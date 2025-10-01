ADVERTISEMENT

Social media can seem like one massive magic show... Except, instead of rabbits coming out of hats, it's waists that have been snatched, cheekbones rising from nowhere, or frown-lines vanishing without the use of Botox or a painful facelift.

With just enough Photoshop, Facetune, and a filter (or five), people have been morphing from ordinary humans into glowing, flawless creatures who look like they've just stepped out of a video game. Whether it's living and breathing Barbies or lips that look like they've just lost a fight with a bee, social media is filled with photos that might have had us fooled had reality not reared its less-than-perfect head.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most hilarious and embarrassing times people tried too hard to catfish the internet, and got caught in the act. Many of these social media vs reality fails prove that while filters might blur the truth, they can't erase the sheer audacity (and comedy) that comes with fooling no one.

#1

The Reflection Says Her Hips *Do* Lie

Woman posing on a yacht with an exaggerated body shape, showcasing a common social media filter fail outside.

Hamburglar_burglar Report

tonypott
Heffalump
Heffalump
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Look at the bend in the mast between her and the post with the 'J' on it.

We might laugh at some of the audacious, over-edited images in this compilation. But the over-use of editing tools and apps is quite a serious matter...

85% of girls have applied filters or used an app to change the way they look in their photos - before they even turned 13. And 67% of girls have tried to change, or hide, at least one body part before posting a photo of themselves to social media.

That's according to the Dove Self-Esteem Project, which aims to promote confidence and body positivity among young girls.
    #2

    Must Be Her Sister In The Car

    Woman posing on car window reflection outdoors in snow, illustrating social media filter fails and fake attempts on photos.

    reddit.com Report

    #3

    I’m Sensing A Filter

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing the difference between filtered and unfiltered social media images.

    OriginalGSpot Report

    "Although certain aspects of social media can promote connection and well-being, in recent years dozens of scientific studies have shown that social media can negatively influence body confidence, mood, and self-esteem,” warns body image expert, Professor Phillippa Diedrichs, who is a Research Psychologist at the Centre of Appearance Research at the University of West England.

    Diedrichs explains that this happens when users spend significant amounts of time posting selfies, using editing apps and filters to alter their appearance, comparing themselves to others, and seeking validation through comments and likes.

    "It’s therefore imperative that we help young people to develop skills to navigate social media in a healthy and productive way,” the expert said.
    #4

    Can’t Take The Filters Outside

    Side-by-side comparison of two women highlighting social media filters and attempts to fake appearance.

    kangalbabe2 Report

    #5

    Instagram vs. Reality TV

    Side-by-side comparison of social media filter effects versus natural appearance showing failed attempts to fake it online.

    12mediumSizedDucks Report

    #6

    Running For Local Office

    Side-by-side photos showing social media filter effects versus real-life appearance of a woman with long hair.

    Proof-Sun-4857 Report

    The age of Facetuning has brought us something known as Snapchat dysmorphia. If you've never heard of it, it's a medical phenomenon whereby social media filters have led to a rising number of women going to plastic surgeons asking to look like the filtered versions of themselves.

    “Previously, patients would come into clinics with pictures of celebrities or models they admired and wanted to look like,” explains Dr Esho, cosmetic doctor at The Esho Clinic. “But with the introduction of social platforms and filters over the last five years, more and more patients come into clinics with filtered versions of themselves as the goal they want to achieve."
    #7

    The Power Of Makeup And Filters

    Side-by-side photos showing social media filter effects versus real appearance with braided blonde hair and light makeup.

    nokia621 Report

    #8

    This Person Is Running For Mayor Where I Live. Yikes

    Side-by-side images showing a woman with and without social media filters, highlighting failed filter fakes outside.

    e_lime_pie Report

    #9

    Instagram vs. Reality TV. She Claims To Be 27

    Two women showing differences between filtered social media images and real-life appearance, highlighting failed fakes online.

    LivinLikeASloth Report

    A British photographer called Rankin once explored the harmful effects of retouching apps in his photo series titled “Selfie Harm.” 

    Rankin photographed a group of teenagers and then asked them to edit their own portrait until it was “social media ready.” What he discovered was that many of the participants seemed to magnify their eyes and overplump their lips.

