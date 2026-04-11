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Throughout the years, Americans have been one of the proudest nations in the world. The U.S. has dominated popular culture since the 20th century, remained the economic and military superpower, and has generally been referred to as the land of dreams. In recent years, that has changed. According to Gallup, Americans' pride in being American dipped to a historic low in 2025.

Some might even say that there is a cultural decline in the U.S. happening right in front of our eyes. Bored Panda has searched the Internet for the most relevant and poignant posts about what it's like to live in the United States of America at the moment. Is the U.S. still the land of the free? Scroll and see for yourselves!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The People Are Tired

Employee attitudes sign about work mindset with handwritten reply, illustrating life in America workplace humor and staff perspectives.

Nice_Daikon6096 Report

11points
POST
freddymartin2 avatar
Freddy M. (He/Him)
Freddy M. (He/Him)
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then you're going to be very disappointed

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reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Even German Patriotism Is Superior

    Text post comparing patriotism in America and Germany, discussing life in America and cultural attitudes on patriotism.

    plushpaper Report

    10points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If only. That's how it should be, but it couldn't be further from the truth.

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    #3

    Agreed

    Text image discussing life in America, highlighting issues with unions, healthcare, and education influenced by socioeconomic factors.

    Alarmed_Abalone_849 Report

    9points
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    ryanspencer avatar
    Yeeyee
    Yeeyee
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ha..... Serious? I've never met any poor person who has turned any free services or aid. It's access that's getting harder and harder. Jump through this hoop, donate this organ... Sorry turns out none of that was good enough because a tiny detail changed in policy.

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    If you think the people who posted these entries are just critical doomsayers, you'd be wrong. Other people online with some expertise are pointing out that the 2020s might be the worst decade for American popular culture, for example. Music critic and historian Ted Gioia has declared on his Substack, The Honest Broker, that America no longer has any "creative energy."

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    In an interview with The Atlantic, Gioia said that nowadays, everything seems like a regurgitation of something from the past. Countless reboots and revivals of movies and TV shows, the unwillingness of entertainment companies to take risks, and social media algorithms that show us "slight variations of our favorite things" are all part of a plan by mysterious forces to impose stagnation on us, according to Gioia.
    #4

    Meanwhile, The Us Is Rolling Back Child Labor Laws!!!

    Text post discussing global social policies, contrasting them with issues in the US, related to life in America topics.

    CantAcceptAmRedditor Report

    8points
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    #5

    And Somehow Americans Can't Connect The Dots For Why It Isn't Working

    Tweet about US politicians' priorities highlighting challenges in life in America related to infrastructure and social programs.

    Blurple694201 Report

    8points
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    #6

    Rent Doubled. Pay Didn’t. Now What

    Tweet about rising rent prices and financial struggles reflecting challenges of life in America today.

    Alarmed_Abalone_849 , x.com Report

    8points
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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Amen. My first apartment was a furnished studio apartment that went for $115 USD in 1974. I was paying $185 a month for a one bedroom apartment in 1986. I moved to a different county that had no rent control and I couldn't get a room in someone's house for less than $400 a month. I wound up living in a $200 a month 18 foot trailer in someone's back yard for 10 years. Today, apartments are no less than $1600 a month, and houses regularly rent for over $4000 a month. I've really had to cut back on my avocado toast /s

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    Take a moment to think about your tastes, Pandas. When you think about the movies, books, and music that you enjoy and watch/read/listen to and come back to repeatedly, what decade are they from? Are you a fan of contemporary entertainment, or do you find yourself thinking, "It was better in the old days"?

    Evidence would suggest that the latter is truer. In 2024, for example, people listened to more music that was released in the years before than to newly released music. There is also a trend that every year, "catalog music" (18 months or older) takes up a greater percentage of the albums people stream online.
    #7

    Want Kids? Cool.. Can You Afford Them?

    Text discussing challenges faced by Gen Z in America including lack of universal healthcare and high living costs related to life in America.

    Repulsive_Case_2116 Report

    8points
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    kate_51 avatar
    SlothyK8
    SlothyK8
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most people can't afford kids, and the ones who can don't have time for them. I am SO sick of the whining about "selfishness".

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    #8

    Governments Can Help Their People; It's A Matter Of Priorities

    Social media post discussing how Finland ended homelessness with apartments and counseling, reflecting life in America insights.

    Alarmed_Abalone_849 Report

    8points
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    #9

    United States Of Convenience

    Tweet about school board meeting held over Zoom, highlighting life in America during the pandemic and school reopening challenges.

    cy6nu5 Report

    8points
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    In 2024, 72.6% of total album-equivalent music consumption in the United States was catalog music. In 2025, that share was even higher. Only 24.2% of new ("current") music accounted for streams in the U.S., while 75.8% were of "old," catalog music. While not particularly alarming, it still signals a trend that people might not be interested in music that comes out nowadays.
    #10

    We’re Paying More, Getting Less, And Quality Is Worse

    Tweet about shrinkflation from Elizabeth Warren highlighting rising costs and challenges of life in America today.

    Alarmed_Abalone_849 Report

    8points
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    yarwoodftw avatar
    Touhou Youyoumu
    Touhou Youyoumu
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This pisses me off, more and more as companies give less and less keep same price.

