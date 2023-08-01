 “It Would Draw Attention”: A Man Left His Sister’s Wedding After She Excluded His Disabled Kid | Bored Panda
“It Would Draw Attention”: A Man Left His Sister’s Wedding After She Excluded His Disabled Kid
29points
Occasions, Relationships

Justin Sandberg and
Mantas Kačerauskas

As much as a wedding is a special day for the happy couple, it’s hard to deny that more often than not, family drama is just one misstep away from occurring. It can be pretty hard to exclude someone without a good reason, but there are times when the couple’s preferences and the realities of a guest’s life clash just a little too much.

A father walked out of his sister’s supposedly “child-free” wedding when he learned why it was only his son being excluded. Not only had his sister allowed over a dozen other kids to attend, but she had banned his son in particular for a pretty heartless reason.

Planning a wedding can be stressful, but it’s also possible to take a vision too far

Image credits: alvarocvg (not the actual photo)

A man asked the internet if he was right to walk out of his sister’s wedding when he discovered that his son had been excluded

Image credits: Taha Samet Arslan (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ladanifer (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ladanifer (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Disastrous_Bug_6354

The dad answered some more questions in the comments

He also gave some follow-up for what he did with his son

Readers were shocked at the sister’s behavior and overwhelmingly sided with the dad

