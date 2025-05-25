“Which Vitamin Do You Lack?”: This Is Not A Medical Quiz, It’s A Fun One

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you running low on something in your soul?

Take this quiz to find out which vitamin you might be missing lately. We are not talking about vitamin A, B, or C, though. We are not talking about the kind of vitamins you buy in a bottle. You won’t walk out of this quiz with a medical diagnosis—you’ll get a fun one that is related to your recent vibe. There will be no mention of fish oils or kale. We’ll test whether you’ve been feeling as inspired or motivated as you usually do. You might be on fire recently, but something seems to be missing that you can’t exactly pinpoint. No blood tests, no lab coats, just pure quiz magic. ✨

Let’s find out what your soul is craving these days. 👀

