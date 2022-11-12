“Instagram Reality”: 102 Oblivious People Who Thought No One Would Notice Their Photos Are Edited But Were Clearly Wrong (New Pics)
Anyone who’s no stranger to the picture-perfect world of Instagram knows that you have to take everything you see on there with a pinch of salt. Or rather a whole bag of it.
It only takes a glance at the heavily airbrushed photos and virtually unrecognizable selfies to see how saturated with editing and filters Instagram has become. This corner of Reddit known as the Instagram Reality subreddit has long been busting all the fakery online by sharing some of the biggest examples of faux pas found on social media.
Below we wrapped up a new batch of surreal pics from the same subreddit that show people’s obsession with looking perfect on the screen at whatever cost.
One Of My Fav Influencers
Instagram is notorious for the use of photo editing filters and lenses and it’s no secret that many influencers use them. There are many other apps and plugins that enhance a person’s appearance in the photographs uploaded there.
But there is a dark side of it that not many people who use these tools to achieve that picture-perfect ideal and seek unattainable beauty standards are willing to speak about. In 2019, a report showed that nearly half of Instagram influencers who were surveyed said their job as an influencer impacted their mental health, and 32% said it negatively impacted body image.
Damn, We Got Some Fine Elbows Up In Here
These Actually Terrify Me!
Let Me Just Tuck My Hair Behind My Eyelash Real Quick
Another study from 2017 ranked Instagram as the most dangerous social media platform in regards to young people’s mental health because along with other photo and video-based apps like Snapchat and TikTok, it offers filters and lenses that dramatically change the way someone looks.
The psychologists who research the influence of social media on mental health argue that many people feel upset that their real appearance doesn’t match with how they look online. This is extremely dangerous and can potentially cause body dysmorphia, a mental disorder in which someone fixates on and obsesses over one or more of their perceived physical flaws or defects, according to the Mayo Clinic.
This One Made Me Laugh!
Asian Photoshopping
bro even the cat couldn't escape the Photoshop addiction
Her vs. His Insta Post
But this is far from the only threat lurking in the social media apps. Another danger is a threat to our privacy and security, something that many apps are extremely vulnerable in. So to find out about that side of the coin, Bored Panda spoke with a cybersecurity expert at NordVPN named Daniel Markuson.
Markuson unexplained that “photo editing apps usually demand various permissions for a person's camera, photo library, location, microphone, and much more. Nobody would want any of this information to be accessed by a malicious third party, not to mention that some of those apps can even use a person's camera without their consent.”
Your Sleep Paralysis Demon Stood At The Edge Of Your Bed
This ‘Influencer’ Claims She Only Uses Filters To Adjust The Colours. Instagram On Left, Reality On Right
Yeah…
In order to make sure that their privacy will not be compromised while editing their photos, Markuson argues, “users should pay attention to the legitimacy of the apps they choose to download from the app store.”
Markuson also listed some of the things that they should consider before downloading an app: “Photo editing apps are non-essential. The fewer apps a person has, the less data they collect and store.” Markuson’s advice is as follows: “if you can edit your photos on social media apps, like Instagram - do so.”
How Delusional Are You From 1 To This Person?
Found This On A Japanese Musician's Page. I Don't Even Know What's Going On - Is The Red Haired Dude Ok?
Difference From A Live Performance And A Video
Moreover, Markuson reminds everyone that some of the top-ranked apps collect their users' data and later use it for marketing or malicious purposes. “Read the Terms of Service before using the app,” he suggested.
Another important thing is to pay attention to permission demanded by the app. “Your photo editing app doesn't need to know where you are when you edit your photos, or who is on your contact list.”
Markuson concluded that “the safe choice would be to use apps created by trustworthy, well-known companies, which are known to be more responsible with their users' data.”
I - Um-
Who is this and how old are they? This is simultaneously the oldest teenager and youngest grandpa I've ever seen in my life.
You’re Id Card Won’t Lie

God I Hate Snapchat
Youtuber Who Always Looks Different In Each Of Her Pictures
Seen On Ig Explore Page
Saw This Guy On Tinder. Looks Like He Photoshopped Someone Else's Head On His Body

Also A Case Of Ig vs. Reality
What She Look Like vs. Instagram

This Hair Stylist Adding Filters After His Work
Same Person, Right?
That’s Her Strong Arm
I Cried Laughing. Can You See It?
Just A Little Touch Up Here And There

Everyone Looks Normal Except
Something About Her Head Just Seems Off
Small Face, Weird Big Fingers Wtf !
Popular Tiktoker Claims She Uses No Filters
Some Editing May Have Taken Place
Before And "After". Based Off An "8 Week Study", Yet Has 3 Pimples In The Exact Same Spot With No Change In Size Or Color. I Really Hate Misleading Ads
I’ve Never Seen A More Accurate Description

Skin Texture We Don’t Know Her
A Well-Known Korean Social Media Influencer Over The Years

I Can’t Believe She Posted This…
We’ve All Seen Face Smoothing, But The Clone Stamp Arm Gone Wrong??
Do The Wavy Leg!!
Her Waist Is Smaller Than Her Head
When You Mutilate Your Crotch For The Sake Of A Thigh Gap. (Also, Everything Else)
Bruh
Pic vs. Video, Both Posted By Her. She's Already So Skinny To Begin With /:
Yet “No Fish Pictures Plz”
Looks Like A Minecraft Wall And Door
Zoom In On The Nose
Why Is The Pen Shaped Like That?
