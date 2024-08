Impatience Could Be Affecting Your Waistline, According to Research

A study by the Royal Economic Society 2014 found that individuals who display impatience and endure longer wait times are more likely to experience weight gain (1).

When individuals react negatively to time inconsistencies or delays, they may be more likely to make less optimal choices about their diet. This stress could potentially lead to undesired fluctuations in their BMI.

The research findings emphasize the importance of waiting patiently and approaching the situation with composure.