Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Entitled Teen Demands Praise From Parents For Doing Nothing, Mom Lays Out Some Hard Truths
Parenting

Entitled Teen Demands Praise From Parents For Doing Nothing, Mom Lays Out Some Hard Truths

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a parent is far from plain sailing. As kids grow up, things get more complicated, especially when they reach their teens. When there’s more than one child in the family, sibling rivalry comes into the picture too.

One mom whose daughter expects the same level of praise as her overachieving brother found herself in a pickle after she laid out some hard truths for the teen. Now her daughter is giving her the silent treatment, so she’s turned to the web for advice.  

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Parenting is far from easy when kids reach their teens, as this mom is finding out the hard way

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    After her sixteen-year-old daughter complained to her that her brother gets all the praise in the family, the mom sat her down for a tough talk

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She explained to the teen that if she wants to be celebrated like her brother, she actually has to start earning the praise by achieving things

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her daughter didn’t take her advice well, lashing out at her brother and giving her the silent treatment

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Odd_Importance8932

    Her husband thinks she could have picked prettier words, so she’s turned to the web to ask netizens if she was a jerk for telling it like it is

    Raising two teens is no walk in the park, especially when they’re like chalk and cheese.  In her post, OP shares how her 14-year-old son, Jake, is excelling in school, sports, and volunteering, so the family often celebrates his wins. Her 16-year-old daughter, Katty, meanwhile, isn’t putting in much effort anywhere. 

    When Katty confronted OP about never being celebrated like Jake, she decided to be honest. She told Katty that while she’s deeply loved, recognition comes from pursuing goals and reaching milestones. OP’s suggestion? Try something new, work harder in school, or find a passion. Unfortunately, Katty didn’t hear support—she heard favoritism.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Well, the teen exploded, accusing her mom of playing favorites and labeling her brother the “golden child.” She lashed out at Jake, who was understandably hurt and has since retreated into his shell. The fallout? Katty is avoiding her, Jake feels awkward, and now OP and her husband are divided on whether the talk was motivational or just too blunt.

    In an edit to her post, OP listed several bonding activities she’s done with Katty recently, from apple picking to spa days and driving lessons, so it’s not as if she’s an absent mom. She’s since turned to the community to ask whether or not giving Katty a reality check was a jerk move.

    While OP’s daughter at first comes across as entitled, it’s likely she’s also struggling with motivation, not uncommon among teens her age. When her mom suggested some goals to aim for, it possibly led her to feel even more frustrated, which might be why she lashed out. So, how might OP turn the tense situation around? We went looking for answers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In his YouTube video, teen coach Daniel Wong says, “When you collaborate with your teen to solve problems together, you’re helping them develop important life skills and you’re also building a stronger parent-teen relationship.”

    According to Wong, many parents focus on outcomes, grades, awards, or winning competitions. “These are good goals, but they’re not entirely within your teen’s control,” explains Wong. 

    As a parent, it seems the best you can do is shift the focus to input goals that are tied to celebrating the process rather than output goals that focus on a specific end result. An output goal might be ‘get an A for the math exam,’ while the corresponding input goal would be ‘complete 5 extra math problems every day, ’ for example. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In her article for Sproutable, Danielle Taylor writes that the problem with praise is that it creates “praise addicts” who will crave more. According to Taylor, encouragement, on the other hand, promotes a growth mindset and rewards effort and improvement rather than obedience and perfection. 

    Perhaps it’s best if OP has a different talk with her tense teen, this time about what she might actually be interested in. If they can work out what she could pursue together, maybe she’ll stop feeling like she’s living in her little brother’s shadow.

    How would you handle the situation if you were in OP’s shoes? Do you think her approach with her daughter was too straightforward, or was it exactly what the teen needed to hear? Let us know your opinion in the comments!  

    In the comments, readers said the daughter is old enough to learn how the world works and swiftly agreed the mom was not the jerk in the unhappy situation

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    2

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If daughter has no interests or hobbies and is always on her phone, I agree there's nothing to "celebrate." I also agree with the posters who said to take daughter therapy to see if there's a larger problem or problems. If she hates sports + other activities, there may be a reason. Maybe she's not good at peopling.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leslied_4 avatar
    Sparkle
    Sparkle
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know this is really weird to focus on but the apple picking that day out how can she not appreciate that! I didn't have a dad growing up no father daughter dances none of it. So when I read about these wonderful dads it irritates me she needs to appreciate she has a father. Also a mother that loves her enough to give her the wakeup call in a firm but gentle way.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If daughter has no interests or hobbies and is always on her phone, I agree there's nothing to "celebrate." I also agree with the posters who said to take daughter therapy to see if there's a larger problem or problems. If she hates sports + other activities, there may be a reason. Maybe she's not good at peopling.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leslied_4 avatar
    Sparkle
    Sparkle
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know this is really weird to focus on but the apple picking that day out how can she not appreciate that! I didn't have a dad growing up no father daughter dances none of it. So when I read about these wonderful dads it irritates me she needs to appreciate she has a father. Also a mother that loves her enough to give her the wakeup call in a firm but gentle way.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda