyleftshoe

#19

78 Of The Weirdest Things People Have Ever Received As Tips Lawn mower and a Motorcycle jacket. Same dude, different occasions.

iSmokedItAll

#20

78 Of The Weirdest Things People Have Ever Received As Tips One of my regulars at the bar brought me Chantix. We had previously discussed how she’d just quit smoking using it, and I said in passing that I’d love for my husband to try that but that we didn’t have health insurance so it’d be too expensive. (The cost of the doctor’s visit and prescription would be over $300.)

Next visit she showed up with a full prescription of Chantix. She’d gone to her doctor and said she needed another prescription and brought them to me for my husband.

He did quit smoking too.

missphobe

Holy Shimmering Sheeps541t
Holy Shimmering Sheeps541t
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Doesn't that have psychotic side effects? I seem to remember they stopped using it in the UK because it sent you batsh1t.

#21

78 Of The Weirdest Things People Have Ever Received As Tips Two tix to see The Temptations! It was a super sweet older couple. I was wowed. I took our dishwasher and had a great time.

planetarylaw

There Is No Planet B
There Is No Planet B
Community Member
1 hour ago

I was confused for a moment…🤣🤣🤣

#22

78 Of The Weirdest Things People Have Ever Received As Tips I knew someone who got an air fryer and every so often I wonder why they even had an air fryer on them in the first place

coffee-headache

#23

78 Of The Weirdest Things People Have Ever Received As Tips My coworker got a Wyoming Goldback last night in her tips. None of us had any idea what it was, but a quick Google search informed us that it's some kind of alternative currency printed in Wyoming, which, according to the Cowboy State Daily news site, is accepted at at least 40 businesses in Wyoming. No, I do not live in or near Wyoming

LarrySladePipeDream

#24

I got a set of gorgeous plates and bowls from this cute family I served a few times. They had to have been expensive. They’re heavy, white, square, just beautiful. I think they told me they were a wedding gift, but they bought a new set.
They came back in and I told them how much they’re used and that I think of them every time I use them! She almost teared up. Such awesome people. Such awesome plates!!

wildeag

#25

Swarovski crystal Tennis bracelet

ImaginationNo5381

#26

78 Of The Weirdest Things People Have Ever Received As Tips I guess it's not weird, but definitely the most lucrative: i got a card from einstein bagels for one free bagel every day for a year. The kicker was that it didnt include the cream cheese.

I happened to have an einstein's about 100 feet from my house. I bought a tub of cream cheese for my fridge and got that bagel every single day. At the time, a plain bagel was i think 90 cents. So i made at least 300 bucks from that tip.

OverlappingChatter

#27

I used to cocktail at this steakhouse that also had some pool tables. This older biker guy would hang all night and then tip us one earring. Only ever one and I never heard of any of us receiving the second half.

No_Alfalfa9836

#28

An actual Swiss Army knife, I still use it and they also left a cash tip too

DaddyBrielle

#29

A business card for Jesus that showed him driving a Monster Truck called The Redeemer. I carried it in my wallet for years

johngalt4426

#30

I had a regular who I was pretty close with, we have a similar body type. She was cleaning out her closet and gave me a bag full of (expensive) clothing.

eyeball-owo

#31

A regular pinstriped my car. It was really neat. He asked me (obvs) and did it in the lot. He was really old and just a cool old guy. He did a damn good job and it was sweet too. I loved it.
Another was a moving crew who moved my daughter & I out of our home when I left my ex. They saved me a lot of stress, I’m forever grateful.

Auntiemens

#32

I was new to serving, and gave a customer a $5 bill, a $1 bill, and some change for his $20.

The customer gave me the dollar and change, on a $13+ pizza, and told me, "If you'd have given me five more ones, I'd have given two more back to you. Always make it easy for the tipper to give you your 20%."

Weirdest non money tip ever. And it probably earned me more $$$ than anything else I was ever taught about waiting tables.

GoodLookingOldFatGuy

#33

A guy gave me a coprolite. That's literally a fossilized piece of s**t. It was super cool.

He asked me if I knew what it was then he'd give it to me. I had just seen a documentary on discover channel when they actually showed them. So I said, "yep that's a piece of poop".

He actually tipped well in cash from his kangaroo s*****m coin purse. Which I did not correctly guess.

Pooschnickens

#34

78 Of The Weirdest Things People Have Ever Received As Tips Holy water in a Jager bottle. It had an official sticker on the front and everything saying it was holy water and showing the church it came from.

throwaway10101010190

#35

Not me, but my wife. Guy came in who was an author of childrens books. They have paper liners on the tables and usually give crayons to kids. This guy ends up drawing a cool picture of some cats and signing it for her. Also left money, but we thought it was pretty cool and still have it. He's not super famous or anything, but he's a legit author and we ended up buying one of his books for our kid.

