Web Developer Gets Ghosted By Clients Who Paid Just A Third Of What They Agreed On, Comes Up With A Brilliant Revenge Plan
29points
Social Issues6 hours ago

Web Developer Gets Ghosted By Clients Who Paid Just A Third Of What They Agreed On, Comes Up With A Brilliant Revenge Plan

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Some people view a contract as toilet paper, thinking they can wipe their butts with it and flush it down the toilet whenever they like.

Reddit user and web developer No_Concept_9848 had clients who were exactly like that.

They signed a document, agreeing that he would build them a website and they would pay in three installments.

However, one completed project later, they had only wired a third of the sum and refused to transfer the rest saying they had decided to go with another developer.

So No_Concept_9848 decided that he too doesn’t need to play by the rules and took revenge. When everything was said and done, he made a post on r/MaliciousCompliance detailing how it all went down. Here’s what he wrote.

This web developer completed his side of the deal but got only a third of the payment

Image credits: cottonbro (not the actual photo)

So he decided to take revenge on the people who hired and ghosted him

Image credits: Lukas (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/No_Concept_9848

The developer provided more context as his story went viral

And people were glad that the couple got what they deserved

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.

Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society.

