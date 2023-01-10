We believe that most of you have tried to imagine how Voldemort would look if he had a 'normal' nose. Well, let us introduce you to Ronald Restituyo, a talented artist who goes far beyond that. He recreates the faces of popular characters in a way that makes them look more human-like. Using his exceptional skills, he is able to add depth and realism to these beloved personas, giving them a new dimension.

One of the unique aspects of Ronald's work is that he recreates both human and non-human characters alike, adding humanity to them all. Another interesting feature is that the artist uses a special contour to make the faces of these well-known personas look especially perfect. From iconic characters from the Marvel and DC universes to Disney's Mickey Mouse, Ronald's artworks are sure to delight both long-time fans and newcomers alike.

