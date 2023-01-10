We believe that most of you have tried to imagine how Voldemort would look if he had a 'normal' nose. Well, let us introduce you to Ronald Restituyo, a talented artist who goes far beyond that. He recreates the faces of popular characters in a way that makes them look more human-like. Using his exceptional skills, he is able to add depth and realism to these beloved personas, giving them a new dimension.

One of the unique aspects of Ronald's work is that he recreates both human and non-human characters alike, adding humanity to them all. Another interesting feature is that the artist uses a special contour to make the faces of these well-known personas look especially perfect. From iconic characters from the Marvel and DC universes to Disney's Mickey Mouse, Ronald's artworks are sure to delight both long-time fans and newcomers alike.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | ronaldrestituyo.com | Facebook

#1

Dora The Explorer

Dora The Explorer

ronaldrestituyo

Loki’s Lil Butter Knife
Loki’s Lil Butter Knife
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Isn't Dora supposed to be a precocious kindergartner? Why does she look like a 30 year old action movie female lead?

#2

Grinch

Grinch

ronaldrestituyo

#3

Lilo

Lilo

ronaldrestituyo

#4

Lord Voldemort

Lord Voldemort

ronaldrestituyo

#5

Ursula

Ursula

ronaldrestituyo

Ozzyols
Ozzyols
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ok… agree with the eyes and the nose, but removing Ursula’s double chin is effectively fat shaming the character to make her more “acceptable”

#6

Quasimodo

Quasimodo

ronaldrestituyo

Sedona
Sedona
Community Member
1 hour ago

So making someone more human-like means getting rid of their disabilities? Got it.

#7

Shaggy Rogers

Shaggy Rogers

ronaldrestituyo

Sedona
Sedona
Community Member
1 hour ago

Shaggy is a skinny dude, nothing wrong with that.

#8

Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse

ronaldrestituyo

#9

Mario

Mario

ronaldrestituyo

KyaKouture
KyaKouture
Community Member
48 minutes ago

See, don't complain about the Mario Movie model, we could've gotten this. Small favors.

#10

Squidward

Squidward

ronaldrestituyo

#11

Fred Flintstone

Fred Flintstone

ronaldrestituyo

Makayla Byerly
Makayla Byerly
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Honestly, the little nose looks way less human to me. Give Fred his nose back!!!

#12

Shrek

Shrek

ronaldrestituyo

Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
40 minutes ago

At least it resembles him. Men are allowed to be big obviously

#13

Olaf

Olaf

ronaldrestituyo

#14

Velma Dinkley

Velma Dinkley

ronaldrestituyo

7773989
7773989
Community Member
1 hour ago

Bigger boobs and skimpier skirt? Right.

