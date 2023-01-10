This Artist Recreates Popular Characters So That They Look More Human-Like (14 Pics)
We believe that most of you have tried to imagine how Voldemort would look if he had a 'normal' nose. Well, let us introduce you to Ronald Restituyo, a talented artist who goes far beyond that. He recreates the faces of popular characters in a way that makes them look more human-like. Using his exceptional skills, he is able to add depth and realism to these beloved personas, giving them a new dimension.
One of the unique aspects of Ronald's work is that he recreates both human and non-human characters alike, adding humanity to them all. Another interesting feature is that the artist uses a special contour to make the faces of these well-known personas look especially perfect. From iconic characters from the Marvel and DC universes to Disney's Mickey Mouse, Ronald's artworks are sure to delight both long-time fans and newcomers alike.
More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | ronaldrestituyo.com | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Dora The Explorer
Isn't Dora supposed to be a precocious kindergartner? Why does she look like a 30 year old action movie female lead?
Grinch
Lilo
Lord Voldemort
Ursula
Quasimodo
Shaggy Rogers
Mickey Mouse
Mario
See, don't complain about the Mario Movie model, we could've gotten this. Small favors.
Squidward
Fred Flintstone
Honestly, the little nose looks way less human to me. Give Fred his nose back!!!
Absolutely disgusting. Ableist in the hunchback's case. This should be renamed: how would this cartoon characters look like if they used Instagram filters and were adapted to model beauty standards
And they took away Ursula's double chin
And made children look like sexy adults
Male characters: Give them a human nose. Female characters: Bimbify them!
This is disgusting. Sensitive and stupid
Absolutely disgusting. Ableist in the hunchback's case. This should be renamed: how would this cartoon characters look like if they used Instagram filters and were adapted to model beauty standards
And they took away Ursula's double chin
And made children look like sexy adults
Male characters: Give them a human nose. Female characters: Bimbify them!
This is disgusting. Sensitive and stupid