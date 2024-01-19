People Are Sharing Why Their Family Is Weird In Response To Jimmy Fallon’s Twitter Challenge (73 Pics)
It’s Hashtags time! Legendary showman Jimmy Fallon sure knows how to entertain a crowd. One way that he and his team make humor relatable is by directly asking the audience to share their experiences. In a viral thread on X (formerly Twitter), the host of ‘The Tonight Show,’ asked everyone to open up about their most bizarre family stories, using the #MyFamilyIsWeird hashtag.
The cream of the crop even ended up being featured on a recent episode of the show itself! Today, we’re showcasing some of the top tweets (well, technically, they’re called X’s now) to bring a bit of humor into your lives, Pandas. It’s also a reminder that everyone’s families are weird in their unique ways.
Stupid ninjas...*sniff*...stupidly cutting stupid onions... *sniff*
It would be an understatement to say that ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ is popular. A jaw-dropping 50 million people follow Fallon’s account on X. Another 4.4 million users follow the account of ‘The Tonight Show.’
‘The Wrap’ reports that ‘The Tonight Show,’ with Fallon at its helm, boasts a whopping 90 million followers and subscribers across all social and digital platforms. In the meantime, Fallon has amassed at least 80 million views on YouTube across his videos in November 2023.
Fallon’s original thread, where he asked the X online community to post their funny or weird stories about the people in their family, reached quite a crowd. At the time of writing, the thread was viewed over half a million times. Meanwhile, the YouTube clip featuring just the best #MyFamilyIsWeird posts got 46k views.
It’s easy to see why actor and comedian Fallon is such a big hit on TV and on social media. He’s witty, charismatic, and not afraid to be goofy from time to time. But from our perspective, one of his top qualities is just how likable he is. When you watch him, you get a sense that he’s being very genuine.
Authenticity is an incredibly attractive thing, especially in the entertainment industry.
Of course, we shouldn’t forget that Fallon has a massive team of talented industry professionals backing him up. No entertainer or late-night TV show host is ever truly an island. It takes an army of skilled, hard-working, teamwork-oriented people to make a project of this scale successful.
If we make face when my dad farts, his reply is 'its just sound, it won't smell' Ok.. maybe..but no , no way we are testing the theory
You’ve got tons of writers, producers, researchers, and social media managers constantly working to provide their audience with high-quality content. No late-night project is complete without a charismatic host. At the same time, no host can do their job well without the right support.
When you have people you can trust to help you with the script, the format, and all the details, you can focus on doing what you do best—entertaining a global crowd!
Fallon has been hosting the current incarnation of ‘The Tonight Show’ since February 2014. This is, in fact, the 7th version of NBC’s ‘Tonight Show,’ and Fallon is the 6th host.
The project originally began back in 1954 on NBC, as ‘Tonight’, hosted by Steve Allen. That’s 70 years of experience with comedy and entertainment. It’s impressive, to say the least.
The people behind the project have a deep understanding of its history and respect for its continuity. For example, the show is recorded in Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center in NYC. It’s the same studio where Tonight Starring Jack Paar and The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson were produced from 1957 until 1972.
My dad used to tear the chess board whenever he lost to my mum. Which was very frequent because my mum is really good. She always kept extra boards.
We can expect Fallon to keep entertaining us and the rest of the world for many years to come. In 2021, NBC renewed the show until at least through 2026. Unless something changes drastically, Fallon should remain the host till then… and perhaps even longer if the TV network decides to extend his contract further.
Normal people: Ewwww. - Those of us that grew up on a farm: That's not gonna be a viable sample! What a waste of good money!