Heyoteyo

#36

I got a flyer for a treatment facility for women with eating disorders. Remuda Ranch in Wickenburg, AZ. I was very skinny at the time, but it was genetics, not an eating disorder that made me that way. The funniest thing about it was that my aunt actually worked at that facility at the time. When I told her about it, she just laughed.

Redknight75

#37

Maybe not weirdest but certainly the best. I had a party of 15 celebrating a birthday and they brought in a gigantic fresh cake from one of the incredible Italian bakeries in my city, it was far too much cake for them to finish and they were insistent that I take a piece for myself to bring home. They cut me a massive piece and put it in a takeout container and it was honestly some of the best cake I've had in my entire life. Obligatory to mention, they did tip because of autogratuity on their party and some of the guests also snuck cash into my hand. Not quite what the question was asking but I do think about it from time to time and smile.

notarealphilosopher

#38

78 Of The Weirdest Things People Have Ever Received As Tips Being in the south I've gotten several bible verses written on the check with a fat zero next to it. My co worco-workerker once had a 6top spend $500 and only tip her with a $10 Publix gift card, my restaurant required us to tip out like a lot of places do, with that being the only table she got that night she had to pay out of her own pocket the tip out.

Bak3dBri

similarly
similarly
Community Member
1 hour ago

Making the employee cover the tip ... if that's not illegal, it should be.

#39

Not weirdest but my best, homemade apple pie moonshine. I can still taste it in my dreams

Admirable-Meeting-10

becck
becck
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Homemade apple pie moonshine is still the best alcoholic drink I’ve had in my life

#40

Not exactly weird imo, but I have a couple regulars I deliver to for doordash that tip me in mcdonalds free combo coupons. It's really nice to be able to grab lunch for free lol

ToBeDART

#41

A friend told me that some guy always ripped in pogs. Like 5-10 pogs. Idk if I believe her. She never showed any to me. But I thought the idea was funny.

Mine wasn't tips, but I will never forget the wonder of working at a high end ice cream shop and having the perk of a free pint every week. After a month or two there I had a full freezer already and knew other people in food service in the area. So we would trade our freebies. My fav was a pint for a bowl of ramen, manager worked there for years and never took the free bowl at that point. So she was happy to give it to me for a pint she could share with her crew.

I never knew food as currency/trade would get me so many free lunches. I miss those days.

Ravioverlord

#42

I got a stylus pen a couple years ago. The guy was really nice the whole time. When he left, I found a note saying he didn't realize he had only brought a $20 so he left me the dollar and change and said he hoped I enjoy my nice new stylus lol. I wasn't even mad.

ILoveAliens75

#43

An entire side of delicious bbq lamb from some place at Lane Cove. OMG is was incredible

Oceandog2019

#44

A new blanket. I still use that blanket, it’s a nice soft fluffy warm one.

IthurielSpear

Randi (she/they/he)
Randi (she/they/he)
Community Member
1 hour ago

I had a customer give me a weighted blanket. :) I still have it

#45

A lot of weed and I got a vinyl record once

Djbearjew

#46

A tie-dyed t-shirt. Not all that unusual, but the circumstance was awesome. (I've told the story before - two drunk kids tried to dine and dash, colleague Big Carol noticed and met them in the parking lot with their bill. She came back in with a fistful of coins, which covered the check. When asked about a tip for the waitress, they genuinely had no more money. Carol mentioned that she thought I'd like the shirt one guy was wearing.)

Yes, I still have that shirt 35 years later!

50EffingCabbages

#47

I used to deliver to a Halloween decoration designer and aside from money he once gave me zombie lawn gnome statues!

goestoeswoes

#48

I got coupons, like from the Penny Saver, for places I wouldn't go and for things I wouldn't buy.

That table had spent the entire two hours of camping in my section scratching lotto tickets, and running me back to the kitchen every time they saw me for more rolls.

They finally (Finally!) pay, leave a zero in the tip line, and on top of the tip slip, they leave a stack of several s****y coupons.

Oh, and they left their piles of already scratched losing lotto scratchers all over the table, plus all the debris from the losing scratchers, and an empty pack of Misty menthol 100s.

This happened several months ago, and I still think about it.

trouble_ann

#49

I had one of my patrons gift me a pair of handmade earrings

EllethOfGondolin

#50

I work in a city known for its witches. While I was working during tourist season I received a piece of rose quartz, in addition to a sizable normal tip. Rose quartz is known for having healing properties. I had a little bag crocheted to place it in and wore it around my neck.

Dillymom01

#51

Paper bag full of fireworks

gingerjaybird3

#52

I've been tipped in drugs multiple times.

sparrows_rest

#53

A single collectible Coca Cola bottle in a decorative cardboard tube. It was a special edition Cal Ripken Jr bottle, either for when he retired, or for when he broke Lou Gehrig's record for consecutive games played. I can't remember which one it was.

DieHardRennie

#54

Doordash handles some of the grocery store deliveries in our area. In my area, being able to shop for your groceries online and have them delivered was not a thing until lockdown. I have mobility problems and it's just easier to get deliveries.

