I paint to stay sane in an insane world. Pop culture is no longer a mass media shared experience, but rather an all-too-alienating private interaction manipulated by powerful technology designed to dominate how we live, love, work, and think. Artificial intelligence influences who we date, what we consume, watch, and believe.

I spent decades innovating and creating the very technologies that now control us. I created video games that adapted to players' skill levels to increase addictive engagement and advertising platforms that both big business and politicians could use to influence the outcomes of future events. To paraphrase Jurassic Park’s Dr. Ian Malcolm, “I was so preoccupied with whether we could do these things, that I didn’t stop to think if I should.”

In 1968, when Andy Warhol proclaimed that “in the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes”, he couldn’t have imagined a world where unplugging and becoming anonymous would become a luxury. Tinder, Netflix, beauty filters, and Alexa provide value to users, but at what cost? Each of my works are colorful threads unravelling from this one sardonic tapestry of thought. My paintings explore this value exchange of privacy for convenience, intimacy for popularity, and true connections for likes.

