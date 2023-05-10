Person Gets A List Of Requirements For Being In A ‘Local Cult’, They Range From Absurd To Oddly Specific

Some cults are more mysterious than others. While certain ones try to keep their activities a secret, others are pretty straightforward with what they believe in, as well as what they require from their members. In some instances, such requirements can get pretty strict or oddly specific, as a list recently shared on Twitter showed.

User Degen Dilly shared requirements from a cult that tried to indoctrinate his friend who was volunteering at a soup kitchen. The extensive list of dos and don’ts covered everything from clothing, to parking, even playing imaginary instruments. It received over 2.7 million views on the platform and was retweeted by more than 2.6k people, with quite a few of them expressing their views in the comments as well. If you want to see what caused such a buzz, scroll down to find the cult’s requirements below.

Do’s-

1. You will be required to attend every service. If for some reason unforeseen at this time, you miss a service; you will be required to listen to the tape at the church. (Death, severe illness and surgery may be considered excused absences.)

2. You will be required to tithe (10% of your gross earnings) and give offerings. Jane will check your records from time to time.

3. You will be required to smile on command. This is called “keeping your happy face”.

4. You will be required to participate in group work projects. Enjoy it. We have need of many skills.

5. After each service, you will be required to clean the church and fellowship hall on a rotating basis.

Don’ts-

(this is a partial “living” list… at times, it takes on a life of its own, continuing to grow..)

1. Don’t drink alcohol. (includes beer, wine or liquor)

2. Don’t cook with alcohol.

3. Don’t eat at places that serve alcohol.

4. Don’t drink “Root beer”.

5. Don’t drink Cheerwine®.

6. Don’t drink diet Cheerwine®.

7. Don’t drink ginger ale.

8. Don’t smoke cigarettes.

9. Don’t dip snuff.

10. Don’t use chew tobacco.

11. Don’t associate willingly with those that do use tobacco.

12. Don’t watch movies. (Unless Jane gives approval.)

13. Don’t watch videos in your cars!

14. Don’t enter a movie theater- (unless Jane gives approval.)

15. Don’t read newspapers. Not even the headlines.

16. Don’t listen to the radio.

17. Don’t read or handle magazines.

18. Don’t watch television. (except when allowed at church)

19. Don’t read books that are not approved by leadership.

20. Don’t read your Bible, too much. (Amplified version is acceptable)

21. Don’t take notes during the services. Only record scripture references.

22. Don’t forget to go to bathroom before the service.

23. Don’t get up to go to bathroom during a service.

24. Don’t bring knives of ANY type on church property.

25. Don’t be late for a service of function.

26. Don’t park alongside the left side of the sanctuary unless you are approved.

27. Don’t park in the spaces closest to the back steps. Those are reserved for parents with infants.

28. Don’t park in the first spot along the front sidewalk. That is reserved for those on watch.

29. Don’t park along the street. Use the field only when not raining.

30. Don’t park on the drive to the school. (unless approved for that service.)

31. Don’t park in the first handicap space unless approved.

32. Don’t park under the awning and leave your car running.

33. Don’t speed when driving around the church.

34. Don’t go opposite to the accepted traffic flow of counter-clockwise. It causes confusion.

35. Don’t be on your cell phone when approaching the school.

36. Don’t drive your car with expired tags. You will be reminded.

37. Men: Don’t wear a color of dress shirt except white or light blue.

38. Women: Don’t get your heart set on a dress until you check with others to see of anyone else has that dress. You may need to return yours.

39. Don’t “check out” during the singing.

40. Don’t look around at others when you are supposed to be singing.

41. Don’t close your eyes when singing. You could give over to a “religious devil”.

42. Don’t stare at visitors.

43. Don’t bring your cell phone into a service. Exceptions are rare and you will be told when you can bring your phone into the service.