     “It’s so simple, almost like creating a cartoon character of yourself,” Rankin said. “These filters are something very new and, in my opinion, a lot more dangerous. What’s even scarier is that there’s little or no debate happening around this. Something like Photoshop, which is a much more complex and inaccessible program, is actually part of a huge social ethical discussion.”

    #10

    Instagram vs. Reality

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman with heavy social media filters versus her natural appearance without filters.

    insomniagirl Report

    #11

    The Caption Is Ironic

    Side-by-side photos show social media filter effects contrasted with an unfiltered real-life image, highlighting filter fails.

    Harbinger0fdeathIVXX Report

    #12

    Instagram vs. Dating Show

    Woman wearing a black outfit with chain accessories posing for a selfie versus holding a microphone in a real setting.

    superginseng Report

    "What’s interesting is that the individuals didn’t necessarily like or prefer the edited versions of themselves, but simply felt the retouched image would garner more likes on their social media platforms," notes Fashionroundtable.co.uk.

    During the project, none of the girls left their photos unedited. But the majority said they preferred the untouched images.
    #13

    I've Been Waiting For Sunday, It's Time For More Honesty Online

    Side-by-side images showing social media filter fails with captions about lighting, makeup, and photoshop attempts.

    CarbonBasedB**h Report

    #14

    Instagram Picture vs. Interview Two Weeks Apart

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman trying to fake social media filters but fooled no one.

    shane-jabroni Report

    #15

    A German Reality TV Star On Instagram vs. On TV

    Woman with heavy makeup and filters versus unfiltered photos showing social media faking attempts that fooled no one.

    little_mermaid1998 Report

    “Today’s generation can’t escape ‘the Truman effect’ because from birth they are born into an age of social platforms where their feelings of self-worth can be based purely on the number of likes and followers that they have, which is linked to how good they look or how great these images are," warns cosmetic surgeon Dr. Esho.

    “It’s time to acknowledge the damaging effects that social media has on people’s self-image,” adds Rankin on Instagram. “It’s just another reason why we are living in a world of FOMO, sadness, increased anxiety, and Snapchat dysmorphia.”
    #16

    What She Posted vs. What The Makeup Artist Posted

    Side-by-side comparison of flawless social media filter look versus real makeup application without filters.

    ilovemuesli Report

    #17

    Most People In The Comments Genuinely Believe It's "Just Makeup"

    Four side-by-side photos showing people using heavy social media filters compared to their natural, unfiltered appearances.

    PresidentBasil9187 Report

    #18

    Selfie Filter Queen

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman with heavy makeup and social media filter versus a natural, unfiltered look indoors.

    mcv_inmia Report

    #19

    His Instagram vs. TV Screenshot

    Side-by-side photos of a young man showing social media filter effects and natural appearance differences.

    Jaded_Protection7300 Report

    #20

    Instagram Versus Podcast

    Side-by-side photos showing social media filter effects versus real-life appearance of a woman with black hair and tattoos.

    hellokittygirl78 Report

    #21

    Pisses Me Off To See Edits Like These Because Clients Then Expect Makeup To Work Like Plastic Surgery That Will Remove Wrinkles

    Side-by-side photos showing people trying to fake smooth skin on social media but the filters fool no one.

    mnlxyz Report

    #22

    OP Posted This To Show How Much Better She Looks After “Taking Care Of Herself”

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing the difference between social media filters and natural skin, highlighting filter fakery.

    diveonfire Report

    #23

    It Doesn’t Even Look Like The Same Person

    Side-by-side comparisons showing failed social media filter attempts that fooled no one outside digital settings.

    chookitty_o Report

    #24

    Media vs. Reality

    Side-by-side photos of woman showing difference between social media filters and real outdoor appearance.

    withloveshell Report

    #25

    Instagram vs. Reality

    Two women with heavy makeup, one posing in a car, showcasing attempts to fake social media filters offline.

    tfdcvkgccnligc Report

    #26

    Mom Of A Model Desperate To Out-Do Her Daughter

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing social media filter effects versus natural appearance outdoors.

    baby_spice444 Report

    #27

    TikTok vs. Fan Photo

    Young woman with long hair trying to fake social media filters in real life, illustrating struggles with outdoor filter effects.

