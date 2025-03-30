ADVERTISEMENT

Never underestimate the power of memes. They convey a succinct, strong message that can induce laughter, express an emotion, or even make a political statement that can reach a multitude of people in a short time. 

Check out these examples we’ve collected from this Facebook group, which spreads good vibes through chuckle-worthy content. As all memes do, they cover the mundane aspects of life and turn them into relatable images that eventually go viral. 

Enjoy this list we’ve compiled for your entertainment today. May it bring you some much-needed hearty laughs.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Winnie the Pooh salt and pepper shakers: Pooh sits while Christopher Robin figurine is tipped over humorously on the stove.

Coy Wetzel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    SpongeBob lying in bed with a worried expression, showcasing a hilarious random meme moment.

    Steph Aubin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This truly resonates. I found out what a former friend meant by insisting on "complete honesty" If I objected to something they said or did, I then had to say, "I was wrong and here is why." After humbling myself several times to stay on their good side (they could be funny and charming), I figured it out: the friend expected me to gaslight myself.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Two plastic chairs stacked humorously outside on a porch, resembling a human pose.

    Tony Matthews Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Laughter is said to be the best medicine. Research even suggests it can relieve stress while stimulating vital organs like the heart and lungs. 

    But what many of us likely don’t know is that funny memes or jokes don’t trigger the ha-has. According to University of Maryland neurobiology professor Dr. Robert Provine, the catalysts are the people around us. 
    #4

    Girl with fish and drunk cat in a funny meme painting, featuring humorous dialogue with an artist.

    Memeland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Pikachu meme with text about parents refusing social activities, leading to antisocial behavior.

    Update good movies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Sign with meme text about every truck being a food truck for cannibals, surrounded by greenery.

    Maria Engle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A 2022 journal based on Dr. Provine’s theory states that laughter is “behaviorally contagious” and typically occurs because someone else laughed. It is often a response to “overt humor” and a tool for people to “seek affiliation, affection, agreement, understanding, and recognition” in conversations. 

    “These contagious laughs are also highly social—people are much more likely to catch a laugh from someone they know than from a stranger,” an excerpt from the paper reads.

    #7

    A funny meme with a blurry opossum and text saying, "My brain has many things to hold and no pockets."

    Sabrina Woods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Cat meme comparing fur to fresh scents and breath to fish smell, highlighting humorous random meme content.

    Maria Engle , mika.and.mocha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    wine_spork0b avatar
    Sarah Belt
    Sarah Belt
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    !!! I have to give my cats all-chicken feed due to one kitty's allergies and it still smells like a fish graveyard.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #9

    Sign reads "Bog Dwellers & Heavy Drinkers" in a garden center, with plants around. A humorous random meme.

    Coy Wetzel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Laughter is also thematic. According to British psychologist and author Dr. Richard Wiseman, regional references may crack up a specific group of people. Americans, for example, prefer jokes with a sense of superiority. 

    Europeans, on the other hand, may be more amused with jokes that poke fun at topics that induce anxiety. British people, meanwhile, are fond of quips that include wordplay.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Man in casual clothes shares a funny meme about enjoying chatty people.

    Bunny Rai Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Random meme about laptops overheating, then calming down after opening Task Manager, with jet engine and cherry blossom images.

    Memeland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Funny random meme about a talking spider terrifying someone, with humorous dialogue, shared by a user on social media.

    Lena Triantafillou , TheAlexNevil Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Some of the memes on this list, along with the others we’ve covered in the past, feature dark humor and sarcasm, themes that may not be as amusing to others. According to neuroscientist Prof. Sophie Scott, inappropriate subject matters often trigger laughter. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “One of the best tools are clips of people trying to not to laugh in situations where laughter is highly inappropriate,” Prof. Scott wrote in an article for the BBC.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Funny meme questioning dating a serial killer or a Gemini with text saying, "Wow 😂 thanks cosmo 😂😂".

    Patrick Ripley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    A humorous meme: a mustached man cries while watching a pickleball game.

    Cheeks McGee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Chicken with wide eyes in a funny meme situation, looking awkwardly as someone cries nearby.

    Steph Aubin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lil-lauzie-10 avatar
    The Doom Song
    The Doom Song
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's pretty much the look for every bar tender when you start telling your life story

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Prof. Scott gave BBC Radio 4 presenter Charlotte Green as an example. Green was attempting to read a news clip about the earliest recording of the human voice and struggled to keep it together. 

    Here is the recording, where Green could no longer contain her laughter toward the end. Listen to it and try not to crack up. It’s quite a challenge.

    #16

    Cartoon character looking confused while sitting on a couch, text overlay reads, "Me right now because wt* is actually going on." Random memes.

    Steph Aubin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A fiery cat and a sad cat meme reflecting humor on anger.

    Update good movies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Text meme with humorous caption: "Mayonnaise is basically sandwich lotion."

    Travis Wedding Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Four misinterpreted symbols: Punisher logo, "Rage Against the Machine" album, "Fight Club" cover, and a Holy Bible.

    Mike Ingram for Everyone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Parody meme with periodic table elements spelling: "I just wanna break you down so badly," featuring a dark background.

    Coy Wetzel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Two smiling men with a gun and a marijuana plant, humorously depicting political leanings in a meme.

    Lilly Pain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #22

    Funny meme showing restroom doors labeled "Bees" and "Birds" causing confusion.

    Coy Wetzel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Tweet criticizing feminism focused on defending wealthy women in politics, highlighting class struggles and misuse of feminism.

    Iva Tanacković Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    A humorous meme with text: "Choose your times" offering options like "Uncertain" and "New Roman".

    Gigi Sch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Text messages with humorous responses to a breakup, blending truthfulness and support for comedic effect.

    Memeland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's always a little confusing until they give you better hints about what they really want to hear.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    Humorous meme with a cartoon-like mouse hole in white baseboard.

    Memeland , NateDHernandez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Introverts' meme about blocking, featuring a smiling bearded man with glasses and a quote on choice in friendships.

    Life of Broken Girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Yellow meme sign with a car hitting a figure, labeled "Me" and "An unexpected wave of sadness," creating funny random humor.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Child's handmade bracelet with "SNART" spelled out in beads, showcasing a hilarious random meme moment.

    Iva Tanacković Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Funny random meme showing a changing table with a drawn pentagram and humorous text about child placement.

    Kane Trujillo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Person in Snapple-themed leggings with possum images, standing in a bathroom.

    Tony Matthews Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    SpongeBob sitting at a desk on the phone, joking about adulthood in a funny meme.

    Steph Aubin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Astronaut floating in space humorously illustrates random meme about bus speed bumps and kids.

    Tony Matthews Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #34

    Blurry moon mistaken for Burger King sign; a funny random meme that might make you laugh.

    Update good movies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Egg with full makeup transformation, highlighting hilarious creativity in memes.

    Iva Tanacković , lesbwian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Hand feeding fish labeled "Boomers" with seeds labeled "Propaganda" and "Oligarchs" in a funny meme.

    Wisconsin Department of Propaganda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    paulscommercial avatar
    Hiram's Friend
    Hiram's Friend
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They ain't all republicans: https://www.opensecrets.org/elections-overview/biggest-donors

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #37

    Red sofa with a black chair replacing a cushion, illustrating a random meme joke about filling blanks.

    Memeland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Text conversation meme about unhappily married person and blood moon sacrifice proposal.

    Brooke from Let’s Not Date Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Sleeping woman surrounded by silent mode and airplane mode icons, part of random memes collection.

    Memeland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Bearded man in a suit is the focus of this random meme, highlighting the humor in communist jokes when understood by everyone.

    Grahm Whitley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Cartoon of a silly goose with wings spread, walking and text saying "on the loose," featuring humorous random meme elements.

    OnlyGeese Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lil-lauzie-10 avatar
    The Doom Song
    The Doom Song
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Didn't know geese farted rainbows.... I learned something today!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Funny meme about ADHD moments and auditory processing delay.

    Rachel Lovins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Landlord humor meme text exchange questioning tenant spending, with comments on paycheck dependency, high engagement.

    Untitled Goose Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    A tweet humorously describing overthinking and social withdrawal, highlighting a funny meme concept.

    Azhaya Lax , sulky80715248 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Confused monkey meme about adult buying a PS5, highlighting humorous random memes.

    Life of Broken Girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Blurry street scene with people walking, captioned about missing greetings; random memes humor theme.