44. Don’t take pictures during a regular service.

45. Don’t make your own recording of a service.

46. Don’t bring visitors unless you tell someone in the office so they can tell Jane.

47. Don’t take pictures of Jane of other members unless you are given permission.

48. Don’t be loose with your camera at any time.

49. Don’t put large amounts of cash in the offering unless it is in an envelope.

50. Don’t complain when the offering plates are passed more than once.

51. Don’t allow your toddlers to eat in the sanctuary.

52. Don’t bring snacks of dark drinks or chocolate.

53. Don’t chew gum in the sanctuary..

54. Don’t fall asleep during the services. If you get tired, take your Bible and stand-up in the back of the sanctuary.

55. Don’t wear muddy shoes or boots into the sanctuary, leave them at the door-outside.

56. Don’t leave your tissues after services. Place them in the trash.

57. Don’t leave coats, Bibles or personal belongings in the sanctuary. It gets locked after each service.

58. Don’t touch the thermostats in the church unless you are approved.

59. Don’t wear jeans. (exception may be for construction work..maybe..)

60. Don’t wear shorts.

61. Don’t wear sleeveless dresses or tops.

62. Don’t wear dresses above the knees.

63. Don’t wear a bathing suit without having it covered with long shorts (below the knees) and a dark t-shirt.

64. Don’t wear cargo pants.

65. Don’t wear or own anything with Nike® on it. Nothing.

66. Don’t wear black tennis shoes.

67. Don’t wear high-cut, boot-like tennis shoes.

68. Men: don’t wear solid white tennis shoes…

69. Don’t wear a baseball cap sideways or backwards.

70. Don’t wear t-shirts with slogans or pictures.

71. Don’t wear “muscle t-shirts”.

72. Men: Don’t leave the house without a white t-shirt on under your top shirt.

73. Don’t go swimming with boys and girls together.

74. Don’t leave the pools toy out when you are done using the pool.

75. Don’t go outside without sunscreen. (daily)

76. Men: Don’t allow facial hair to grow. No beards, of any type. No “pork chop” sideburns.

77. Men: Don’t let your hair get long or unkempt.

78. Don’t interview for a job unless it is “under authority”.

79. Don’t accept a job unless you check it out with authority.

80. Don’t make plans for college unless you have Jane check it out.

81. Don’t sign-up for classes unless Jane Whaley or leadership checks out your schedule

82. Don’t buy a house unless Jane Whaley can check it out.

83. Don’t even make an offer on a house unless Jane can “checkout” and “get a feel” for the neighborhood.

84. Don’t decorate your house unless Jane or her helper can help you.

85. Don’t buy a car without checking with Sam first.

86. Don’t sell a car or truck without checking with Sam first..

87. Don’t get major repairs done without checking with Sam.

88. Don’t buy insurance without checking with the approved church source person for insurance.

89. Don’t plan a vacation or time away with your family unless you check-it out with Jane.

90. Don’t assume you can go to the funeral or a wedding of a family member without checking it out and/or someone from the church going with you.

91. Don’t celebrate Christmas.

92. Don’t give gifts to others unless you are “under authority”.

93. Don’t celebrate Easter.

94. Don’t celebrate other holidays.

95. Don’t eat turkey on Thanksgiving.

96. Don’t celebrate your birthday or others in your family or group of friends or co-workers.

97. Don’t celebrate wedding anniversaries.

98. Don’t go hunting.

99. Don’t go fishing. (well unless it is on an approved “ministry” trip)

100. Don’t hunt or fish just for sport.

101. Don’t have bumper stickers on your car. (Political season is an exception.)

102. Don’t have “dingle dangles” hanging from your rearview mirror.

103. Don’t have a slogan license plate on the front of your car.

104. Don’t buy or drive a “race car” looking car.

105. Don’t play games on your computer. Erase/delete the games.

106. Don’t play games on your cell phone. Erase/delete them.

107. Don’t own or use a “game boy” or other hand held electronic game device.

108. Don’t play with regular playing cards.

109. Don’t play “hide and go seek”.

110. Don’t play Monoploy®.

111. Don’t play football.

112. Don’t ride in the back of a pick-up truck.

113. Don’t play ping pong.

114. Don’t play pool.

115. Don’t play or imitate an “air guitar”.

116. Don’t play music without singing the words.

117. Don’t whistle.

118. Don’t let WOFF children play with children outside of WOFF.

119. Don’t let children make animal sounds. (maybe,,)

120. Don’t let children play toy musical instruments. (maybe…)

121. Don’t forget to read your Bible before you go to bed.

122. Don’t let children play with camping toys.

123. Don’t let children play with “play tools”.

124. Don’t let children have Bibles with stories and pictures of Jesus. (maybe..)

125. Don’t be late for anything. Be early.

126. Don’t iron double creases in your pants.

127. Men: Don’t use urinals that are not enclosed.

128. Don’t store personal garments unless they are folded neatly in the drawer.

129. Don’t go to tanning beds.

130. Don’t ride motorcycles.

131. Don’t ride ATV’s or dirt bikes.

132. Men: African American- Don’t shave your head bald.

133. Don’t start a relationship without checking it out with Jane Whaley.

134. Don’t decide who you will marry without checking it out with Jane.

135. Don’t talk to the other person who you are in relationship with unless someone is listening and “guarding the conversation”.

136. Don’t talk loose and joke around. Don’t be foolish.

137. Don’t complain about the list of “don’ts”.

138. Don’t place the toilet paper on the roll unless it rolls over the top.

139. Don’t speak to those who have left unless you ask Jane.

140. Don’t ask anyone but Jane about those who have not been seen lately in services.

141. Don’t go in the sanctuary with “sin in your heart”, deal with

142. Don’t expect someone else to clean-up your mess.

143. Don’t back-talk or give excuses for your sin.

144. Don’t attack those in authority.

145. Don’t question Jane’s authority to run WOFF.

“We hope you will be with us for many years to come. Don’t worry about memorizing this list. When you violate a “don’t”, you will be told-“We don’t do that”.”

