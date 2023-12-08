After Vet Rescued Rico As A Kitten, He’s Been Paying It Back By Taking Care Of Patients

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever heard the saying “they were made for this job?” It’s usually reserved for a human who is particularly talented in a certain field. Rico the cat proves that the same can be said about cats too. After he was rescued as a sickly kitten, he decided to return the favor and aid the scared patients at his owner’s veterinary practice.

Rico the cat is a diligent worker at his veterinary clinic

Image credits: cabinet_veterinaire_imrani

Rico’s story began a few years back, when the veterinarian Meryem Imrani was going to work. That morning, she found a poorly kitten, shivering on the street. He was silently pleading for her to help him. That was Rico’s lucky day – what are the chances of being found by an animal doctor with a big heart?

Perhaps, Rico had sensed her kindness. Despite never experiencing human love and warmth before, he desperately craved it. Soon, he began his recovery and successfully grew into a beautiful, healthy cat with the sweetest personality. Imrani had plans to find a loving family for this little fighter but by the time Rico made a full recovery, she knew they were meant to be, and she couldn’t let him go.

“I didn’t even try to find him another home,” Imrani confessed. “I thank heavens day and night for allowing me to save him.”

And that’s how that tiny, sickly kitten became Rico, the resident pet at Imrani’s practise.

Image credits: cabinet_veterinaire_imrani

He was found as a sickly kitten by a kind-hearted vet, Imrani, who did everything to save him

Image credits: Cabinet Vétérinaire Imrani – Urgences Vétérinaires

Image credits: Cabinet Vétérinaire Imrani – Urgences Vétérinaires

Since day 1, Rico took his job very seriously. Instead of treating this role as an honorary one, Rico joined Imrani in her mission to help animals. Whenever a nervous patient would come in for the dreaded visit, Rico would come and introduce himself, reassuring the shivering pet that they’re in good hands.

“He starts licking every pet he comes across,” Imrani shared one of Rico’s adorable quirks.

On her Instagram account, the veterinarian shares many adorable videos of Rico’s interactions with various animals. He definitely deserves a raise for his hard work!

“I thank heavens day and night for allowing me to save him,” Imrani shared

Image credits: Cabinet Vétérinaire Imrani – Urgences Vétérinaires

Image credits: cabinet_veterinaire_imrani

After his successful recovery, Rico became a resident pet at the veterinary practice. He’s been very diligent in his work

Image credits: cabinet_veterinaire_imrani

“He starts licking every pet he comes across,” Imrani shared Rico’s methods of calming nervous patients

Image credits: cabinet_veterinaire_imrani

Despite the prevalent myth that cats and dogs are mortal enemies, Rico is friends with everyone. However, a recent patient sparked something else in Rico’s big heart. A tiny orange kitten was brought to the clinic. The person who brought him in presumed that he’d need to be put down due to his sad state. But Imrani wasn’t going to give up on the orange one. Neither was Rico, who was constantly by the tiny baby’s side.

During the early stages of treatment, Rico came to his side to comfort him, lick his tiny body, and reassure him. I’d like to think he was telling him “I was just like you – sick, scared, and tired. But look at me now, how big and strong I am. One day you will be too, and you will have people who will love you. Keep fighting, little one.”

The little one did fight, and he miraculously survived. Thanks to Imrani’s professionalism and Rico’s care, the orange baby is getting stronger every day. “The kitten is doing good. We’ve found an adopter for him, but he is still with us for now.”

Image credits: cabinet_veterinaire_imrani

One day, a little orange kitten was brought in in bad condition. He was expected to be put down, but Imrani and Rico said “Not on our watch”

Image credits: cabinet_veterinaire_imrani

Rico and the orange kitten are lucky to have received help from the veterinarian and found a loving person who will take care of them until the very end. Unfortunately, not every pet owner recognizes the importance of veterinary care. Animals have evolved to hide illnesses, so it is easy to miss that something is wrong. Regular check-ups are necessary for our four-legged friends as they can:

Prevent illnesses before they start;

Catch a disease in an early stage before treatment becomes too expensive;

Ensure a healthier and longer life.

Going to doctors is scary for both humans and pets, so it is a must to get a little treat after any visit. Ice cream for the owner and a piece of chicken for the pet? Yes.

Rico sat with the little patient while he was receiving his treatments, licking and reassuring him

Image credits: cabinet_veterinaire_imrani

Thanks to his efforts and Imrani’s professionalism, the tiny kitten made a miraculous recovery

Image credits: cabinet_veterinaire_imrani

Rico never forgot the kindness he received and has been paying it forward ever since

Image credits: cabinet_veterinaire_imrani

Rico’s story once again proves we have a lot to learn from animals. Rico has been aiding the patients because he knows how scary the experience can be. Ever since being rescued, the cat has been returning the favor. If you needed an inspiration to do some good today, well, Rico the veterinarian cat is here to help you.

Have you ever rescued an animal?

