ADVERTISEMENT

On the 14th of February, Valentine’s Day is known to be traditionally celebrated with lots of chocolate & flowers. But, does every country celebrate it the same way? Well, apparently not – the 14th of February is marked differently around the globe and some traditions may surprise you, to say the least. We’ve compiled sweet and different Valentine’s Day traditions from around the globe in this quiz. Maybe you’ve already heard about some of them before. Not everyone from those countries may celebrate it the same, but we’ll ask about the tradition and the country it’s mainly associated with. So let’s begin!

RELATED: