I Create Pop Art Comic Paintings Reflecting The Issues Of Modern Times (24 Pics)
I paint to stay sane in an insane world. Pop culture is no longer a mass media shared experience, but rather an all-too-alienating private interaction manipulated by powerful technology designed to dominate how we live, love, work, and think. Artificial intelligence influences who we date, what we consume, watch, and believe.
I spent decades innovating and creating the very technologies that now control us. I created video games that adapted to players' skill levels to increase addictive engagement and advertising platforms that both big business and politicians could use to influence the outcomes of future events. To paraphrase Jurassic Park’s Dr. Ian Malcolm, “I was so preoccupied with whether we could do these things, that I didn’t stop to think if I should.”
In 1968, when Andy Warhol proclaimed that “in the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes”, he couldn’t have imagined a world where unplugging and becoming anonymous would become a luxury. Tinder, Netflix, beauty filters, and Alexa provide value to users, but at what cost? Each of my works are colorful threads unravelling from this one sardonic tapestry of thought. My paintings explore this value exchange of privacy for convenience, intimacy for popularity, and true connections for likes.
More info: Instagram | kickstarter.com
Tell Me How To Defeat The Captcha!
Millennial Monopoly
Who Needs A Prince When I Can Buy My Own Shoes?
Edibles Make It Hard To Login To My iPad
I Love You As Much As Kanye Loves Kanye
Sometimes I Feel As Useless As A Traffic Light In GTA
Why Is My Mother So Good At Pushing My Buttons?
Hurry, Cookies Are Tracking Us
Life Would Be Easier If I Could Mark Some People As Spam
In The Future, Everyone Will Want To Be Anonymous For 15 Minutes
Men Should Be Glad I Just Want Equality And Not Revenge
I Wish I Could Google How You Feel About Me
Being 20 In The 70s Was More Fun Than Being 70 In The 20s
I Can't Stay A Boy Forever Bruce
Is Posting This Selfie Empowering Or Objectifying?
I Keep Forgetting To Live
It's A Magic Wishing Apple
Lock Your Doors. We're Passing Earth!
Earth Day 2050
Someone On The Internet Disagrees With Me
Came to think of this https://www.explainxkcd.com/wiki/index.php/386:_Duty_Calls 👍
These are amazing!! Gorgeous art, and very, very funny.
Wonderful talent!
