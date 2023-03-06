Woman Catches Mother-In-Law Breastfeeding Groom On Their Wedding Day

The wedding is definitely one of the most important moments in the life of any person, and one of the main tips that wise people give newlyweds sounds like this: “It is important that this big day is remembered for your entire life.”

Well, we can say with confidence that the bride that we will tell you about today should definitely remember this day for a long time. As will her groom and mother-in-law. Though it cannot be said that all three were extremely glad for this moment…

The hosts of a popular podcast shared a story of a bride discovering something really weird about her fiance right before the wedding

“On two occasions I’ve been told this story, both by makeup artists”

“I’ll tell you a story that I know. Okay, so you should be. On two occasions I’ve been told this story. I was not at this wedding. But on two occasions I’ve been told this both by a makeup artist, I will call her Jenny.”

“The bride walked into the toilet. And what she saw was enough to end the wedding”

“Jenny says to me, ‘I did a wedding the other day. And guess what happened?’ She said the bride needed to use the toilet just before the ceremony. This is like, pre-ceremony, and she walked into the toilet. And what she saw was enough to end the wedding.”

“What do you think she saw? The groom was being breastfed by his mum”

“What do you think she saw? Was he with someone else? No, worse. Having a wank? Worse. Getting wanked? Worse than anything sexual. But he was in there, the groom was in there. Doing drugs? He was being breastfed by his mum.”

“Why is his mum still producing milk? She’s obviously been doing it continuously to get to that bit”

“Why would you marry a man that’s getting breastfed? I didn’t think she knew that was what was happening. Why is his mum still producing milk? She’s obviously been doing it continuously to get to that bit. Absolutely. Would you call off the wedding? Everybody’s in the room waiting. You definitely wouldn’t kiss when they say you can kiss.”

The situation described was almost enough for the bride to cancel the wedding

So, this story first sounded in the following episode of The Unfilted Bride podcast, when the host Georgie Mitchell told her co-host Beth about probably the weirdest situation that she had ever heard about at weddings. Georgie admitted that she herself was not at that ceremony, but she had already heard it from two different makeup artists.

Just imagine – a wedding ceremony, the guests have already gathered, and soon the happy bride will walk down the aisle. It remains only to apply the wedding makeup – and at some point the wife-to-be decides to go to the toilet. So she pops in there – and what she sees there absolutely changes her attitude not only to the groom, but also to the very idea that this man may become her spouse.

Well, Beth honestly tried to guess what the groom was doing there, assumed different, not very decent and not even very legal options… However, reality, as it often happens, surpassed even the most daring expectations. So, the groom was in the toilet with his mother, who was breastfeeding him.

No, this is not about dynastic marriages in the Middle Ages, when, for reasons of the “kingdom good” they could marry, let’s say, an adult princess to a newborn prince. Here, both the bride and groom were absolutely adults. And both hosts just wondered what the woman should do after making such a discovery about the man with whom she was about to connect her entire life. Cancel the wedding? Kiss the lips with which he just sucked the milk of his own mother? After all, as the hosts noted, “Why was his mum producing milk? She’s obviously been doing it continuously to get to that point.”

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, infants should be exclusively breastfed for about the first 6 months, and then mother can continue breastfeeding while introducing appropriate complementary foods until the child is 12 months old or older. Pediatricians explain all further attempts to breastfeed the child by the influence of psychological factors on the part of the mother.

For example, the authors of this academic research made in 2004 suggest that “the desire for extended breastfeeding comes from the mother’s inability to let go of “her baby.” Moreover, “for many nursing toddlers, the breast comes to serve the same function as a favorite blanket or stuffed animal in providing comfort and a sense of security,” says Dr. Martin Stein, one of the authors of this study. It remains to be understood why the groom was so worried about his own wedding that he urgently needed some ‘sense of security’…

Many commenters to the original video cannot make sense of it, admitting that they did not expect such an outcome. One of the commenters even said that she has been a wedding planner for 15 years, but she’s literally shook because never has she come close to this weird of an interaction, though she’s seen some stuff too. And, of course, people in the comments won’t stop being ironic about this case. “Took ‘mummy’s boy'” to a whole new level,” one of the commenters aptly wrote.

However, weddings are often the source of incredible tales (okay, not this incredible!) For example, you can read our post about a bride who banned her polyamorous parents’ throuple partner from her wedding, or this incredible tale about the guy who ordered fast food straight to the wedding reception. Or, at least, you can also express your own view on this story in the comments below.

People in the comments were literally shocked as well, stating this situation clearly took ‘mummy’s boy’ to a whole new level