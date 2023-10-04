 “Like A Slap In My Face”: Woman Hosts Friend For Free For 3 Days, Gets Venmo Request For $6 | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

Share this article:

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Like A Slap In My Face”: Woman Hosts Friend For Free For 3 Days, Gets Venmo Request For $6
65points
254
Relationships

“Like A Slap In My Face”: Woman Hosts Friend For Free For 3 Days, Gets Venmo Request For $6

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
ADVERTISEMENT

We can never truly know someone other than ourselves. It’s impossible to get inside another person’s head and see what they’re really thinking of. All we can do is try to determine their character through their actions and hope for the best. But, as Reddit user FixConstant8266 found out, this road can sometimes lead to disappointment.

A few days ago, she made a post on the subreddit ‘Mildly Infuriating‘ about a recent visit she had from one of her friends. The woman went above and beyond to ensure that her friend had a good time, including cooking them food and driving them around. However, after the friend left, she herself received an insulting Venmo request.

This woman hosted her friend for three days and went the extra mile to make sure she had a delightful stay

Image credits: Tech Daily (not the actual photo)

But after the friend left, she received an insulting Venmo request

ADVERTISEMENT

After her story went viral, the woman issued a few updates on the situation

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Rachel Claire (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: FixConstant8266

Sometimes, accounting for your every penny can come back to haunt you

It sounds like the Redditor’s friend has been tracking every penny of her spending. While this can help a person to stay on top of their finances, it can also lead to unexpected emotional side effects.

“When we part with our hard-earned money, the actual financial cost isn’t the only thing that matters,” Eva Krockow, a German-born, UK-dwelling psychologist and decision researcher, wrote.

Indeed, psychologist Dan Ariely argues that consumer experiences are shaped by additional factors, including the hassle of making a payment and the pain of paying.

The hassle of making a payment describes the effort associated with making a purchase and typically involves considering the payment method. For example, paying with cash may seem more cumbersome than using contact-free card payments. This is because it requires customers to carry a wallet, count out notes and coins, and ensure they receive the right amount of change. Surely a simple credit card scan is a lot less to handle?

ADVERTISEMENT

The pain of paying refers to a ‘moral tax’ or emotional side effects that come with each payment we make. It refers to the guilt experienced when spending money or how we feel about our purchase after having parted with our cash. The pain of paying is often influenced by the timing of a purchase. For instance, many consumers experience a greater pain of spending if a purchase is made at the end of the month and happens to deplete their monthly budget, a phenomenon known as the “bottom-dollar effect.”

Image credits: Ivan (not the actual photo)

Gen Z and millennials are losing friends over spending habits

If we were to zoom out for a minute, money is getting in the way of younger generations’ friendships.

According to one study, more than one-third of Gen Z and millennials (36%) have a friend who drives them to overspend. This leads many to take on debt and in some cases, end friendships to protect their finances.

Among millennials with a profligate friend, 43% said they typically overspend on dining out or drinks and nights out (37%). Others reported more elaborate events, like trips and vacations (22%) or birthday celebrations (21%) are driving up costs. Similarly, Gen Z blamed dining out (37%) as the main reason for their overspending, while some from the cohort said they typically overspend with their friend on clothing (36%), drinks and nights out (32%), trips and vacations (24%), and even self-care (20%), including massages and manicures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of millennial respondents who have a spendy friend, someone who drives them to spend more money than they can afford, 88% have taken on debt as a result of being with that friend. The same is true for 80% of Gen Z respondents who have a friend that drives them to overspend. Millennials are worse off, however, with 15% admitting they’ve taken on $500 or more in debt for this, compared to just 2% of Gen Z respondents in the same boat.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to protect your wallet when you’re out with friends. But keep in mind that so do they.

Image credits: Thirdman (not the actual photo)

People who read about the ordeal shared their suggestions for the woman on how to proceed forward

ADVERTISEMENT

As well as other reactions to the fallout

Some said they had similar experiences

And the woman came back with one more update

Image credits: FixConstant8266

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
Add photo comments
POST
lukijainnokas avatar
Kristiina
Kristiina
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I stayed a weekend with a relatively new friend. We went to do grocery shopping for the weekend and we agreed that we half the bill afterwards. This was ok and fair in my opinion. But she bought massive amount of food and other household items. Food like for a month. Like canned goods, hygiene stuff for her and for her husband. Then she expected that I pay half of everything. I graciously declined and gave a estimated sum for the food I thought we would consume during the weekend. Some people are unbeatable!

Vote comment up
25
25points
Vote comment down
reply
mrs_m_zawadzka avatar
Dreaming Spirit
Dreaming Spirit
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a similar situation with my husband's friend. He stayed with us for a while - we had a free sofa, so why not. He treated himself to my husband's beer and my cooking. We were all students at the time, so budget was a little bit low, but he never offered to pay for anything. I asked husband to talk to him as I felt too awkward, but it went nowhere. Then, on the last day, the friend came back with a KFC bag and asked if we want some as he couldn't finished the whole bucket. Sure we did. Just as we set up some plates, he started to say "We'll you'd have to pay me X back" - I looked at him in disbelief and replied "sure, knock it off the money you owe us for bed, beer and breakfast". One of my best moments 🤣 of course no money changed hands, but to this day he won't visit us in our house. Good riddance!

Vote comment up
19
19points
Vote comment down
reply
laurabamber avatar
The Starsong Princess
The Starsong Princess
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For people like this, they expect others to host them, pay for things, etc. but it never crosses their mind to do the same. This friend is a taker and not a giver.

Vote comment up
13
13points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
lukijainnokas avatar
Kristiina
Kristiina
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I stayed a weekend with a relatively new friend. We went to do grocery shopping for the weekend and we agreed that we half the bill afterwards. This was ok and fair in my opinion. But she bought massive amount of food and other household items. Food like for a month. Like canned goods, hygiene stuff for her and for her husband. Then she expected that I pay half of everything. I graciously declined and gave a estimated sum for the food I thought we would consume during the weekend. Some people are unbeatable!

Vote comment up
25
25points
Vote comment down
reply
mrs_m_zawadzka avatar
Dreaming Spirit
Dreaming Spirit
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a similar situation with my husband's friend. He stayed with us for a while - we had a free sofa, so why not. He treated himself to my husband's beer and my cooking. We were all students at the time, so budget was a little bit low, but he never offered to pay for anything. I asked husband to talk to him as I felt too awkward, but it went nowhere. Then, on the last day, the friend came back with a KFC bag and asked if we want some as he couldn't finished the whole bucket. Sure we did. Just as we set up some plates, he started to say "We'll you'd have to pay me X back" - I looked at him in disbelief and replied "sure, knock it off the money you owe us for bed, beer and breakfast". One of my best moments 🤣 of course no money changed hands, but to this day he won't visit us in our house. Good riddance!

Vote comment up
19
19points
Vote comment down
reply
laurabamber avatar
The Starsong Princess
The Starsong Princess
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For people like this, they expect others to host them, pay for things, etc. but it never crosses their mind to do the same. This friend is a taker and not a giver.

Vote comment up
13
13points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda