ADVERTISEMENT

Social media can seem like one massive magic show... Except, instead of rabbits coming out of hats, it's waists that have been snatched, cheekbones rising from nowhere, or frown-lines vanishing without the use of Botox or a painful facelift.

With just enough Photoshop, Facetune, and a filter (or five), people have been morphing from ordinary humans into glowing, flawless creatures who look like they've just stepped out of a video game. Whether it's living and breathing Barbies or lips that look like they've just lost a fight with a bee, social media is filled with photos that might have had us fooled had reality not reared its less-than-perfect head.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most hilarious and embarrassing times people tried too hard to catfish the internet, and got caught in the act. Many of these social media vs reality fails prove that while filters might blur the truth, they can't erase the sheer audacity (and comedy) that comes with fooling no one.