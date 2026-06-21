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Viral Video Of Celebrities Removing Their “Masks” Sparks Debate About Natural Beauty
Celebrity Rihanna with natural beauty, holding a mask with heavy makeup, sparking debate about beauty standards.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Viral Video Of Celebrities Removing Their “Masks” Sparks Debate About Natural Beauty

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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A viral video featuring some of the world’s biggest celebrities dramatically removing what appears to be a glamorous “mask” has sparked an online conversation about beauty standards.

The clip featured stars including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Adele, Nicki Minaj, and others, dressed in sparkling gowns and full red-carpet makeup, before revealing more natural versions of themselves beneath.

Highlights
  • A viral AI video showed stars like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift peeling off red-carpet makeup to reveal natural faces.
  • Many viewers applauded the clip as a positive reminder of natural beauty for younger generations.
  • Skeptics argued it oversimplifies Hollywood beauty standards by ignoring filters, lighting, and cosmetic work.

While the transformation is clearly designed for dramatic effect, it quickly got people talking about how much makeup shapes public perceptions of beauty and whether society has become too dependent on polished appearances.

“When will we normalize natural beauty?” one viewer asked.

RELATED:

    An AI-generated video showed celebrities peeling away their glamorous personas

    Beyoncé with and without makeup, holding a mask, sparking debate about celebrity natural beauty.

    Image credits: menzies_au/TikTok

    The video followed a simple but striking concept.

    Each celebrity first appears wearing heavy makeup, styled hair, and glamorous eveningwear while staring directly into the camera. Moments later, they remove a realistic face-shaped mask that represents their fully made-up appearance.

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    Underneath, viewers see a more natural version of the celebrity with little or no visible makeup.

    Taylor Swift with and without makeup, holding a mask, sparking debate about celebrity natural beauty.

    Image credits: menzies_au/TikTok

    An Instagram comment about natural beauty, stating Beauty is NOT just hair/makeup, sparking debate.

    An Instagram comment about makeup being demonic, sparking debate about natural beauty.

    Beyoncé appears first in a gold dress, then reveals a fresh-faced look. Taylor Swift follows with a similar transformation, while Rihanna, Adele, and Nicki Minaj also appear throughout the montage.

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    The dramatic “mask removal” serves as a visual metaphor, suggesting that makeup can sometimes become a second face rather than simply an enhancement.

    The clip quickly spread across social media, where viewers began debating whether the natural versions looked better than the heavily styled ones.

    Many viewers said the video highlighted the beauty of a more natural appearance

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    Nicki Minaj with and without makeup, holding a mask, sparking debate about celebrity natural beauty.

    Image credits: menzies_au/TikTok

    A large number of commenters praised the celebrities for looking just as beautiful without full glam.

    “A very beautiful Adele with and without makeup,” one viewer wrote.

    Another added, “All beautiful without makeup, but Adele is extraordinary.”

    Many people said the transformations showed that beauty does not disappear when makeup comes off.

    “I mean, they’re still beautiful with no makeup! Like! Really beautiful!” one commenter wrote.

    A split image showing Rihanna with a full face of makeup and wearing a red dress, next to her with no makeup holding a mask of her made-up face. This viral video sparked debate about natural beauty.

    Image credits: menzies_au/TikTok

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    An Instagram comment by cryptic.noirr reading, Why would you do that to Nicki, referring to the viral video of celebrities removing their masks, sparking debate about natural beauty.

    An Instagram comment by kerryk83 reading, Queen B and Rhi Rhi still beautiful without the face paint tho, referring to the viral video of celebrities removing their masks, sparking debate about natural beauty.

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    Others felt the natural looks were even more appealing.

    “Better without so much makeup,” one person said.

    “All of them, to me, look better without all that junk on their faces,” another added.

    For some viewers, the video carried an important message for younger audiences growing up surrounded by carefully edited social media images.

    “Young Girls need to see this. Beauty is NOT just hair/makeup,” one commenter wrote.

    Another echoed that sentiment, saying, “All girls and women need to see this and know we are beautiful.”

    While many people praised the concept, others argued that the video oversimplified modern beauty standards

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    A split image showing Jennifer Lopez with a full face of makeup and wearing a white dress, next to her with no makeup holding a mask of her made-up face. This viral video sparked debate about natural beauty.

    Image credits: menzies_au/TikTok

    Several viewers pointed out that makeup is only one part of a celebrity’s image.

    “Don’t be fooled, these are not beauties without makeup,” one critic wrote.

    Another person noted that wigs, hair extensions, cosmetic procedures, lighting, filters, and photo editing can also dramatically change a person’s appearance.

    An Instagram comment by kwapoku2000 reading, All of them, to me, look better without all that junk on their faces, referring to the viral video of celebrities removing their masks, sparking debate about natural beauty.

    “Most of them also have wigs like Nicki, it would have been nice to see them change too,” one commenter said.

    Others questioned whether true authenticity is even possible in celebrity culture anymore.

    “It’s all false, there’s no reality in them anymore,” one person wrote.

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    The discussion came as beauty trends shift toward softer and more natural looks

    Lady Gaga with full makeup and then removing her celebrity mask, revealing her natural beauty underneath in a viral video.

    Image credits: menzies_au/TikTok

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    Social media comment from cfmotion saying No make up is better, discussing natural beauty in a viral video.

    Social media comment from monika_aviatrix saying The most natural beauty Adele! in a viral video.

    The popularity of the video arrives at a time when beauty trends appear to be moving away from the heavily contoured, ultra-glamorous aesthetic that dominated social media for years.

    Many beauty experts have noted growing interest in softer makeup, healthier-looking skin, and more natural facial features.

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    Adele with full makeup and then removing her celebrity mask, revealing her natural beauty underneath in a viral video.

    Image credits: menzies_au/TikTok

    @menzies_auPop’s Biggest Icons Behind the Mask♬ original sound – MENZIES
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    Instead of dramatic transformations, the focus has increasingly shifted toward enhancing existing features rather than hiding them.

    That trend may help explain why so many viewers connected with the video’s message.

    “I love it to see their natural beauty,” one commenter wrote.

    Another added, “Makeup is an enhancement…beautiful either way.”

    “The magic of makeup,” wrote one netizen

    Social media comment from mikeclinton3104 saying I love it to see their natural beauty in a viral video.

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    A comment about the magic of makeup on a viral video of celebrities removing their masks, sparking a debate about natural beauty.

    A user wishes for an easy morning routine after watching a viral video of celebrities removing their masks, sparking debate about natural beauty.

    A user expresses gratitude for truth being revealed in a viral video of celebrities removing their masks, sparking debate about natural beauty.

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    A user comments on the natural beauty of celebrities without makeup, sparking debate after a viral video of them removing masks.

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    A comment about Rihanna and Beyonce looking the same in a viral video of celebrities removing their masks, sparking a debate about natural beauty.

    A comment on celebrities removing their masks, stating that Taylor Swift and Adele still look plainly pretty, sparking natural beauty debate.

    A comment on a viral video, saying Taylor Swift with no makeup still shows beauty, contributing to the natural beauty debate.

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    A user comment on celebrities removing their masks, noting Oh thats why they say we look tired, part of natural beauty debate.

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    A comment about celebrities removing their masks, mentioning Nicki Minaj and her beautiful long hair, related to natural beauty debate.

     

     

     

     

     

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    Samridhi Goel

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