From time to time, we all think of how unfair the world is and how much we’d like to remove all the suffering there is. The truth is, we cannot do that and we have to find ways to live in these difficult times, with all the ups and downs.

Or we can do the opposite and embrace the sadness and despair. We can look into the eyes of whatever it is that causes us pain and stand strong. In fact, there’s this whole corner of Reddit titled “Make Me Suffer” that does exactly that. The group which is home to a whopping 1.1M members is dedicated to sharing pictures that capture anything from wholesome suffering to sad moments of reality.

Scroll down through this new batch of “Make Me Suffer” examples below and be sure to check out Bored Panda’s previous feature with more pictures from the community.

#1

Jar Of Chocolate Reserved For An Animal Hospital's Euthanasia Appointments. They Said It's Because Dogs Don't Deserve To Die Without Tasting Chocolate

Jar Of Chocolate Reserved For An Animal Hospital's Euthanasia Appointments. They Said It's Because Dogs Don't Deserve To Die Without Tasting Chocolate

areyouthedevil Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sometimes I think about my cat crossing the rainbow bridge and I cry (like right now...)

#2

Imagine All The Poop Particles On The Food They Serve

Imagine All The Poop Particles On The Food They Serve

soofan1 Report

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
1 hour ago

Imagine if someone projectile vomits...

#3

Bottles Of Pee Thrown Into The Woods By Truck Drivers

Bottles Of Pee Thrown Into The Woods By Truck Drivers

dial_m_for_me Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wrong on so many different levels

#4

Apparently, I’m Allergic To Everything

Apparently, I'm Allergic To Everything

thezoltan88 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Time to move to a different planet, eh?

#5

What Getting Shot In The Elbow With A 12 Gauge Shotgun Looks Like On X-Ray

What Getting Shot In The Elbow With A 12 Gauge Shotgun Looks Like On X-Ray

coolsnackchris Report

mulk
mulk
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Holy S...moke! Am I the only one who can feel the pain?

#6

Mosquito Feeder

Mosquito Feeder

rastroboy Report

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ohmygod! Its the human version of Pleakley from Lilo and Stitch!

#7

I Can Feel The Anger From Cleaning That Chocolate On The Keyboard

I Can Feel The Anger From Cleaning That Chocolate On The Keyboard

Slixx_yha Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Have you tried turning it off and on again?

#8

This Will Haunt My Dreams

This Will Haunt My Dreams

SecondWorld1198 Report

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
1 hour ago

"So um you taking a s**t?"

#9

A Friend Of Mine Had Scoliosis And This Is Pictures From Their Surgery

A Friend Of Mine Had Scoliosis And This Is Pictures From Their Surgery

Trust-p1ckle Report

Gunner_535
Gunner_535
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Oh my...

#10

Perks Of Living In Desert Areas

Perks Of Living In Desert Areas

tastlesswater Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
2 minutes ago

I can feel this one

#11

It's Transformation Into A Real Mouse Is Nearly Complete

It's Transformation Into A Real Mouse Is Nearly Complete

ItzMersh Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Is it alive yet?

#12

He Cut Off His Lips, Ears And 2 Fingers. Now, 'Black Alien' Plans To Amputate 2 More Fingers, Leg

He Cut Off His Lips, Ears And 2 Fingers. Now, 'Black Alien' Plans To Amputate 2 More Fingers, Leg

Ordinary_Author_7142 Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Why is there even a surgeon who is willing to do that for someone?

#13

Barefoot Is Still Illegal In Most Stores So Here's A Life Hack

Barefoot Is Still Illegal In Most Stores So Here's A Life Hack

Addtheflame Report

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
1 hour ago

*Takes notes*

#14

One Of The Kindergartners Drew Their Mommy

One Of The Kindergartners Drew Their Mommy

EatGarb Report

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oof burnnnn

#15

First Micky And Minnie Costumes Circa 1939

First Micky And Minnie Costumes Circa 1939

bowlerboy2 Report

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
58 minutes ago

The child is scarred- actually forget the child im scarred !!

#16

Dad Almost Drank Him But They Def Touched Lips

Dad Almost Drank Him But They Def Touched Lips

kimbuttbot Report

Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
15 minutes ago

And that’s how I met your mother.

#17

Oh Hell No

Oh Hell No

chillidog1643 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
51 minutes ago

The longest jump ever

#18

This Guy Trying To Fix This Mess

This Guy Trying To Fix This Mess

Crazylamp1 Report

#19

Who Does This

Who Does This

tektekboi Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Why was it just.....in a bag?

#20

Human Eyes Threepio

Human Eyes Threepio

mrbiffo Report

JuniorCJ82
JuniorCJ82
Community Member
1 hour ago

No. No we haven't.

#21

South Shore Vet Clinic: "This Tick Has Been Hanging Around For Us To Show People For A While"

South Shore Vet Clinic: "This Tick Has Been Hanging Around For Us To Show People For A While"

"After months in a sealed container with no additional feeding she laid eggs. This gives you an idea of how long a tick can be dormant and how many eggs one female can lay."

