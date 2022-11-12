Anyone who’s no stranger to the picture-perfect world of Instagram knows that you have to take everything you see on there with a pinch of salt. Or rather a whole bag of it.

It only takes a glance at the heavily airbrushed photos and virtually unrecognizable selfies to see how saturated with editing and filters Instagram has become. This corner of Reddit known as the Instagram Reality subreddit has long been busting all the fakery online by sharing some of the biggest examples of faux pas found on social media.

Below we wrapped up a new batch of surreal pics from the same subreddit that show people’s obsession with looking perfect on the screen at whatever cost.

Also make sure to check out our previous article with more Instagram vs Reality pics.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

One Of My Fav Influencers

One Of My Fav Influencers

ParchedCoverage Report

32points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

Instagram is notorious for the use of photo editing filters and lenses and it’s no secret that many influencers use them. There are many other apps and plugins that enhance a person’s appearance in the photographs uploaded there.

But there is a dark side of it that not many people who use these tools to achieve that picture-perfect ideal and seek unattainable beauty standards are willing to speak about. In 2019, a report showed that nearly half of Instagram influencers who were surveyed said their job as an influencer impacted their mental health, and 32% said it negatively impacted body image.
#2

Damn, We Got Some Fine Elbows Up In Here

Damn, We Got Some Fine Elbows Up In Here

phanieee Report

22points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

These Actually Terrify Me!

These Actually Terrify Me!

xBigSister1988x Report

20points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Let Me Just Tuck My Hair Behind My Eyelash Real Quick

Let Me Just Tuck My Hair Behind My Eyelash Real Quick

Tunelesshalo Report

20points
POST
BeepBeepBoopBoop
BeepBeepBoopBoop
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

looks like she overlayed a barbie over her picture

4
4points
reply
View more comments

Another study from 2017 ranked Instagram as the most dangerous social media platform in regards to young people’s mental health because along with other photo and video-based apps like Snapchat and TikTok, it offers filters and lenses that dramatically change the way someone looks.

The psychologists who research the influence of social media on mental health argue that many people feel upset that their real appearance doesn’t match with how they look online. This is extremely dangerous and can potentially cause body dysmorphia, a mental disorder in which someone fixates on and obsesses over one or more of their perceived physical flaws or defects, according to the Mayo Clinic.
#5

This One Made Me Laugh!

This One Made Me Laugh!

adullploy Report

17points
POST
Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If that’s real, she’d be taller sitting down

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Asian Photoshopping

Asian Photoshopping

ParchedCoverage Report

17points
POST
BeepBeepBoopBoop
BeepBeepBoopBoop
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

bro even the cat couldn't escape the Photoshop addiction

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#7

Her vs. His Insta Post

Her vs. His Insta Post

Matis5 Report

17points
POST
Mihai Mara
Mihai Mara
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She looks sooo beautiful without the filters.

3
3points
reply
View more comments

But this is far from the only threat lurking in the social media apps. Another danger is a threat to our privacy and security, something that many apps are extremely vulnerable in. So to find out about that side of the coin, Bored Panda spoke with a cybersecurity expert at NordVPN named Daniel Markuson.

Markuson unexplained that “photo editing apps usually demand various permissions for a person's camera, photo library, location, microphone, and much more. Nobody would want any of this information to be accessed by a malicious third party, not to mention that some of those apps can even use a person's camera without their consent.”
#8

Your Sleep Paralysis Demon Stood At The Edge Of Your Bed

Your Sleep Paralysis Demon Stood At The Edge Of Your Bed

minimaude Report

15points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

This ‘Influencer’ Claims She Only Uses Filters To Adjust The Colours. Instagram On Left, Reality On Right

This ‘Influencer’ Claims She Only Uses Filters To Adjust The Colours. Instagram On Left, Reality On Right

Emily5099 Report

15points
POST
Nami Tantrum
Nami Tantrum
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

well... she did adjust her skincolour

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Yeah…

Yeah…

Mattias504 Report

15points
POST
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, the Gigachad got a new brother!

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

In order to make sure that their privacy will not be compromised while editing their photos, Markuson argues, “users should pay attention to the legitimacy of the apps they choose to download from the app store.”

Markuson also listed some of the things that they should consider before downloading an app: “Photo editing apps are non-essential. The fewer apps a person has, the less data they collect and store.” Markuson’s advice is as follows: “if you can edit your photos on social media apps, like Instagram - do so.”
#11

How Delusional Are You From 1 To This Person?

How Delusional Are You From 1 To This Person?

mmajamm Report

13points
POST
Mihai Mara
Mihai Mara
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Holding in a fart - level 99

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Found This On A Japanese Musician's Page. I Don't Even Know What's Going On - Is The Red Haired Dude Ok?

