Mom Shocked People Expect Her To Clean Up After Her Baby
People with children sometimes struggle to understand people who choose to not have kids. A few even take it way too far, seeing it as the responsibility of the entire universe to go out of its way and assist them with the choices they have made.
One netizen recounted a story they read from a mother who deeply and truly believed that a waiter was out of line for asking her to clean up after her son. Commenters debated the woman’s deep-seated entitlement and hypocrisy, while also discussing how undervalued and overworked service staff often are.
Some people take the “service” part of “service staff” too literally
One entitled mom posted a rant about a waiter not wanting to pick up the food her son threw on the floor
Some people seem to believe the entire world revolves around them
While entitled people come in all shapes and sizes, there is a subset of parents who believe the act of having a child sets them apart, like the mother in OP’s story. For the sake of readability, OP will refer to the mom, not the person who later uploaded the story. While this is deeply illogical, since the entire human race exists due to multiple sets of people all having kids, entitlement is generally not a rational emotion. While it might be hard for a new mother to bend down and pick up after a messy kid, it’s very unclear why the woman in this post didn’t just ask her husband to help.
Instead, she demanded that a generally underpaid worker get down and pick up a mess he did not make. The mess, not incidentally, was caused by something OP did make, but this point seems to have escaped her. Even worse, her attitude reveals that she thought he had to clean up. Entitlement is particularly ugly because the person can’t even graciously accept something, they simply act like they deserve it. So to OP, this waiter stooping down and cleaning up an absurd mess would be just the natural order of things.
To state the obvious, we do need to cut parents and mothers some slack. When a baby is crying in an airplane or some other public place, there is often little the parents can do. The baby doesn’t know any better and tends to not share a language with which it can be reasoned with. Similarly, learning to eat is an important part of growing up, even if it might cause a decent amount of food waste. However, the parents could have simply done most of their “training” at home and not tried to outsource cleaning to someone else.
OP’s hypocritical tirade reveals a lot about just how entitled she feels she is
The rant OP posted after describing the event is the most telling part. She seems to believe that asking her to help clean up (again, where is the father in all of this) is somehow a punishment for having a child. If this mess was too much for her, she had better grow some thicker skin, since kids can get up to quite a lot. She then goes on to describe all the other ways her child has made a mess and her own surprise that people were annoyed. Peeing in the library, for example, which she hand-waves away like it’s something that happens all the time. While an airplane can be forgiven, as people need to get around, why exactly was she taking a baby into a library? It’s akin to the people who bring children into movie theaters and expect everything to be fine.
“Why do we only support when we relate?” she asks, missing the part where she neither related nor supported the waiter. She then talks about people’s exclusivity complex, ignoring the fact that, apparently, she has repeatedly made other people suffer for her choices. This is where the line from overwhelmed mother to entitled person is crossed. Somehow, in a line that is nearing parody, she says that “The kind of community I want Bryn to see is one where we all work together,” which would make sense if she actually helped anyone but herself throughout the entire story.
You kidding me. Yes we can make exceptions for the elderly and disabled. Which mom is none of, having a baby doesn't make you a victim. You are a adult, and you're responsible for your own children's mess. If my dog shits in the park I pick it up.
In the park, you’re not usually surrounded by park employees. It seems this woman feels everyone around her (and service people in particular) should pitch in to help her because “it’s their job,” but what strikes me as odd is that the waiter asked HER to help HIM clean it up. She didn’t ask him and he refused; he was doing exactly what her screed is about: helping her clean her mess! I’m also thinking her husband finds her insufferable, too, and so he bolted for the car as soon as he could just to get two minutes away from her, but she oughtta be asking HIM to help clean up. Why is it on a waiter to do it? His job is to SERVE food, not to pick it up after slobs have left it behind. Does she *really* want the waiter, who serves food with his hands, to do it with filthy hands because he’s been cleaning up behind other slobs? Eeeuuw.
20 odd years ago when i was a kid working in restaurants....yes it was part of the job. Sometimes a busboy were we lucky enough to have one designated, but often the waitstaff. See, people are disgusting. So after a table is vacated, you have to go and collect any remaining settings, disinfect the top, sweep up the floor AND clean up anything that might have made it's way onto the seating. THAT IS THE JOB, and that doesn't change just because some customer made a half a*s attempt to clean up, because that half assed attempt IS NOT ADEQUETE. Yes, there's a case to be made that she sucks for not making the attempt, but there's a stronger case to be made against all the employees who presume that customers are required to perform the functions of the job they're being paid for, and then still provide said employee with a 30% tip.
Also, I think it's laughable that you think customers are"presumed to be required" to pay a 30% tip. One, this took place in Australia where they likely don't tip at all, and Two you're lucky to get 15% on average in the US. Stop being a clown. You're trying to make a case for expecting poorly paid workers to bend over backwards for customers, likely because you are said customer.
Your job was to clean up reasonable messes. It wasn't outlined explicitly in the job listing because most people expect customers to act like decent human beings. Warning labels don't get added until after someone screws up or takes advantage. This is absolutely not expected behavior and goes under the "above and beyond" bonus category. You would be an exceptional employee for cleaning that mess, and would hopefully get a nice tip for the extra effort. Don't let employers and customers take advantage of you, because that's how they get away with paying us less than a living wage.
Omg wait how did you get shits not censored *edit HALLELUJAH A NEW CUSS*
Who sits drinking wine 20 minutes AFTER their childs' bedtime? You leave 20 minutes BEFORE to avoid the meltdown. Their behavior basically ensured a screaming fit. Not to mention they're chugging down the last of their booze right before they drive home. The audacity of this woman to basically say everyone is responsible for cleaning up after my child but me.
Who the hell goes out for a meal knowing fine well it may run past their childs bedtime, AND drinks wine at said meal? That sounds like the type of meal you should get a sitter to look after your child whilst you and your partner go alone.
They couldnt get timely service.
Did no one else catch the part where she was drinking then expected to breast feed? Or did I read that wrong?
I didn't catch it until you mentioned it.
Def caught that. Not just drinking, but skulling her drink right before heading to breastfeed. Fecking geniuses…