Secvndvs Report

#22

Hurts My Soul

Hurts My Soul

Jimminx Report

#23

Bed Bugs

Bed Bugs

kilgoresparrot Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
47 minutes ago

That's not- dirty?

#24

Please..... Stop Mentioning How Hot It Is

Please..... Stop Mentioning How Hot It Is

AlpineCorbett Report

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
56 minutes ago

What did she do to deserve this kind of torture ??

#25

These “Pink Lemonade Lips” Give Me A Stinging Herpes Cringe

These “Pink Lemonade Lips” Give Me A Stinging Herpes Cringe

mieksmouse Report

#26

Dude Making Some Blood Donations (Blood Type No!!!!)

Dude Making Some Blood Donations (Blood Type No!!!!)

lauch_btw Report

𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
Community Member
38 minutes ago

How is he just so chill with all those mozzies on him. I'd be freaking out big time bro

#27

Spider Sac Inside Keyboard

Spider Sac Inside Keyboard

matis228 Report

#28

Seems To Be Very Safe

Seems To Be Very Safe

DanielJREV Report

𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Last night I went to plug in a cable and sparks flew and then when I unplugged it the power went out. I spent all night thinking the house would burn down

#29

Every Gun Is Loaded And Every Pot Handle Is Hot

Every Gun Is Loaded And Every Pot Handle Is Hot

blurrrf Report

JuniorCJ82
JuniorCJ82
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Did your hand get stuck to it or are you just a ridiculously fast blisterer?

#30

You Guys Ever Get A Mustache Hair Stuck In Your Can, Pull It Out, Then Cry Like The Manly Man You Are?

You Guys Ever Get A Mustache Hair Stuck In Your Can, Pull It Out, Then Cry Like The Manly Man You Are?

rfag321 Report

mummy pig
mummy pig
Community Member
28 minutes ago

men men men men manly men men men

#31

Jesus I’m Scared…

Jesus I’m Scared…

MemeAqueen Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Honestly turtle was not my first thought here.

#32

That's How It Works?

That's How It Works?

RememberYanka Report

Gunner_535
Gunner_535
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Umm....no

#33

The Brown??

The Brown??

[deleted] Report

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Im not the only one that sees the brown right!?

#34

Ancient Egyptian Dental Work

Ancient Egyptian Dental Work

MrMcNugget420 Report

EMILIE WESTOVER
EMILIE WESTOVER
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ow

#35

Human Tooth Necklace

Human Tooth Necklace

unoriginalcait Report

𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
Community Member
39 minutes ago

No, no and no. Unsee juice please

#36

For All My Car Guys Out There

For All My Car Guys Out There

MistyGrapeFox87 Report

JuniorCJ82
JuniorCJ82
Community Member
55 minutes ago

?

#37

The Complimentary ‘Shampoo’ In The Motel I’m Staying In Overnight

The Complimentary ‘Shampoo’ In The Motel I’m Staying In Overnight

Lalich88 Report

Candice Clack
Candice Clack
Community Member
1 hour ago

I think a truck driver from the other photo has peed in it..

#38

Soup Du Jour! (Dishie Refuses To Change The Water And Just Says He’s Been Washing Dishes For 40 Years)

Soup Du Jour! (Dishie Refuses To Change The Water And Just Says He’s Been Washing Dishes For 40 Years)

KenjiYamashita Report

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
53 minutes ago

MmmMmmM scrumdiliumcious.... and all that extra flavor. Dont be shy yall dig in!

#39

Be White Like Ghost, Float Down River For 4hrs No Sunscreen

Be White Like Ghost, Float Down River For 4hrs No Sunscreen

Justthetiip Report

Khara Mei
Khara Mei
Community Member
15 minutes ago

O.O I hope that they went to a doctor!

#40

Went To The Dentist Cause My Wisdom Tooth Was Hurting. Turns Out It Was The Tooth Next To It

Went To The Dentist Cause My Wisdom Tooth Was Hurting. Turns Out It Was The Tooth Next To It

BlockOfTheYear Report

#41

I Have No Words

I Have No Words

superviespiel Report

𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Did she suck his hair off-

#42

Jesus

Jesus

TheWriterJosh Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
45 minutes ago

After 5km? Some VERY sensitive nipples there

#43

Don’t Like Spiders? How About A Zombified Spider Reanimated By A Fungal Infestation?

Don’t Like Spiders? How About A Zombified Spider Reanimated By A Fungal Infestation?

AeliosZero Report

SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
40 minutes ago

All of a sudden, I feel curious at what would happen if this was Kumonga-sized... Do I really want to find out though...?

