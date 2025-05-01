Walton Goggins Fans Agree The ‘White Lotus’ Star Is Barely Recognizable In Yearbook Snap

ADVERTISEMENT

When The White Lotus season 3 dropped, not only did the series hook millions of viewers, but it also threw a spotlight on its cast. While many big names were involved in the dark comedy-drama, some of them garnered a whole new fan base.

Particularly the actor who’s the subject of our article today, who charmed his way into many hearts and became an appealing symbol for quite a few fans. However, they fell in love with him yet again when his high school yearbook picture went viral, as his perfect hair and pearly white smile literally screamed heartthrob!

This White Lotus star’s yearbook picture is going viral as fans were left more charmed by his teen look

It’s none other than Walton Goggins, and the “Goggin Girlies” probably had a field day after the picture dropped

From the small hints—and the picture itself—if you have guessed Walton Goggins, then you are absolutely right! While Cultured Mag calls him “Hollywood’s most unexpected heartthrob” at 53, his viral yearbook picture sheds light on the star before he rose to rank in the entertainment industry.

Born in Birmingham, Alabama, Goggins completed his schooling in Atlanta’s suburbs, Lithia Springs, and it was in Lithia Springs High School that this alluring yearbook picture was captured. After that, life took him to Georgia Southern University for a year before he set sail to Los Angeles and pursued his career in acting.

As Goggins sported perfect hair, coupled with a pearly white smile, and simply oozed charm, fans couldn’t get enough of him

Although he made his debut in the 1990 television film Murder in Mississippi, it was not until 2002 that he got his big break as Detective Shane Vendrell in the series The Shield. Believe it or not, Walton Goggins has been in the industry for over three decades, starring in some masterpieces like Django Unchained and Lincoln.

However, it’s really Baby Billy’s flashy confidence as that spray-tanned televangelist with the silver streaks in The Righteous Gemstones that totally launched Walton Goggins into stardom. That Danny McBride show, which kind of flew under the radar at first, has actually been getting more and more popular since it started in 2019, and Baby Billy has just been scheming his way through every season.

Speaking about Goggins as Baby Billy in the show, McBride couldn’t hold back his praise.

“He has so much charisma that his characters can get away with being messed up. That’s a gift. Like, everyone can’t do that. Sometimes you put people in a role where the character’s not upstanding, and it turns people off. Walton’s charm and his charisma allow him to assume these characters that are unsavory and still make you root for them,” McBride commented.

Coupled with this show, we can’t forget to mention The White Lotus, of course! In this show, Goggins plays a mysterious and stressed-out character, Rick Hatchett, who is on a revenge quest and wants nothing to do with the spa treatments and meditation that the hotel offers.

He said playing Rick Hatchett is uniquely refreshing and rewarding. “My heart needed it, my soul needed it, and I hope that it speaks to people,” Goggins mentioned in an interview. The show skyrocketed his popularity and even gave rise to the “Goggins Girlies” fanbase. In fact, fans even found his receding hairline quite appealing.

In our current era, Goggins’s distinct look has made him a fantastic character actor. But in a different era, could that same unique look have made him a leading man? It’s a “what if” scenario about how Hollywood’s idea of a leading man has changed over time.

Walton Goggins also commented on this, mentioning , “I don’t think people truly knew what to do with me. I’m not Brad Pitt. I’m never going to be Brad Pitt. But I am Walton Goggins, and very few people fit in my lane.”

Rumors are also spreading wildly about Goggins’s feud with co-star Aimee Lou Wood as the two unfollowed each other on Instagram

The actor also found himself in troubled waters recently with his White Lotus co-star Aimee Lou Wood. After he called the SNL skit that mocked her teeth a “SMASHING success,” Aimee hit back at the cheap joke. Rumors about their tense feud spread around, and fans also noted that the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram; however, they have to reunite for a work obligation.

After his yearbook photo went viral, fans yet again swooned over the “Goggins charm,” while some felt that he looked unrecognizable. What about you? Were you able to recognize him immediately, or did you have some trouble? Let us know in the comments below!

Netizens were simply amazed by Goggins before his receding hairline became a thing, and many praised his on-screen charisma