The first time I had my groceries delivered I realized right before they were due to arrive that I didn't have any cash to tip them. The delivery app had not yet added a way to tip people through it (the app).

We had a small jar that we had been saving change in. I saw it and grabbed a ziploc out of the cupboard. There was about $15 worth of change.

When they arrived I showed them the bag, apologizing profusely for having to tip them in change. They looked at it a bit strangely at first but then shrugged and said "it all spends the same!"

How weird is tipping with a ziploc of change? (incidentally, I haven't had to do that again since lol)

ScoutBandit

#55

A sticker of a selfie of themself. My coworker once got a coupon for an expired subway sandwich, only valid at participating stores…in the next county over.

thasova

#56

78 Of The Weirdest Things People Have Ever Received As Tips A window air conditioner and his hotel key left on his bar stool. Very weird but sure helped out during a very hot summer in my new rental! The key went in the trash. I felt very weird accepting it but it was a very hard time in my life and I look back and thank him for that. Not the key, lol, just the kindness.

nhmber13

#57

A homemade “mushroom” truffle….

Oh okay thanks. But yeah I will not be eating your homemade situation. Especially in a state where all this s**t is legal and I could walk three blocks down to buy something reliable.

chavjinx

#58

A pound of chocolate pudding. One of my customers at a sports bar worked at a pudding factory. It was delicious

eyeslikedeadgrass

#59

A business card for a car dealership.

Dude came in the bar, ordered drinks, & did the usual "flirt with the waitress a bit" routine, but then started leaning in about my car when I didn't bite. I brushed it off, went frosty to him when he kept on about it, & he soon left after he finished his beer.

He left a few coins with his business card on the counter. I'm guessing the dude sucked just as bad at selling cars as he did at picking up women, haaaaa.

LimeFizz42

#60

Oh boy, sometimes I miss bartending- Beef ribs (cooked), expensive tea from India, Chinese cigarettes, a full length bar mirror, weed, many phone numbers, and finally, ammunition. Good times

redneckembalmer

#61

Chris Martin from Coldplay gave me some sorta badge with LOVE written on it… it was the during the first summer of the pandemic… I needed cash

split_prism

#62

A Chinese 5 Yuan, didn't even mind since I've never seen one before. That was on top of the US cash too.

JDCTsunami

#63

My wife has a guy that comes now and again, gives her a rose (along with a big tip). Says he's a fan of her music, and he's been to some shows so far as we can tell. Nice dude, overall. Doesn't seem dangerous.

So far that's the weirdest we've ever been tipped.

Sarcastic_Troll

#64

A 2nd futon. Not me, but my mom ran a breastfeeding consultation business out of our home when I was in elementary school (had pens with her business name for school and a sign in the front yard 10 feet from where the bus picked me up, so overall a fun experience). She worked as a nurse and lactation consultant at a couple different inner city hospitals so her clientele were very poor and she would take pretty much anything as payment to the point there's no way she didn't lose money. Some examples I can remember: industrial sized laundry detergent, tons of candles, and the futon that I slept on until someone else gave her a futon and then I slept on that futon.

MantaRayDonovan1

#65

I used to work at a brown jazzy pub, lots of regulars. I've been tipped the weirdest s**t: tons of phone numbers and indecent propositions, weed, two home made knives (from two different people), art and - maybe my favorite - this one dude made me cassette tape copies of everything (!) The Beatles. I loved that job!

FlamingoQueasy5853

#66

Portable grill!

Spirderconfused

#67

Soft side cooler FULL of bagged blue gill filets. One of my favorite "tips"ever. They were delicious.

Fun_Celebration_5623

#68

Also got offered a Billy Strings ticket for tonight in Huntsville as a tip TODAY, but I could not make it work logistically so I had to say no

LowerParsnip3548

#69

An acoustic guitar.

ohyoushiksagoddess

#70

I on e had a hours of ladies after a bachelorette party. They weren't bad, and was pretty serving them. The bill was like 70$. They left like 6 in loose coins, a bunch of unopened p***s shaped candy and the best damn pair of socks I've ever worn!

Coronado83

#71

i got a little toy dinosaur that still sits on my thermostat a year later!

Embarrassed-Ad8053

#72

I got a bottle of very nice craft bourbon.

It was more than half full...

captainp42

#73

one time a guy didn’t leave me a tip he just drew a s****y flower on a napkin with blue pen and wrote his number+snapchat on it. i was so confused. another man didn’t tip me but he said “are you wearing space pants?” “….no?” “cause that’s a*s is out of this world!!”

space pants man was old enough that he had a full head and beard of white hair. i was literally 16 years old at the time

monkyonarock

#74

An unopened box of cereal from 1997

KASchay

#75

Dog balloon animal.

FitKnitter4

#76

Lotto ticket, Frosty key tag, Walmart gift card.

Strong-Ad-9193

#77

A toilet

DagwoodBumstedt

#78

2 ears of corn

SammyKaye71