Found This On A Japanese Musician's Page. I Don't Even Know What's Going On - Is The Red Haired Dude Ok?

tofu-cutie Report

13points
POST
Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Harry the Haunted Hunter From beetlejuice

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#13

Difference From A Live Performance And A Video

Difference From A Live Performance And A Video

IloveLewisHamilton Report

12points
POST
Bobby
Bobby
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But she have the most followers because of that )shown in pic 2)

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Moreover, Markuson reminds everyone that some of the top-ranked apps collect their users' data and later use it for marketing or malicious purposes. “Read the Terms of Service before using the app,” he suggested.

Another important thing is to pay attention to permission demanded by the app. “Your photo editing app doesn't need to know where you are when you edit your photos, or who is on your contact list.”

Markuson concluded that “the safe choice would be to use apps created by trustworthy, well-known companies, which are known to be more responsible with their users' data.”
#14

I - Um-

I - Um-

SinuateTenesmus778 Report

12points
POST
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who is this and how old are they? This is simultaneously the oldest teenager and youngest grandpa I've ever seen in my life. And probably more plastic than your everyday Ken doll

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

You’re Id Card Won’t Lie

You’re Id Card Won’t Lie

TheWhaleEgg Report

12points
POST
bagels and beagles
bagels and beagles
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Compared to some others on this list, that’s pretty tame

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#16

God I Hate Snapchat

God I Hate Snapchat

ILikeGreenPotatoes Report

12points
POST
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Organs are overrated anyway

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#17

Youtuber Who Always Looks Different In Each Of Her Pictures

Youtuber Who Always Looks Different In Each Of Her Pictures

MedSkewlgate Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#18

Seen On Ig Explore Page

Seen On Ig Explore Page

skychedelic Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#19

Saw This Guy On Tinder. Looks Like He Photoshopped Someone Else's Head On His Body

Saw This Guy On Tinder. Looks Like He Photoshopped Someone Else's Head On His Body

Kitkatkatty Report

11points
POST
The Problem With Censorship Is *******
The Problem With Censorship Is *******
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Photoshopped"? I think he's actually holding up a paper cut-out. XD

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#20

Also A Case Of Ig vs. Reality

Also A Case Of Ig vs. Reality

BoogerButter29 Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#21

What She Look Like vs. Instagram

What She Look Like vs. Instagram

Constant_Audience842 Report

10points
POST
heidi hunt
heidi hunt
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jenny from the block is aging like all of us and she is beautiful in both pics

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#22

This Hair Stylist Adding Filters After His Work

This Hair Stylist Adding Filters After His Work

kellyatta Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Same Person, Right?

Same Person, Right?

JollyError373 Report

10points
POST
Kat O.
Kat O.
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's so pretty on the left. No need for photoshop.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

That’s Her Strong Arm

That’s Her Strong Arm

27littlebears Report

10points
POST
BeepBeepBoopBoop
BeepBeepBoopBoop
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that skirt lookd like it's about to fall off

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

I Cried Laughing. Can You See It?

I Cried Laughing. Can You See It?

DatBishStoopid Report

10points
POST
Hugo Farr
Hugo Farr
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You mean her size 20 feet?

12
12points
reply
View more comments
#26

Just A Little Touch Up Here And There

Just A Little Touch Up Here And There

juaninazio Report

9points
POST
Mihai Mara
Mihai Mara
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

here and here ad here and here and here and there and there and there and there and there and there, and don't forget there and there and there and there and there and there.

0
0points
reply
#27

Everyone Looks Normal Except

Everyone Looks Normal Except

StormTank40 Report

9points
POST
#28

Something About Her Head Just Seems Off

Something About Her Head Just Seems Off

theresazuluonmystoep Report

9points
POST
Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seems off because she’s missing a neck I believe

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#29

Small Face, Weird Big Fingers Wtf !

Small Face, Weird Big Fingers Wtf !

josuke2233 Report

9points
POST
Kat O.
Kat O.
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those are some meaty fingers.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#30

Popular Tiktoker Claims She Uses No Filters

Popular Tiktoker Claims She Uses No Filters

Utdredangel Report

8points
POST
BeepBeepBoopBoop
BeepBeepBoopBoop
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

is it the angle or did she make her head smaller?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Some Editing May Have Taken Place

Some Editing May Have Taken Place

BrownBobbies Report

8points
POST
Kat O.
Kat O.
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At this point this is just pathetic. She looks absolutely ridiculous.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#32

Before And "After". Based Off An "8 Week Study", Yet Has 3 Pimples In The Exact Same Spot With No Change In Size Or Color. I Really Hate Misleading Ads

Before And "After". Based Off An "8 Week Study", Yet Has 3 Pimples In The Exact Same Spot With No Change In Size Or Color. I Really Hate Misleading Ads