#44

Toothbrush

Toothbrush

Prof_Ferg Report

#45

A Beautifully Designed Button Sculpture

A Beautifully Designed Button Sculpture

MousseSuspicious930 Report

#46

The Big Mackkake

The Big Mackkake

ComradeCrowbar Report

#47

Nice Phone Holder You Got There

Nice Phone Holder You Got There

genius23sarcasm Report

charli
charli
Community Member
30 minutes ago

you asked for that one

#48

My Friend Sent Me A Picture Of His Bedsheets After A Nights Sleep Fighting Off A Fever

My Friend Sent Me A Picture Of His Bedsheets After A Nights Sleep Fighting Off A Fever

Cac4392 Report

#49

Epidermodysplasia Verruciformis "Treeman Syndrome"

Epidermodysplasia Verruciformis "Treeman Syndrome"

LuminescentDust Report

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Poor guy. Apparently he had it all surgically removed, but it started to grow back.

#50

Cockroaches Ruined My Honey. So Grossed Out Seeing This

Cockroaches Ruined My Honey. So Grossed Out Seeing This

Saurabh_00 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Alright, so this is where uncle Bob disappeared

#51

The Source Of My Mom’s Car Odor (Spoiled Milk Gone Unnoticed In The Tire Hatch)

The Source Of My Mom’s Car Odor (Spoiled Milk Gone Unnoticed In The Tire Hatch)

quinn_thomas Report

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
44 minutes ago

How-

#52

Flea Market Candy Machine For Sale

Flea Market Candy Machine For Sale

BigBongTheory123 Report

#53

Found The Source Of My Toothache

Found The Source Of My Toothache

CircleClicker69_420 Report

Olga Aftyka
Olga Aftyka
Community Member
22 minutes ago

And very comfortably sitting under the gums, so no one can see it. Yep I had one like this removed, and the other side is next

#54

Have A Guess How Much Pain I’m In

Have A Guess How Much Pain I’m In

thereallilcya Report

#55

Why?

Why?

rurutherose Report

Minath
Minath
Community Member
1 minute ago

Homeless maybe.

#56

Make It Suffer... Delhi Spaghetti

Make It Suffer... Delhi Spaghetti

es_mo Report

#57

The Way This Gymnast Is Standing

The Way This Gymnast Is Standing

scandy82 Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Rhythmic gymnasts and dancers do that. My sister was a ballet dancer for a very long time and some of the stuff she could do with her feet just looked crazy uncomfortable.

#58

11l Of Urine Stored In A Bladder…

11l Of Urine Stored In A Bladder…

psychedelicporncrepe Report

𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
Community Member
12 minutes ago

That's what my stomach looks like after a meal and then after I pee it just deflates-

#59

Dental Clinic Christmas Tree

Dental Clinic Christmas Tree

flooperdooper4 Report

JuniorCJ82
JuniorCJ82
Community Member
1 hour ago

Nope.

#60

Prickily Banana

Prickily Banana

xNanoWarriorx Report

𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Pineapple in disguise

#61

Gum Piercings... Why?

Gum Piercings... Why?

Maggots4Brains Report

#62

Looked Away For A Minute And A Fly Laid Eggs On My Gyoza

Looked Away For A Minute And A Fly Laid Eggs On My Gyoza

Jukari88 Report

𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Noo :(

#63

An X-Ray Of A Man’s Arm That Was Crushed By A Meat Grinder

An X-Ray Of A Man’s Arm That Was Crushed By A Meat Grinder

Weird_person_1114 Report

charli
charli
Community Member
27 minutes ago

yeah, that's not getting put back together

#64

The Inside Of My Fridge's Ice And Water Dispenser

The Inside Of My Fridge's Ice And Water Dispenser

tactfSFicang Report

𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
Community Member
11 minutes ago

'Do you want some ice in your dri-' 'NO'

#65

I Can't Believe This Showed Up On My Feed. I Need To Bleach My Eyes

I Can't Believe This Showed Up On My Feed. I Need To Bleach My Eyes

Quiddity360 Report

#66

What In The Jesus Christ Is This Car?

What In The Jesus Christ Is This Car?

babs_is_great Report

#67

Down The Side Of My Brothers Bed, Don’t Wanna Know What The Tissues Were Used For

Down The Side Of My Brothers Bed, Don’t Wanna Know What The Tissues Were Used For

THE-ONE-GIMP Report

JuniorCJ82
JuniorCJ82
Community Member
47 minutes ago

You already know.

#68

Fun Fact, If You Manage To Bend The Rod In Your Foot, The Rest Of It Shatters

Fun Fact, If You Manage To Bend The Rod In Your Foot, The Rest Of It Shatters

ferretatthecontrols Report

#69

Woman Had A Calcified Fetus In Her For 55 Years

Woman Had A Calcified Fetus In Her For 55 Years

Mary_Dont_U_wanna Report

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Is it just me or does it kind of look like a roast chicken?

#70

Head (Ship’s Restroom) Of Navy Destroyer Uss Kidd That Sailed From 1943 To 1967. One Seat Is Painted Red: This Was Called The "Hot Seat" And It Was Reserved For Crew Who Had Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Head (Ship’s Restroom) Of Navy Destroyer Uss Kidd That Sailed From 1943 To 1967. One Seat Is Painted Red: This Was Called The "Hot Seat" And It Was Reserved For Crew Who Had Sexually Transmitted Diseases