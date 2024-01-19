Woman Snaps When Her Husband Ends Up Eating More Meat Due To Extra Fridge She Asked Him To Get

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes it so happens that people, for one reason or another, do not fit into one fridge, or as in this couple’s case, the woman no longer wished to share her fridge with her husband sometime after turning vegan.

The man agreed to get a new fridge just for himself, yet this didn’t solve the relationship problem between the couple and the man turned online seeking advice.

More info: Reddit

A man purchased a separate fridge as per his vegan wife’s request, yet disappointed her with the result

Share icon

Image credits: Kevin Malik (not the actual photo)

Initially, after the woman turned vegan, it didn’t cause any relationship issues in the couple

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Mel Elías (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Top_Sense6636

However, after some time, the wife started to be annoyed with her husband’s food in the fridge

Share icon

Image credits: Katerina Holmes (not the actual photo)

At some point the husband jokingly asked if he should get a separate fridge and received a positive answer

A man brought it to the Reddit AITA community online after his wife asked him to get a separate fridge, yet after he did purchase his own fridge, the man disappointed the woman by using it.

The man explained that after his wife turned vegan, initially, it didn’t cause any relationship problems for them. However, after some time, the man’s wife had more and more issues with the food her husband kept in the fridge.

The tension continued until the man asked his wife whether she expected him to buy a separate fridge, to which, to his surprise, the woman answered positively. Even though in the beginning, the man found the idea ridiculous, eventually he did buy the fridge and set up both a fridge and a freezer in the garage.

Due to the extra fridge space, the man started buying in bulk and freezing, in such a way cutting down on food costs, yet consuming more meat products. The man’s wife, however, was disappointed with the result and accused the man of taking advantage of her veganism and weaponizing it against her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man ended up purchasing a separate fridge and freezer and setting it up in the garage

Share icon

Image credits: Kyle Mackie (not the actual photo)

Due to extra space, the husband started buying in bulk and consuming more meat, which led to his wife accusing him of using her veganism against her

According to the article by Verywell Health, healthy boundaries allow each person in a relationship to communicate their wants and needs while also respecting the wants and needs of others.

The author listed the ability to clearly communicate one’s needs and wishes among examples of a person exhibiting healthy boundaries. They also brought up respecting the needs of others as well as exhibiting flexibility without compromising oneself in an unhealthy way.

Verywell Health explained that the benefits of setting healthy boundaries may include avoiding burnout or resentment, maintaining more balance, mental health, and positive relationships.

Coming back to the original story, the man’s post gathered 3,7k upvotes on Reddit and people judged he was not the jerk in this situation for simply using the fridge he bought.

What’s your take on the situation? Please, share your thoughts in the comment section below!

Redditors shared their takes on the situation

ADVERTISEMENT