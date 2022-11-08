117submissions
“Make Me Suffer”: 117 Of The Most Painful Images Posted By This Online Community (New Pics)
From time to time, we all think of how unfair the world is and how much we’d like to remove all the suffering there is. The truth is, we cannot do that and we have to find ways to live in these difficult times, with all the ups and downs.
Or we can do the opposite and embrace the sadness and despair. We can look into the eyes of whatever it is that causes us pain and stand strong. In fact, there’s this whole corner of Reddit titled “Make Me Suffer” that does exactly that. The group which is home to a whopping 1.1M members is dedicated to sharing pictures that capture anything from wholesome suffering to sad moments of reality.
Scroll down through this new batch of “Make Me Suffer” examples below and be sure to check out Bored Panda’s previous feature with more pictures from the community.
Jar Of Chocolate Reserved For An Animal Hospital's Euthanasia Appointments. They Said It's Because Dogs Don't Deserve To Die Without Tasting Chocolate
Sometimes I think about my cat crossing the rainbow bridge and I cry (like right now...)
Imagine All The Poop Particles On The Food They Serve
Bottles Of Pee Thrown Into The Woods By Truck Drivers
Apparently, I’m Allergic To Everything
What Getting Shot In The Elbow With A 12 Gauge Shotgun Looks Like On X-Ray
Mosquito Feeder
Ohmygod! Its the human version of Pleakley from Lilo and Stitch!
I Can Feel The Anger From Cleaning That Chocolate On The Keyboard
This Will Haunt My Dreams
A Friend Of Mine Had Scoliosis And This Is Pictures From Their Surgery
Perks Of Living In Desert Areas
It's Transformation Into A Real Mouse Is Nearly Complete
He Cut Off His Lips, Ears And 2 Fingers. Now, 'Black Alien' Plans To Amputate 2 More Fingers, Leg
Why is there even a surgeon who is willing to do that for someone?
Barefoot Is Still Illegal In Most Stores So Here's A Life Hack
One Of The Kindergartners Drew Their Mommy
First Micky And Minnie Costumes Circa 1939
The child is scarred- actually forget the child im scarred !!
Dad Almost Drank Him But They Def Touched Lips
Oh Hell No
This Guy Trying To Fix This Mess
Who Does This
Human Eyes Threepio
South Shore Vet Clinic: "This Tick Has Been Hanging Around For Us To Show People For A While"
"After months in a sealed container with no additional feeding she laid eggs. This gives you an idea of how long a tick can be dormant and how many eggs one female can lay."
Hurts My Soul
Bed Bugs
Please..... Stop Mentioning How Hot It Is
These “Pink Lemonade Lips” Give Me A Stinging Herpes Cringe
Dude Making Some Blood Donations (Blood Type No!!!!)
Spider Sac Inside Keyboard
Seems To Be Very Safe
Every Gun Is Loaded And Every Pot Handle Is Hot
Did your hand get stuck to it or are you just a ridiculously fast blisterer?
You Guys Ever Get A Mustache Hair Stuck In Your Can, Pull It Out, Then Cry Like The Manly Man You Are?
Jesus I’m Scared…
That's How It Works?
The Brown??
Ancient Egyptian Dental Work
Human Tooth Necklace
For All My Car Guys Out There
The Complimentary ‘Shampoo’ In The Motel I’m Staying In Overnight
I think a truck driver from the other photo has peed in it..
Soup Du Jour! (Dishie Refuses To Change The Water And Just Says He’s Been Washing Dishes For 40 Years)
MmmMmmM scrumdiliumcious.... and all that extra flavor. Dont be shy yall dig in!
Be White Like Ghost, Float Down River For 4hrs No Sunscreen
Went To The Dentist Cause My Wisdom Tooth Was Hurting. Turns Out It Was The Tooth Next To It
I Have No Words
Jesus
Don’t Like Spiders? How About A Zombified Spider Reanimated By A Fungal Infestation?
All of a sudden, I feel curious at what would happen if this was Kumonga-sized... Do I really want to find out though...?
Toothbrush
A Beautifully Designed Button Sculpture
The Big Mackkake
Nice Phone Holder You Got There
My Friend Sent Me A Picture Of His Bedsheets After A Nights Sleep Fighting Off A Fever
Epidermodysplasia Verruciformis "Treeman Syndrome"
Poor guy. Apparently he had it all surgically removed, but it started to grow back.
Cockroaches Ruined My Honey. So Grossed Out Seeing This
The Source Of My Mom’s Car Odor (Spoiled Milk Gone Unnoticed In The Tire Hatch)
Flea Market Candy Machine For Sale
Found The Source Of My Toothache
And very comfortably sitting under the gums, so no one can see it. Yep I had one like this removed, and the other side is next
Have A Guess How Much Pain I’m In
Why?
Make It Suffer... Delhi Spaghetti
The Way This Gymnast Is Standing
Rhythmic gymnasts and dancers do that. My sister was a ballet dancer for a very long time and some of the stuff she could do with her feet just looked crazy uncomfortable.
11l Of Urine Stored In A Bladder…
Dental Clinic Christmas Tree
Gum Piercings... Why?
Looked Away For A Minute And A Fly Laid Eggs On My Gyoza
An X-Ray Of A Man’s Arm That Was Crushed By A Meat Grinder
The Inside Of My Fridge's Ice And Water Dispenser
I Can't Believe This Showed Up On My Feed. I Need To Bleach My Eyes
What In The Jesus Christ Is This Car?
Down The Side Of My Brothers Bed, Don’t Wanna Know What The Tissues Were Used For
Fun Fact, If You Manage To Bend The Rod In Your Foot, The Rest Of It Shatters
Woman Had A Calcified Fetus In Her For 55 Years
Is it just me or does it kind of look like a roast chicken?