Major Photoshop Blunder After Vogue Almost “Facetunes” Amal Clooney Beyond Recognition
The prestigious fashion magazine Vogue is facing backlash for allegedly using editing tools to alter photos of Amal Clooney.
Many accused the magazine of controversially giving the 47-year-old lawyer an airbrushed appearance to make her look younger.
Amal took to the stage at the Prix Suisse in Switzerland on Sunday (November 9), where she discussed her career as a human rights lawyer and her work with the Clooney Foundation for Justice.
People are accusing Vogue magazine of heavily editing Amal Clooney’s photos
Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage
However, several people felt something looked unusual about the photos posted to Vogue’s Instagram account.
In the images, Amal addresses the crowd with a microphone in hand, her face appearing noticeably smooth and wrinkle-free.
“Why did you face tune her???” one fan asked.
“Why did they AI her face?” another echoed. “She looks horrible. She’s a 50-year-old woman so what you didn’t need to make her look like she’s 20.”
Image credits: Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images
Another user who claimed Vogue had heavily edited Amal’s pictures wrote, “Please don’t filter this stunning individual. Her brilliance is the focus.”
“Honestly I thought it was someone else in the first pic!’” shared another person.
Someone else said Vogue completely erased Amal’s natural features and made her look “like Angelina Jolie’s sister, if she had one.”
The human rights lawyer shares two children with husband George Clooney
Image credits: Dave Benett/WireImage
The star, who shares eight-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with actor George Clooney, has long been known for her distinguished law career.
She has represented several high-profile clients, including former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed, former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
Last weekend, she spoke about her legal career and the Clooney Foundation at the Prix Suisse event in Switzerland
Born in Beirut, Lebanon, Amal and her family moved to the UK to escape the Lebanese Civil War when she was only two years old.
She later studied at the New York University School of Law. During her time there, she worked for lawyer and jurist Sonia Sotomayor, who now serves as an associate justice of the US Supreme Court.
Her practice focuses on human rights, and she has represented victims of g*nocide and s*xual violence, including 126 victims of the g*nocide in Darfur, Sudan, in a case before the International Criminal Court.
Image credits: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images
In 2016, she and her Oscar-winning husband co-founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ), which provides free legal aid to journalists and democracy defenders who are unfairly imprisoned, according to its website.
Additionally, the foundation provides free legal aid to women and girls to defend their rights in more than 40 countries.
Many said Amal’s face appeared heavily airbrushed and smoother than usual
Image credits: amalclooneyofficial1
Speaking with British Vogue, Amal reflected on her remarkable career as a lawyer and her position in Hollywood, where she’s also seen as a fashion icon.
“I hate the idea that you somehow, as a human being, have to be put in a box,” she said. “There’s no reason why lawyers can’t be fun – or actresses can’t be serious.”
George previously remarked that he never wanted to get married and have children, but meeting Amal changed his perspective.
“The truth is, I met this incredible woman. Amal is the most extraordinary human I’ve ever met. She’s brilliant and stands for things that matter, ” he told CBS.
“She is a force for good. And she’s also beautiful and funny and has the greatest sense of humor and is the most extraordinary mother. So I cannot tell you how lucky I feel every day.”
The Jay Kelly actor also gushed about his feelings for his wife, whom he married in 2014, during a 2021 interview on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast.
“I didn’t want to get married; I didn’t want to have kids,” he noted. “And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love.”
The couple met in July 2013, when a mutual friend of Amal and George’s brought her to the actor’s villa in Lake Como, Italy.
Amal described her marriage to George as “wonderful,” saying that being a wife and a mother is how she finds “balance” in her life.
“No filter needed. She’s a natural beauty,” one fan commented
totally off-topic but i mis-read that as "A**l" Clooney and was very confused about the whole thing. No offence intended towards Amal Clooney of course, it's my eyesight that's the problem