    Life of Broken Girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Text post meme about executive dysfunction highlighting mental illness awareness with a humorous take.

    Steph Aubin , direhuman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Man eating sandwich labeled "Conspiracy theories" and drinking from a bottle labeled "Dumbest person you went to school with". Random memes.

    MEME Hoarder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Hilarious meme showing a vintage lobotomy "before and after" photo, humorously captioned.

    Iron-rich memes for anemic teens with low self-esteem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Pizza box on the counter, Monopoly board in the fridge with humorous text, capturing the essence of random memes.

    Update good movies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Funny random meme of a startled lion statue with text about motivational speakers.

    Tony Matthews Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Blue folder icon with text "Tweets for the day someone does it," capturing a humorous meme moment.

    Iva Tanacković Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Person confronting a hard boss meme with cartoon character returning repeatedly.

    Memeland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Colorful playground tubes with humorous text wondering about a childhood friend.

    Maria Engle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Two seals appear to laugh together in a funny meme about shared humor and laughter.

    Tony Matthews Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Random meme comparing the size of Texas, Africa, and Europe humorously, sparking confusion and amazement in a chat.

    David Abbott Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    maureenblanchard avatar
    Peggygirl
    Peggygirl
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    am I not getting it? not Texas, not Europe....

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #57

    Person smiling in front of a house, with text about a green card holder's story, shared on social media.

    Comrade Dale Earnhardt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #58

    Funny meme of five men in naval uniforms with exaggerated facial features, captioned "The Love Seat."

    Costa Meme Bureau Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #59

    Wyoming hotel bed with Wyoming-shaped pillow, humorously highlighting random memes.

    Memes so literal they aren't even memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    Soccer player running from a cockroach, meme humorously depicting reaction to flying cockroach.

    Update good movies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    uhrensohn79 avatar
    Ahnjunwan
    Ahnjunwan
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spray them right away, anything else only makes them angry

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Person looking distressed with hand on forehead, text overlay creates a humorous meme effect.

    Bunny Rai Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Two animated characters in flamboyant outfits, captioned with a humorous random meme about bisexuality and Team Rocket.

    Travis Wedding Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Plate of eggs topped with peanut butter and jelly as a funny meme.

    Tony Matthews Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    A red bell pepper cut open to reveal a brown egg inside, creating a random and hilarious meme moment.

    Iva Tanacković Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Funny meme of a woman hinting for jewelry before Valentine's Day, showing a Pandora ring and a phone charger.

    Life of Broken Girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    Game interface humor showing "You cannot equip this item" for a dog collar in inventory.

    I hate 𝔼𝕧𝕖𝕣𝕪𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕘 else here, but 𝘛𝘏𝘐𝘚 I like Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Dog looking disappointed with text about eating pure uranium; a funny meme.

    Iva Tanacković Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Hilarious meme text about the urge to say “good boy” in conversations for fun.

    David Abbott Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Hilarious random meme comparing "Bird Box," "A Quiet Place," and a humorous line about abilities.

    Coy Wetzel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Funny meme conversation reveals surprise over secret marriage and kids.

    Update good movies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Funny meme showing a split slide labeled "Sleeping 2 hours" and "Sleeping 12 hours," both leading to "Feeling like sh**."

    Update good movies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Characters with exaggerated features as "Super Smashing Bros," a hilarious random meme crossover.

    Hand Of The Meme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    A funny meme showing a dramatic scene with text about trauma and a supportive boyfriend.

    Seraphina Le Strange Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Humorous meme conversation mocking thoughts about men, featuring funny and random text exchange.

    Brooke from Let’s Not Date Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Texas bill discussed with flag and dome, highlighting legislative topic in NBC News image for meme group.

    Coy Wetzel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #76

    Soldiers with humorous celebrity faces in a parody meme titled "Call of Dude" holding guns, in a battle scene.

    Hand Of The Meme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Burger with excessive mayonnaise and humorous text, part of a collection of funny random memes.

    Iva Tanacković Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Dark-haired character with text "I wanna smell like you" next to green square saying "I am a color" in a funny meme.

    Dana Nora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Social media exchange between Domino's and Grindr with humorous notes about pineapple toppings on pizza.

    David Abbott Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Funny meme sticker on a blue car, expressing quirky humor about living and pooping for fun.

    David Abbott Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!