For 40 years now, People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive issue has tried to capture who embodies the peak of masculine appeal year-by-year.

With 37-year-old English actor Jonathan Bailey now holding the 2025 title, it’s the perfect time to look back at the last 25 winners and ask what everyone was really thinking when they were crowned.

From Brad Pitt’s Fight Club physique to John Legend’s divisive spot on the list, and Michael B. Jordan’s universally praised reign, here’s every winner since 2000, with readers answering who deserved it, who didn’t, and who stands at the top.

#1

2001 – Pierce Brosnan

People's Sexiest Man Alive winners featuring Pierce Brosnan on cover and a shirtless man standing in water by rocks.

Brosnan was about to start work on his fourth James Bond film when he received the title.

Being 47-year-old at the time, he was seen as a classy and elegant pick for a more mature audience compared to his predecessor.

    #2

    2025 – Jonathan Bailey

    Jonathan Bailey featured as a Sexiest Man Alive winner, showcasing charisma and style in water and poolside settings.

    Jonathan Bailey’s 2025 win marked a first in the title’s history, as he became the first openly gay man ever to be named Sexiest Man Alive.

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly, a big part of his sexiness comes from his accent and the fact that he's a great human being.

    #3

    2008 – Hugh Jackman

    Hugh Jackman featured as Sexiest Man Alive winner with muscular shirtless selfie showing fitness and confidence.

    Already famed for his role as Wolverine, his cover came amid global recognition of his physique, charm, and on-screen versatility. He was married to Deborra-Lee Furness at the time.

    #4

    2018 – Idris Elba

    Idris Elba featured as one of People’s sexiest man alive winners, showcasing charm and fitness in casual and shirtless looks.

    Elba was seen as one of the most textbook picks, with fans praising his classy, charismatic, and globally recognizable persona.

    #5

    2022 – Chris Evans

    Chris Evans featured as Sexiest Man Alive winner, showcasing his physique and style in a split image pose.

    Evans, who had already become a pop culture sensation after his run as Captain America ended in 2019, said the honor felt like “a weird form of humble bragging.”

    To this day he remains one of the most praised figures in the award’s history.

    #6

    2023 – Patrick Dempsey

    Patrick Dempsey on People cover as Sexiest Man Alive, with a shirtless man in a dimly lit room holding a towel.

    Patrick Dempsey’s win came in 2023, nearly two decades after his Grey’s Anatomy days turned him into “McDreamy.”

    It was officially revealed during a live segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where Dempsey laughed that he’d finally made it.

    lilaallen09 avatar
    Lila Allen
    Lila Allen
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very confused with this choice. Also, why are nearly all candidates white?

    #7

    2000 – Brad Pitt

    Brad Pitt featured on People magazine cover as Sexiest Man Alive 2000 and a shirtless man with dog tags in a dim room.

    Pitt became the first man to win People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” title twice, picking it up in 1995 and again in 2000.

    Readers at the time widely regarded him as an obvious pick, with his Fight Club era six-pack and high-profile marriage with Jennifer Aniston making the choice feel natural.

    #8

    2011 – Bradley Cooper

    Bradley Cooper featured as a People Sexiest Man Alive winner with a shirtless photo on a beach.

    Cooper’s breakout as a lead man in Hollywood, with films like Limitless and The Hangover: Part II, coincided with his win.

    #9

    2014 – Chris Hemsworth

    Chris Hemsworth and other Sexiest Man Alive winners featured for their looks and appeal in popular culture.

    His casting as the superhero Thor and blockbuster presence made him a globally recognized appealing figure by 2014.

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And he's a god and normally looks better than these pics.

    #10

    2016 – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

    Dwayne The Rock Johnson featured as Sexiest Man Alive winner with muscular physique and tattoos in gym and magazine cover.

    Johnson’s win came right after starring in Disney’s Moana and while he was busy filming Baywatch and Jumanji.

    While many applauded his charisma, others found his hulking frame to be “too much.”

    lilaallen09 avatar
    Lila Allen
    Lila Allen
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's such a sweet guy and a good dad. Don't understand the downvote here.

    #11

    2024 – John Krasinski

    John Krasinski featured as one of People’s sexiest man alive winners, showcasing casual and muscular looks in two images.

    John Krasinski’s 2024 win was revealed through a tongue-in-cheek sketch on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, poking fun at the whole idea of being “sexy.”

    As Bored Panda reported, there were rumors at the time that the award was supposed to be given to Glen Powell, but that he ultimately turned down the offer.

    #12

    2005 – Matthew Mcconaughey

    Matthew McConaughey featured as a People's sexiest man alive winner with a shirtless scene from a movie.

    On the cover story he joked about taking on roles where “my gut is hanging over… a whole new kind of sexy.” 

    To this day, McConaughey is seen as a laid-back, rugged, and down to earth man, which makes him irresistible to many fans.

    #13

    2020 – Michael B. Jordan

    Michael B Jordan featured as one of People's sexiest man alive winners, showcasing style and fitness in two photos.

    When Michael B. Jordan won, he told People that his friends used to tease him about being “always next in line,” doomed to end up as a runner-up every year.

    Online, Jordan is among the most praised picks, with many naming him among their personal top 5.

    #14

    2021 – Paul Rudd

    Paul Rudd featured on People cover as Sexiest Man Alive, shirtless and fit, representing recent winners of the title.

    After his win, he told People he was well aware of the reaction readers would have to his victory. “There are so many people that should get this before me,” he said.

    Rudd joked that, now that he was officially a winner, he would be “finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan.”

    #15

    2010 – Ryan Reynolds

    Ryan Reynolds featured as Sexiest Man Alive on People magazine cover alongside a shirtless image showcasing his fit physique.

    Famous for his comedic charm, Reynolds aligned with the magazine’s pivot to a younger market, and marked a contrast with the more mysterious and mature choices of years past.

    #16

    2002 – Ben Affleck

    People's last Sexiest Man Alive winners Ben Affleck on magazine cover and shirtless with tattoos in mirror selfie.

    At the time of his win, the 30-year-old was still riding strong on his win for Good Will Hunting and had just been married to Jennifer Lopez.

    #17

    2006 – George Clooney

    People's Sexiest Man Alive winners George Clooney on magazine cover and shirtless man in dim light doorway.

    Clooney joined Pitt in being one of the very few to win the title twice (first in 1997, then in 2006).

    His win was received with almost unanimous acclaim. Much like Brosnan, his appeal as a mature Hollywood lead made it a no-brainer.

    #18

    2003 – Johnny Depp

    Johnny Depp featured on People magazine cover as one of the sexiest man alive winners in a casual blue plaid shirt.

    Depp’s recognition coincided with the huge success of the first Pirates of the Caribbean, which turned him into a pop culture sensation.

    #19

    2009 — Johnny Depp

    Johnny Depp featured as one of People’s Sexiest Man Alive winners with photos showing diverse looks and style.

    Depp secured his second title in 2009, right after starring in crime drama Public Enemies, putting him in the rare “twice-winner” club.

    This win wasn’t as well received as the first, with some feeling the choice was redundant.

    lilaallen09 avatar
    Lila Allen
    Lila Allen
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My students ( ages 17-18) think he's hot and know who he is. So I'd say he definitely hits all the notes as s*x symbol. If you're in your 50s and teenagers know you as the hot guy not the old dad... yeah that's impressive

    #20

    2007 – Matt Damon

    Matt Damon featured as Sexiest Man Alive on People magazine cover alongside a shirtless man, representing past winners and contenders.

    The, at the time, 37-year-old landed the title for his every-man charisma and blockbuster track record.

    Still, not everyone was on board, as some saw him more as “cute” rather than “sexy.”

    #21

    2012 – Channing Tatum

    Channing Tatum featured on a People magazine cover and posing shirtless, showcasing the sexiest man alive winners.

    Tatum’s title came months after Magic Mike became a box-office and cultural phenomenon. With 21 Jump Street also out that year, his reign as Hollywood’s new “it” guy was undeniable.

    #22

    2015 – David Beckham

    David Beckham featured on People magazine as Sexiest Man Alive winner, showing tattoos and athletic physique.

    Beckham is one of only a few athletes to win the title, something that wasn’t that well received by readers who felt the award should be limited to the showbusiness industry.

    #23

    2004 – Jude Law

    People's Sexiest Man Alive winners Jude Law shirtless scene and cover featuring other past winners in a magazine layout.

    Fun fact, at the time, his I Heart Huckabees costar Naomi Watts called him “the most beautiful man who ever walked the earth.”

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I first saw him I thought he was going to be the best looking man in movies - that shot on the left captures peak Jude Law. Still good looking, but not Brad Pitt good looking.

    #24

    2017 – Blake Shelton

    Blake Shelton featured as a Sexiest Man Alive winner, representing People’s Last 25 Sexiest Man Alive winners.

    To say the country-music star Shelton’s win was divisive would be an understatement.

    To this day, online threads discussing the winners are full of comments questioning the choice.

    #25

    2013 – Adam Levine

    Adam Levine featured as a Sexiest Man Alive winner, shown shirtless with tattoos and in a close-up on a magazine cover.

    Levine became the first band frontman, and one of the few non-actors, to ever be named Sexiest Man Alive.

    His win came at the height of Maroon 5’s fame and The Voice’s popularity.

    gbono avatar
    G Bono
    G Bono
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can’t stand him. I think he is a man’s idea of what he thinks women want, otherwise I don’t know how he got voted in.

    #26

    2019 – John Legend

    John Legend featured as one of People’s sexiest man alive winners, posing on magazine cover and smiling on a boat.

    John Legend’s win came in 2019, right after he became the first Black man to win an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony award, also known as achieving EGOT status.

    Netizens, however, did not believe those accolades warranted him a spot on the list and, to this day, he remains potentially the most criticized pick in People Magazine’s history.

