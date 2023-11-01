ADVERTISEMENT

I paint to stay sane in an insane world. Pop culture is no longer a mass media shared experience, but rather an all-too-alienating private interaction manipulated by powerful technology designed to dominate how we live, love, work, and think. Artificial intelligence influences who we date, what we consume, watch, and believe.

I spent decades innovating and creating the very technologies that now control us. I created video games that adapted to players' skill levels to increase addictive engagement and advertising platforms that both big business and politicians could use to influence the outcomes of future events. To paraphrase Jurassic Park’s Dr. Ian Malcolm, “I was so preoccupied with whether we could do these things, that I didn’t stop to think if I should.”

In 1968, when Andy Warhol proclaimed that “in the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes”, he couldn’t have imagined a world where unplugging and becoming anonymous would become a luxury. Tinder, Netflix, beauty filters, and Alexa provide value to users, but at what cost? Each of my works are colorful threads unravelling from this one sardonic tapestry of thought. My paintings explore this value exchange of privacy for convenience, intimacy for popularity, and true connections for likes.

More info: Instagram | kickstarter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tell Me How To Defeat The Captcha!

Tell Me How To Defeat The Captcha! Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Jay Samit
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Millennial Monopoly

Millennial Monopoly Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Jay Samit
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Who Needs A Prince When I Can Buy My Own Shoes?

Who Needs A Prince When I Can Buy My Own Shoes? Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Jay Samit
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Edibles Make It Hard To Login To My iPad

Edibles Make It Hard To Login To My iPad Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Jay Samit
Add photo comments
POST
#5

I Love You As Much As Kanye Loves Kanye

I Love You As Much As Kanye Loves Kanye Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Jay Samit
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Sometimes I Feel As Useless As A Traffic Light In GTA

Sometimes I Feel As Useless As A Traffic Light In GTA Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Jay Samit
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Why Is My Mother So Good At Pushing My Buttons?

Why Is My Mother So Good At Pushing My Buttons? Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Jay Samit
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Hurry, Cookies Are Tracking Us

Hurry, Cookies Are Tracking Us Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Jay Samit
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Life Would Be Easier If I Could Mark Some People As Spam

Life Would Be Easier If I Could Mark Some People As Spam Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Jay Samit
Add photo comments
POST
#10

In The Future, Everyone Will Want To Be Anonymous For 15 Minutes

In The Future, Everyone Will Want To Be Anonymous For 15 Minutes Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Jay Samit
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Men Should Be Glad I Just Want Equality And Not Revenge

Men Should Be Glad I Just Want Equality And Not Revenge Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Jay Samit
Add photo comments
POST
#12

I Wish I Could Google How You Feel About Me

I Wish I Could Google How You Feel About Me Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Jay Samit
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Being 20 In The 70s Was More Fun Than Being 70 In The 20s

Being 20 In The 70s Was More Fun Than Being 70 In The 20s Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Jay Samit
Add photo comments
POST
#14

I Can't Stay A Boy Forever Bruce

I Can't Stay A Boy Forever Bruce Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Jay Samit
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Is Posting This Selfie Empowering Or Objectifying?

Is Posting This Selfie Empowering Or Objectifying? Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Jay Samit
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

I Keep Forgetting To Live

I Keep Forgetting To Live Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Jay Samit
Add photo comments
POST
#17

It's A Magic Wishing Apple

It's A Magic Wishing Apple Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Jay Samit
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Lock Your Doors. We're Passing Earth!

Lock Your Doors. We're Passing Earth! Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Jay Samit
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Earth Day 2050

Earth Day 2050 Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Jay Samit
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Someone On The Internet Disagrees With Me

Someone On The Internet Disagrees With Me Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Jay Samit
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Came to think of this https://www.explainxkcd.com/wiki/index.php/386:_Duty_Calls 👍

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Alexa Turn My Feelings Off

Alexa Turn My Feelings Off Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Jay Samit
Add photo comments
POST
#22

I'm Ashamed Of What I Did For A Klondike Bar

I'm Ashamed Of What I Did For A Klondike Bar Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Jay Samit
Add photo comments
POST
#23

People Were Nicer Back When Everyone Knew To "Be Kind And Rewind"

People Were Nicer Back When Everyone Knew To "Be Kind And Rewind" Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Jay Samit
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Eat Gmo Corn

Eat Gmo Corn Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Jay Samit
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!