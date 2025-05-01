Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Walton Goggins Fans Agree The ‘White Lotus’ Star Is Barely Recognizable In Yearbook Snap
Young Walton Goggins in a black and white yearbook photo with a wide smile and short dark hair.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Walton Goggins Fans Agree The ‘White Lotus’ Star Is Barely Recognizable In Yearbook Snap

When The White Lotus season 3 dropped, not only did the series hook millions of viewers, but it also threw a spotlight on its cast. While many big names were involved in the dark comedy-drama, some of them garnered a whole new fan base.

Particularly the actor who’s the subject of our article today, who charmed his way into many hearts and became an appealing symbol for quite a few fans. However, they fell in love with him yet again when his high school yearbook picture went viral, as his perfect hair and pearly white smile literally screamed heartthrob!

RELATED:

    This White Lotus star’s yearbook picture is going viral as fans were left more charmed by his teen look

    Young Walton Goggins smiling in a high school yearbook photo wearing a patterned shirt with tousled hair.

    Image credits: Seth Poppel / Yearbook Library

    It’s none other than Walton Goggins, and the “Goggin Girlies” probably had a field day after the picture dropped

    Black and white yearbook photo featuring Walton Goggins and classmates posing in multiple rows.

    Image credits: Seth Poppel / Yearbook Library

    From the small hints—and the picture itself—if you have guessed Walton Goggins, then you are absolutely right! While Cultured Mag calls him “Hollywood’s most unexpected heartthrob” at 53, his viral yearbook picture sheds light on the star before he rose to rank in the entertainment industry.

    Born in Birmingham, Alabama, Goggins completed his schooling in Atlanta’s suburbs, Lithia Springs, and it was in Lithia Springs High School that this alluring yearbook picture was captured. After that, life took him to Georgia Southern University for a year before he set sail to Los Angeles and pursued his career in acting.

    Young Walton Goggins in a vintage yearbook photo wearing a tuxedo and bow tie, showing a big smile.

    Image credits: Beaker360 / Reddit

    As Goggins sported perfect hair, coupled with a pearly white smile, and simply oozed charm, fans couldn’t get enough of him

    Although he made his debut in the 1990 television film Murder in Mississippi, it was not until 2002 that he got his big break as Detective Shane Vendrell in the series The Shield. Believe it or not, Walton Goggins has been in the industry for over three decades, starring in some masterpieces like Django Unchained and Lincoln.

    However, it’s really Baby Billy’s flashy confidence as that spray-tanned televangelist with the silver streaks in The Righteous Gemstones that totally launched Walton Goggins into stardom. That Danny McBride show, which kind of flew under the radar at first, has actually been getting more and more popular since it started in 2019, and Baby Billy has just been scheming his way through every season.

    Walton Goggins at an event, dressed in a dark pinstripe suit and white shirt, with yearbook photos displayed behind him.

    Image credits: Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

    Speaking about Goggins as Baby Billy in the show, McBride couldn’t hold back his praise.

    “He has so much charisma that his characters can get away with being messed up. That’s a gift. Like, everyone can’t do that. Sometimes you put people in a role where the character’s not upstanding, and it turns people off. Walton’s charm and his charisma allow him to assume these characters that are unsavory and still make you root for them,” McBride commented.

    Walton Goggins wearing a patterned shirt outdoors in a scene from the White Lotus, looking surprised and engaged in conversation.

    Image credits: Max / Youtube

    Coupled with this show, we can’t forget to mention The White Lotus, of course! In this show, Goggins plays a mysterious and stressed-out character, Rick Hatchett, who is on a revenge quest and wants nothing to do with the spa treatments and meditation that the hotel offers. 

    He said playing Rick Hatchett is uniquely refreshing and rewarding. “My heart needed it, my soul needed it, and I hope that it speaks to people,” Goggins mentioned in an interview. The show skyrocketed his popularity and even gave rise to the “Goggins Girlies” fanbase. In fact, fans even found his receding hairline quite appealing. 

    Walton Goggins dressed in dark western attire holding a lantern in a snowy outdoor scene from White Lotus.

    Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes Coming Soon / Youtube

    In our current era, Goggins’s distinct look has made him a fantastic character actor. But in a different era, could that same unique look have made him a leading man? It’s a “what if” scenario about how Hollywood’s idea of a leading man has changed over time. 

    Walton Goggins also commented on this, mentioning , “I don’t think people truly knew what to do with me. I’m not Brad Pitt. I’m never going to be Brad Pitt. But I am Walton Goggins, and very few people fit in my lane.”

    Rumors are also spreading wildly about Goggins’s feud with co-star Aimee Lou Wood as the two unfollowed each other on Instagram

    Walton Goggins wearing a wide-brimmed hat and dark jacket in a dimly lit setting portraying a rugged character.

    Image credits: Prime Video / Youtube

    The actor also found himself in troubled waters recently with his White Lotus co-star Aimee Lou Wood. After he called the SNL skit that mocked her teeth a “SMASHING success,” Aimee hit back at the cheap joke. Rumors about their tense feud spread around, and fans also noted that the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram; however, they have to reunite for a work obligation.

    After his yearbook photo went viral, fans yet again swooned over the “Goggins charm,” while some felt that he looked unrecognizable. What about you? Were you able to recognize him immediately, or did you have some trouble? Let us know in the comments below!

    Netizens were simply amazed by Goggins before his receding hairline became a thing, and many praised his on-screen charisma

    Walton Goggins fans react to a barely recognizable yearbook photo of the White Lotus star sparking social media buzz.

    Comment praising Walton Goggins for his incredible performance in Sons of Anarchy, highlighting his acting range.

    Comment screenshot showing user Dieselsmum15 questioning Walton Goggins' looks in relation to White Lotus yearbook photo.

    Walton Goggins in a black-and-white yearbook photo, showing a young version of the White Lotus star.

    Walton Goggins in a youthful yearbook photo, looking different and barely recognizable to fans.

    Walton Goggins fans react to the White Lotus star’s barely recognizable yearbook photo in a nostalgic social media post.

    Walton Goggins in a vintage yearbook photo, showing the White Lotus star looking different and barely recognizable.

    Walton Goggins fans react to the White Lotus star’s barely recognizable yearbook photo from his youth.

    Walton Goggins fans react to the barely recognizable yearbook photo of the White Lotus star with surprise and admiration.

    Walton Goggins in a yearbook photo, with fans noting he looks barely recognizable from the White Lotus star.

    Comment from Harold discussing Walton Goggins as a character actor with a unique look as seen in a yearbook photo.

    Walton Goggins fans react to barely recognizable yearbook photo of the White Lotus star from his early years.

    Walton Goggins fans react to the White Lotus star looking barely recognizable in an old yearbook photo.

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    zkvanpatten avatar
    Zara VP
    Zara VP
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Walton Goggins is a phenomenal actor — his performance in Sons of Anarchy was chef's kiss 👌 — unforgettable and iconic.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jwaters2680 avatar
    Featherytoad
    Featherytoad
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    Lol, definitely not a heart throb, but he's also not totally unattractive. As for White Lotus, I like it, but overhyped.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tgsbbh avatar
    ToGo
    ToGo
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    At least Aimee Lou Wood doesn't have whopping great big, luminous white, chewing gum chicklets for teeth. Much prefer quirky natural teeth to these uncanny valley veneers. The guys a great actor, no denying that, but a heart throb.... Come on.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
