ADVERTISEMENT

It’s Hashtags time! Legendary showman Jimmy Fallon sure knows how to entertain a crowd. One way that he and his team make humor relatable is by directly asking the audience to share their experiences. In a viral thread on X (formerly Twitter), the host of ‘The Tonight Show,’ asked everyone to open up about their most bizarre family stories, using the #MyFamilyIsWeird hashtag.

The cream of the crop even ended up being featured on a recent episode of the show itself! Today, we’re showcasing some of the top tweets (well, technically, they’re called X’s now) to bring a bit of humor into your lives, Pandas. It’s also a reminder that everyone’s families are weird in their unique ways.

More info: X (Fallon) | X (The Tonight Show) | YouTube | NBC.com

Image credits: jimmyfallon

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

TimFrostSpeaks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
pennylost avatar
Lost Penny
Lost Penny
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stupid ninjas...*sniff*...stupidly cutting stupid onions... *sniff*

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#2

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

RGrhm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

OliveGardenW8R Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

It would be an understatement to say that ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ is popular. A jaw-dropping 50 million people follow Fallon’s account on X. Another 4.4 million users follow the account of ‘The Tonight Show.’

‘The Wrap’ reports that ‘The Tonight Show,’ with Fallon at its helm, boasts a whopping 90 million followers and subscribers across all social and digital platforms. In the meantime, Fallon has amassed at least 80 million views on YouTube across his videos in November 2023.
#4

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

WichitaKat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

DontThinkso555 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
andrewrichardson avatar
AndyR
AndyR
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Used to? I'm assuming he's propping up the patio now...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#6

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

irishmac666 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Fallon’s original thread, where he asked the X online community to post their funny or weird stories about the people in their family, reached quite a crowd. At the time of writing, the thread was viewed over half a million times. Meanwhile, the YouTube clip featuring just the best #MyFamilyIsWeird posts got 46k views.

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

DuncanDontNuts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

jimmyfallon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

sugerloadedgirl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

It’s easy to see why actor and comedian Fallon is such a big hit on TV and on social media. He’s witty, charismatic, and not afraid to be goofy from time to time. But from our perspective, one of his top qualities is just how likable he is. When you watch him, you get a sense that he’s being very genuine.

Authenticity is an incredibly attractive thing, especially in the entertainment industry. 
#10

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

soulunknown7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

justinshawmedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

hey_ceeree Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Of course, we shouldn’t forget that Fallon has a massive team of talented industry professionals backing him up. No entertainer or late-night TV show host is ever truly an island. It takes an army of skilled, hard-working, teamwork-oriented people to make a project of this scale successful.

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

ocmom17 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
soniborah_1 avatar
EasyBreezyCataneze
EasyBreezyCataneze
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If we make face when my dad farts, his reply is 'its just sound, it won't smell' Ok.. maybe..but no , no way we are testing the theory

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

LudaChrisD85 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

YellowTushy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

You’ve got tons of writers, producers, researchers, and social media managers constantly working to provide their audience with high-quality content. No late-night project is complete without a charismatic host. At the same time, no host can do their job well without the right support.

When you have people you can trust to help you with the script, the format, and all the details, you can focus on doing what you do best—entertaining a global crowd!
#16

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

richjw01 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

StremelUSN Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

JoePitzy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Fallon has been hosting the current incarnation of ‘The Tonight Show’ since February 2014. This is, in fact, the 7th version of NBC’s ‘Tonight Show,’ and Fallon is the 6th host.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project originally began back in 1954 on NBC, as ‘Tonight’, hosted by Steve Allen. That’s 70 years of experience with comedy and entertainment. It’s impressive, to say the least.
#19

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

TojiGhan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

Jeffy_Boseman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

CodasYoda Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

The people behind the project have a deep understanding of its history and respect for its continuity. For example, the show is recorded in Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center in NYC. It’s the same studio where Tonight Starring Jack Paar and The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson were produced from 1957 until 1972.
#22

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

juandita41 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

JustCallMeKerry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
soniborah_1 avatar
EasyBreezyCataneze
EasyBreezyCataneze
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My dad used to tear the chess board whenever he lost to my mum. Which was very frequent because my mum is really good. She always kept extra boards.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#24

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

mutantapk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

We can expect Fallon to keep entertaining us and the rest of the world for many years to come. In 2021, NBC renewed the show until at least through 2026. Unless something changes drastically, Fallon should remain the host till then… and perhaps even longer if the TV network decides to extend his contract further.

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

justinshawmedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

DavinPants Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

madylarian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Are you fans of Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show,’ dear Pandas? What do you like the most about the project? Have you ever had your tweet (or rather X, now) featured on his show? What’s the weirdest family story that you have to share? Feel free to tell us all about it (and more!) in the comment section.
#28

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

LongHairedGuy31 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

mnbrewer1748 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
blue1steven avatar
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Normal people: Ewwww. - Those of us that grew up on a farm: That's not gonna be a viable sample! What a waste of good money!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

somi_teslagirl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

WarrenBovin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

reggie8096 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

NorthShoreOH Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

Sarahleighann_x Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

FrowriterFro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

Buckeyegirl825 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

roryboy76 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

ReynoldsAshlee7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

photricity Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

Guiness_Pig Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

natashaham75 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

SaiyanaBrief Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

SaraBet67543783 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

daviddwwilliams Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

craigbackus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
caroline_kimber avatar
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My Granny used to call Bourbon Biscuits "Dog Biscuits", and they do actually look like them!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#46

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

lyndileigh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

bamadaisy2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

ubiquitousbdog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

Alloutjames1973 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

ComedyMontreal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

tara_joelle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

chad0616 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

Soccer_3_Mom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

annabananagrace Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

BYourBestBadass Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

DavinPants Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

StorybrookeFord Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

AlicornGem88 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

WM_Bartle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

schwartzabdul Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

heneghanp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

SofieKathleen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#63

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

RealFionaO Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

bassnfelix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
blue_6 avatar
Blue
Blue
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Once upon a time 'dessert' was the first course of any coursed dinner

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#65

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

Frozentricks26 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

zambadass Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

justinshawmedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

RyanBartholomee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

FallonHolic_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

FallonHolic_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

EmmieLuvsBeards Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

liviek2864 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

Weird-Family-Stories-Tweets-Jimmy-Fallon

willgofurther Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!