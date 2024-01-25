Video About Millennial Managers Goes Viral, People Say They Are Just ‘Wolves In Sheep’s Clothes’

ADVERTISEMENT

There are probably two main ‘types’ of managers. The first type would be someone who is either your friend or tries to be one, cares about your well-being, is understanding and you can rely on them. However, there is also another type who is definitely not your friend and if you make some small mistake or want to leave earlier – immediately nope.

Well, about that, a video where a guy portrays a millennial manager went viral on TikTok and people online had quite different opinions, where some loved them, while others stated that these kinds of managers are the worst.

Today, more and more millennials are moving into manager roles and have an opportunity to drive real change

Image credits: Marc Mueller (not the actual image)

Guy portrays a millennial manager, the video goes viral and the internet is divided

Image credits: @robdon567

He shows a millennial manager’s care for employees’ well-being, work-life balance and more

Image credits: @robdon567

Recently, the video creator Rob, better known by his username therobdon567, posted a skit on TikTok called “POV: You Have a Millennial Manager”. The video quickly went viral and collected over 12.2M views and 1.5M likes.

The creator of this video is best known for his hilarious first-person skits about the ‘corporate world’ and everyday situations that most of us can relate to and laugh at. Rob has almost 700K followers and 48M likes on TikTok.

In the viral video, the comedian portrays a millennial manager having a meeting with an employee. The manager encourages employees not to work while sick or even if it’s past working hours, and not to use personal time when running errands. Also, he ensures that employees are not overwhelmed with the world and highlights the importance of mental and physical health.

Well, it caused quite a discussion online. On TikTok, people agreed that millennial managers are the best and make their work much better. “They replaced my millennial manager with a boomer, and I was never more stressed,” one user shared. “Once you have a millennial manager you never want to leave!! And you want to have their back cause they would have yours!” another added.

Image credits: @robdon567

You can check out the full video here:

Now, millennials are those who were born between 1981 and 1996. According to Korn Ferry, half of the millennial generation has now reached the average age of thirty for first-time managers in the United States. In fact, according to a recent study, 83% of US workers have already witnessed millennials leading Gen Xers and boomers in the workplace.

Also, LiveCareer polled more than a thousand workers to compare the perspectives of various generations on the workplace. Thus, as it was found out, flexible schedules and remote employment are the most valued by millennials. They want their performance to be evaluated, not their office hours. Furthermore, millennials must believe that the work they do matters and has a greater purpose.

Accrue Partners noted that remote and hybrid work have been popular subjects in recent years. A 2023 U.S. Job Market Report states that 49% of millennials desire entirely remote employment. In contrast, only 27% of Gen Z and 40% of Gen X and baby boomers feel that way.

People on TikTok shared love for their millennial managers, noting that they are the best thing to happen at work

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual image)

However, on the other hand, people on Twitter didn’t view millennial managers as positively as this portrayal

People online discussed that these types of bosses are fake and while they want to be seen as cool bosses, they won’t tell you everything right to your face, but will run and say everything to HR or their bosses. “I’ve seen & worked with this exact type of boss. I’ve also seen this very same type sit on the sidelines while that person on his team is getting fired & HR is citing all the things he told them not to concern themselves with. Don’t be fooled,” one user wrote.

Another person wasn’t a fan of a boss trying to be a friend as well: “Honestly a boss talking like they wanna be my friend seems like HELL.” “It’s extremely stressful not knowing what your manager truly feels about your performance & then months later being evaluated harshly on the same things they said were OK to do,” one more user added.

Image credits: iDimitriusJones

Image credits: ugotechie

Image credits: MoussouKaryn

Image credits: noivaswright

Image credits: shayxonline

Image credits: Lele_Elizabeth

Image credits: MsAliciaLove

Image credits: iamtigr3sa

So while millennial managers may seem cool and laid back, it seems that all of this trying to be nice and friendly may sometimes be fake and bring even more issues. But what is your take on this? Have you had a millennial manager? Share your thoughts below!