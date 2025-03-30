This Group Shares Hilarious Random Memes And Here Are 80 That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)
Never underestimate the power of memes. They convey a succinct, strong message that can induce laughter, express an emotion, or even make a political statement that can reach a multitude of people in a short time.
Check out these examples we’ve collected from this Facebook group, which spreads good vibes through chuckle-worthy content. As all memes do, they cover the mundane aspects of life and turn them into relatable images that eventually go viral.
Enjoy this list we’ve compiled for your entertainment today. May it bring you some much-needed hearty laughs.
This truly resonates. I found out what a former friend meant by insisting on "complete honesty" If I objected to something they said or did, I then had to say, "I was wrong and here is why." After humbling myself several times to stay on their good side (they could be funny and charming), I figured it out: the friend expected me to gaslight myself.
Laughter is said to be the best medicine. Research even suggests it can relieve stress while stimulating vital organs like the heart and lungs.
But what many of us likely don’t know is that funny memes or jokes don’t trigger the ha-has. According to University of Maryland neurobiology professor Dr. Robert Provine, the catalysts are the people around us.
A 2022 journal based on Dr. Provine’s theory states that laughter is “behaviorally contagious” and typically occurs because someone else laughed. It is often a response to “overt humor” and a tool for people to “seek affiliation, affection, agreement, understanding, and recognition” in conversations.
“These contagious laughs are also highly social—people are much more likely to catch a laugh from someone they know than from a stranger,” an excerpt from the paper reads.
!!! I have to give my cats all-chicken feed due to one kitty's allergies and it still smells like a fish graveyard.
Laughter is also thematic. According to British psychologist and author Dr. Richard Wiseman, regional references may crack up a specific group of people. Americans, for example, prefer jokes with a sense of superiority.
Europeans, on the other hand, may be more amused with jokes that poke fun at topics that induce anxiety. British people, meanwhile, are fond of quips that include wordplay.
Some of the memes on this list, along with the others we’ve covered in the past, feature dark humor and sarcasm, themes that may not be as amusing to others. According to neuroscientist Prof. Sophie Scott, inappropriate subject matters often trigger laughter.
“One of the best tools are clips of people trying to not to laugh in situations where laughter is highly inappropriate,” Prof. Scott wrote in an article for the BBC.
That's pretty much the look for every bar tender when you start telling your life story
Prof. Scott gave BBC Radio 4 presenter Charlotte Green as an example. Green was attempting to read a news clip about the earliest recording of the human voice and struggled to keep it together.
Here is the recording, where Green could no longer contain her laughter toward the end. Listen to it and try not to crack up. It’s quite a challenge.
It's always a little confusing until they give you better hints about what they really want to hear.
They ain't all republicans: https://www.opensecrets.org/elections-overview/biggest-donors
Didn't know geese farted rainbows.... I learned something today!
Some new ones, also some screenshots of the dystopian reality of the United States. BP just trying to do it's part and get the message to all of us who are currently avoiding watching the news and doom scrolling instead?
A few good, a few totally confusing, a few totally unintelligible.Load More Replies...
I thought it was just me not understanding the meaning of things.
Wow, Bored Panda is posting new memes. Real new memes and not the recicled ones!
