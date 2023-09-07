Ellen Sheidlin experiments with realism, virtuality, and her dreams to create the most unique and confusing artworks that she describes as a new direction of art called survirtualism.

By combining her knowledge of photography, modeling, digital art, fashion, and makeup, Ellen creates a complex and fascinating universe that she shares on her Instagram account. By now, the artist has collected a massive following of 4.3M people, exhibits her artwork worldwide, and collaborates with famous brands like Nike, BMW, and Coca-Cola.

You might have already seen Ellen's work on Bored Panda before, and if not, we highly recommend visiting her previous posts here and here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Instagram | youtube.com | sheidlina.com | twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Artist Gained 4.3m Followers By Taking Bizarre And Thought-Provoking Photos (46 New Pics)

sheidlina Report

10points
POST
#2

Artist Gained 4.3m Followers By Taking Bizarre And Thought-Provoking Photos (46 New Pics)

sheidlina Report

8points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww, everytime I try that it falls 😥

-1
-1point
reply
#3

Artist Gained 4.3m Followers By Taking Bizarre And Thought-Provoking Photos (46 New Pics)

sheidlina Report

8points
POST
#4

Artist Gained 4.3m Followers By Taking Bizarre And Thought-Provoking Photos (46 New Pics)

sheidlina Report

8points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

l̶o̶o̶k̶s̶ ̶l̶i̶k̶e̶ ̶s̶h̶a̶y̶m̶i̶n̶s̶ ̶d̶r̶o̶w̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶w̶a̶t̶e̶r̶ wow this photo is gorgeous!

-1
-1point
reply
#5

Artist Gained 4.3m Followers By Taking Bizarre And Thought-Provoking Photos (46 New Pics)

sheidlina Report

7points
POST
iBlank
iBlank
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

home is where the horse is

0
0points
reply
#6

Artist Gained 4.3m Followers By Taking Bizarre And Thought-Provoking Photos (46 New Pics)

sheidlina Report

6points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I too strive to reach a body that makes women say "I wanna draw on that😏"

-1
-1point
reply
#7

Artist Gained 4.3m Followers By Taking Bizarre And Thought-Provoking Photos (46 New Pics)

sheidlina Report

6points
POST
Robert Beveridge
Robert Beveridge
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely the scene from Scanners where Cameron goes to meet Benjamin Pierce.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

Artist Gained 4.3m Followers By Taking Bizarre And Thought-Provoking Photos (46 New Pics)

sheidlina Report

6points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like those ancient Greek paintings and I love it

-1
-1point
reply
#9

Artist Gained 4.3m Followers By Taking Bizarre And Thought-Provoking Photos (46 New Pics)

sheidlina Report

6points
POST
#10

Artist Gained 4.3m Followers By Taking Bizarre And Thought-Provoking Photos (46 New Pics)

sheidlina Report

5points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ooh so many layers to this one!

-1
-1point
reply
#11

Artist Gained 4.3m Followers By Taking Bizarre And Thought-Provoking Photos (46 New Pics)

sheidlina Report

5points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We use to race like this as kids...the bags weren't shaped like feet though

1
1point
reply
#12

Artist Gained 4.3m Followers By Taking Bizarre And Thought-Provoking Photos (46 New Pics)

sheidlina Report

5points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ooh love the symbolism in there

-1
-1point
reply
#13

Artist Gained 4.3m Followers By Taking Bizarre And Thought-Provoking Photos (46 New Pics)

sheidlina Report

5points
POST
#14

Artist Gained 4.3m Followers By Taking Bizarre And Thought-Provoking Photos (46 New Pics)

sheidlina Report

4points
POST
Panda Bear
Panda Bear
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thanks I hate it

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

Artist Gained 4.3m Followers By Taking Bizarre And Thought-Provoking Photos (46 New Pics)

sheidlina Report

4points
POST
#16

Artist Gained 4.3m Followers By Taking Bizarre And Thought-Provoking Photos (46 New Pics)

sheidlina Report

4points
POST
Robert Beveridge
Robert Beveridge
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tea in the Sahara... with yooooooou...

0
0points
reply
#17

Artist Gained 4.3m Followers By Taking Bizarre And Thought-Provoking Photos (46 New Pics)

sheidlina Report

3points
POST
#18

Artist Gained 4.3m Followers By Taking Bizarre And Thought-Provoking Photos (46 New Pics)

sheidlina Report

3points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So its not just ogres and onions that have layers, humans have it too

-1
-1point
reply
#19

Artist Gained 4.3m Followers By Taking Bizarre And Thought-Provoking Photos (46 New Pics)

sheidlina Report

3points
POST
#20

Artist Gained 4.3m Followers By Taking Bizarre And Thought-Provoking Photos (46 New Pics)

sheidlina Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Artist Gained 4.3m Followers By Taking Bizarre And Thought-Provoking Photos (46 New Pics)

sheidlina Report

2points
POST
#22

Artist Gained 4.3m Followers By Taking Bizarre And Thought-Provoking Photos (46 New Pics)

sheidlina Report

2points
POST
#23

Artist Gained 4.3m Followers By Taking Bizarre And Thought-Provoking Photos (46 New Pics)

sheidlina Report

2points
POST
#24

Artist Gained 4.3m Followers By Taking Bizarre And Thought-Provoking Photos (46 New Pics)

sheidlina Report

-1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!