    Amazing-Brick-4101 Report

    #28

    Instagram vs. Reality

    Two women posing indoors and outdoors, highlighting social media filter fails and failed attempts to fake appearances.

    squeakheart Report

    #29

    Instagram vs. Reality

    Woman using heavy makeup and filters on social media contrasted with her unfiltered real appearance indoors

    mbtiandstuffz Report

    #30

    Blogger From My Country On Instagram vs. In Reality Show

    Side-by-side photos showing social media filter effects versus real appearance, highlighting failed attempts to fake it online.

    Justolliehere Report

    #31

    Instagram vs. Reality. She Says She "Has A New Makeup Artist"

    Side-by-side photos showing the difference between social media filters and real life with failed attempts to fake it.

    Magistraliter Report

    #32

    Instagram vs. Reality Of This Swedish Reality-TV Star

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman’s filtered and unfiltered photos showing failed attempts to fake social media appearances.

    a-dense-mf Report

    #33

    Instagram vs. Screenshots Of Recent Interview

    Woman posing with heavy social media filters on left and unfiltered look during interview on right, showing failed social media filters.

    peeeeepoo Report

    #34

    Well, At Least One Of The Women Posted The Realistic Version

    Two women posing in elegant dresses with jewelry showing differences in social media filter effects and real photos.

    tzssao Report

    #35

    Her Instagram V.s. Whistleblower's Photo

    Woman posing with white Mercedes car indoors and outdoors showing failed social media filter fake attempt.

    reddit.com Report

    #36

    Seen On A Hairdresser/Mua Instagram. Poor Girl Because She’s Very Beautiful

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman’s filtered and unfiltered photos showing social media filter fails.

    crazynesz Report

    #37

    Insta vs. Reality. Well, I Always Imagined Her To Be As Beautiful As She Is On Instagram

    Side-by-side images of a woman with styled blonde hair showcasing social media filter fails and real-life appearance.

    iaminsta3 Report

    #38

    I Swear I Thought Based On Insta That This Woman Was A Femme Fatale

    Two women posing for photos showcasing failed social media filter attempts that fooled no one outdoors.

    Remarkable_Proof_710 Report

    #39

    “But It's Really Me, No Filter”

    Side-by-side images showing social media filter effects versus natural appearance by the water in sunglasses and swimwear.

    OralRedenbacher Report

    #40

    Instagram Picture vs. Livestream

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing difference between filtered and unfiltered social media appearance.

    some_kind_of_onion Report

    #41

    This Is Wild

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman using filters versus her real appearance, highlighting failed social media fakes.

    Far-Tie-1120 Report

    #42

    Instagram vs. Reality

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman using social media filters versus her natural appearance, highlighting failed fakes.

    crazynesz Report

    #43

    When Instagram Famous Gonna Youtube

    Four side-by-side photos showing attempts to fake social media filters with natural and unfiltered looks indoors and outdoors.

    leopardius Report

    #44

    Her Instagram vs. Her Tagged Photos :o

    Side-by-side photos showing social media filter effects versus real-life appearance of a young woman.

    shinymakeup Report

    #45

    Instagram vs. Reality

    Woman wearing a Beast cap and tank top, sitting indoors and speaking in two side-by-side social media video frames.

    Suitable-Shoe-5028 Report

    #46

    Instagram Selfie With Skin Texturizing vs. Candid Video In Someone Else’s Story. Photo Is From Two Months Ago, Video Is From Last Week

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman using social media filters versus an unfiltered real-life image, showing failed fake attempts.

    Longjumping_Camel256 Report

    #47

    On TV vs. On Instagram

    Side-by-side images showing social media filters versus natural appearance, highlighting failed filter attempts outdoors.

    endlessdaysofsummer Report

    #48

    This Famous Influencer

    Woman showing contrast between filtered and unfiltered social media looks, highlighting attempts to fake it online.

    Amyfrye5555 Report

    #49

    Instagram vs. Reality

    Side-by-side images of a woman showing contrast between filtered social media look and natural appearance, highlighting failed social media fakes.

    HonestImpress Report