Believemeimlyingxx Report

8points
POST
Mitchell
Mitchell
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What are they selling? The photos look the same

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

I’ve Never Seen A More Accurate Description

I’ve Never Seen A More Accurate Description

stupidpoopoohead Report

8points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just went to Turkey for a "holiday" and nothing else... ders loads of turkey teeth around these days 🤦‍♀️

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#34

Skin Texture We Don’t Know Her

Skin Texture We Don’t Know Her

sugar_daddy_madi Report

8points
POST
crazy_stupid
crazy_stupid
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How many truck loads of makeup

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#35

A Well-Known Korean Social Media Influencer Over The Years

A Well-Known Korean Social Media Influencer Over The Years

monochromeserph Report

7points
POST
MarcyParlomerNerdGirlsRock
MarcyParlomerNerdGirlsRock
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do I think 2020 and 2022 looks the most real… but still creepy

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#36

I Can’t Believe She Posted This…

I Can’t Believe She Posted This…

Blawaan Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#37

We’ve All Seen Face Smoothing, But The Clone Stamp Arm Gone Wrong??

We’ve All Seen Face Smoothing, But The Clone Stamp Arm Gone Wrong??

raybancoolness Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#38

Do The Wavy Leg!!

Do The Wavy Leg!!

lxwmsfw Report

7points
POST
#39

Her Waist Is Smaller Than Her Head

Her Waist Is Smaller Than Her Head

Olgina87 Report

7points
POST
Kat O.
Kat O.
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's like a damn bobblehead lol

0
0points
reply
#40

When You Mutilate Your Crotch For The Sake Of A Thigh Gap. (Also, Everything Else)

When You Mutilate Your Crotch For The Sake Of A Thigh Gap. (Also, Everything Else)

poncey- Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#41

Bruh

Bruh

CeilingFan5652 Report

6points
POST
Kat O.
Kat O.
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They all just need to go away. They promote nothing but body toxicity.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#42

Pic vs. Video, Both Posted By Her. She's Already So Skinny To Begin With /:

Pic vs. Video, Both Posted By Her. She's Already So Skinny To Begin With /:

sunmodelsss Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#43

Yet “No Fish Pictures Plz”

Yet “No Fish Pictures Plz”

chris_hill168 Report

6points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#44

Looks Like A Minecraft Wall And Door

Looks Like A Minecraft Wall And Door

XDividigJokerX Report

5points
POST
#45

Zoom In On The Nose

Zoom In On The Nose

trash_bj Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#46

Why Is The Pen Shaped Like That?

Why Is The Pen Shaped Like That?

TlalocVirgie Report

5points
POST
BeepBeepBoopBoop
BeepBeepBoopBoop
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

does anyone know what that language is and what it says?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#47

That Hand Has Me Howling

That Hand Has Me Howling

Freyorama Report

5points
POST
#48

Probably One Of The Worst I’ve Ever Seen. And All Of Her Photos Look Like This And No One Calls Her Out For It

Probably One Of The Worst I’ve Ever Seen. And All Of Her Photos Look Like This And No One Calls Her Out For It

Blondiee_8 Report

5points
POST
Kat O.
Kat O.
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They probably do call her out but she might be deleting the comments.

0
0points
reply
#49

Look Guys My Waist Is The Same Size As My Arms!

Look Guys My Waist Is The Same Size As My Arms!

ofeybuns Report

5points
POST
#50

This Influencer That Photoshopped Her Face On Another Person’s Body And Thought We Wouldn’t Notice

This Influencer That Photoshopped Her Face On Another Person’s Body And Thought We Wouldn’t Notice

bnm_2000 Report

5points
POST
#51

This Seems Like Such A Natural And Healthy Body

This Seems Like Such A Natural And Healthy Body

saaaintpablo Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#52

It's Like Her Hair Is Afraid To Touch Her Butt

It's Like Her Hair Is Afraid To Touch Her Butt

Brewmeiser Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

Guess Who

Guess Who

summers_tilly Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#54

Why Do They Think We Don’t Know What They Look Like…

Why Do They Think We Don’t Know What They Look Like…

happilykoala Report

4points
POST
#55

Clothes Shopping Must Be A Nightmare For Her

Clothes Shopping Must Be A Nightmare For Her

slosheyy Report

4points
POST
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, it's a Pixar mom!

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#56

She Got 57m Followers!!

She Got 57m Followers!!

Remarkable-Poem7883 Report

4points
POST
Frederic Clery
Frederic Clery
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's sooo attractive she's bending the curtain

1
1point
reply
#57

It’s The Arm For Me

It’s The Arm For Me

dove127 Report

4points
POST
Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought everyone had spaghetti arms

0
0points
reply
#58

Not Just Women Face Tuning…

Not Just Women Face Tuning…

msveronicaa Report

4points
POST