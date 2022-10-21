Web Developer Gets Ghosted By Clients Who Paid Just A Third Of What They Agreed On, Comes Up With A Brilliant Revenge Plan

Some people view a contract as toilet paper, thinking they can wipe their butts with it and flush it down the toilet whenever they like.

Reddit user and web developer No_Concept_9848 had clients who were exactly like that.

They signed a document, agreeing that he would build them a website and they would pay in three installments.

However, one completed project later, they had only wired a third of the sum and refused to transfer the rest saying they had decided to go with another developer.

So No_Concept_9848 decided that he too doesn’t need to play by the rules and took revenge. When everything was said and done, he made a post on r/MaliciousCompliance detailing how it all went down. Here’s what he wrote.

This web developer completed his side of the deal but got only a third of the payment

Image credits: cottonbro (not the actual photo)

So he decided to take revenge on the people who hired and ghosted him

Image credits: Lukas (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/No_Concept_9848

The developer provided more context as his story went viral

And people were glad that the couple got what they deserved