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    #11

    I Guess She’s Never Heard Of The Us Southwest

    Tweet discussing how Americans struggle with British heatwaves, reflecting common life in America climate perceptions.

    reddit.com , mirxclealigner Report

    7points
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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The hottest temperature ever recorded in the UK is 40.3°C (104.5°F), a record set on 19 July 2022 at Coningsby in Lincolnshire, England. The highest officially recognized air temperature in the US (and the world) is 134°F (56.7°C), recorded at Furnace Creek (Greenland Ranch) in Death Valley, California, on July 10, 1913. While Death Valley is arid, it is considered an inhabited location. Modern, more reliable, high temperatures often reach 130°F (54.4°C) in the same area. In more inhabited areas, the highest temperature ever recorded in Tucson, Arizona, is (117°F, 47.2°C), which was recorded on June 26, 1990. It gets hot here. (The Australians are chuckling. :-) )

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    #12

    The American Mind Can't Comprehend

    Aerial view of drive-thru coffee line in America versus outdoor café seating in Europe showing life in America differences.

    HorcruxKing Report

    7points
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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah. We have no nice coffee shops here in the US. Not one.

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    It's not just music: people think that movies, fashion, TV, and sports have all gotten worse in the 2020s. In fact, in YouGov's 2024 poll about the best and worst decades, Americans named the 2020s as the worst of the last century. There is, however, a certain amount of bias when it comes to these types of polls. People have a tendency to remember the decades when they were children as the best and perceive the current times as the worst.
    #13

    I See This A Good Amount On Reddit

    Tweet by J.J. McCullough discussing American politics and European perspectives on life in America.

    uses_for_mooses , x.com Report

    7points
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    yarwoodftw avatar
    Touhou Youyoumu
    Touhou Youyoumu
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get it, but did kind of vote the orange clown in for a 2nd term. All kind of a moot point.

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    #14

    Israelis Get Free College And Healthcare Though 👍

    Rows of military tanks parked in a desert highlighting issues related to life in America and healthcare debates.

    Blurple694201 Report

    7points
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    2dhqnhfw48 avatar
    2dhqnhfw48
    2dhqnhfw48
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Until everyone else gets their noses bloodied. Then it’s “protect us, protect us”.

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    #15

    We Live In A World Where You Can Pay For Insurance And Still Not Afford Care

    Screenshot of social media posts discussing health insurance issues and the high cost of medical care in America.

    Alarmed_Abalone_849 Report

    7points
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    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The rest of the world… 🤦‍♀️

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    For example, many Americans think this is the worst decade for the economy. But when we look at the Great Depression (when unemployment exceeded even the biggest numbers we saw during the lockdown in 2020), it can give us perspective. Still, almost anything related to politics can be explained by which party is in the government. "People whose party is in the White House always have more favorable sentiment than people who don't," director of the University of Michigan’s Surveys of Consumers Joanne Hsu told WaPo. "And this has widened over time."

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Lmfao

    Screenshot of a social media comment thread discussing recognizable traits of Americans abroad with humorous replies.

    lopsidedskeleton Report

    6points
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    #17

    Girl Thinks America Hasn’t Won A War Since Ww2

    Venn diagram comparing countries for good looking women, good food, and good at war with American flag included.

    semper-S3XY Report

    6points
    POST
    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Girl is right. Y'all are losing this current one and it's a joke.

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    #18

    Wait Till They Figure Out Americans Use The Word Autumn Too

    Screenshot of a social media post humorously comparing the UK term Autumn and the USA term Fall about life in America.

    Alarmed-Macaroon5483 , x.com Report

    6points
    POST
    ryanspencer avatar
    Yeeyee
    Yeeyee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't be mad because we aren't trying to get fancy with our labels. If the leaves are falling down, guess what?!? It's fall MF!! Also, whose got the time or mental capacity right now to allow themselves to get upset over other people's preferences in labeling?

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    What the YouGov researchers have also found in their 2024 survey is that despite thinking that the many things that made the U.S. great are gone, this decade is still the one they would rather live in. Experts say that this is a natural part of "declinism," the belief that the world is getting worse. Even when we're on vacation, we often don't enjoy the trip to the fullest during it and focus on our lost luggage and the annoying mosquito bites. When we get home and a few days pass, though, the trip doesn't seem that bad, and we would actually gladly do it all over again.
    #19

    The American Government Blaming Their Own Population For Their Suffering Rather Than Helping Them

    Tweet discussing the life experiences of homeless people and foster kids shedding light on life in America.

    RefrigeratorGrand619 , x.com Report

    6points
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    #20

    Truth About How The Economy Works

    Text quote about problems and money in America, reflecting challenges of life in America and social issues.

    Alarmed_Abalone_849 Report

    6points
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    #21

    Monetizing Survival And Calling It Freedom

    Text on blue background about healthcare, education, housing, and poverty reflecting life in America perspective.

    Alarmed_Abalone_849 Report

    6points
    POST

    What do you think about the current state of the U.S., Pandas? Do you buy into the declinist view that everything in America is going down the toilet? Or do you think it's just doomsayers blowing it out of proportion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! And be sure to check out some things that are normal to Americans but that the non-American mind cannot comprehend.
    #22

    The United States Is A Failed State

    People waiting in a long line outside an airport at night, illustrating challenges of life in America travel.

    Alarmed_Abalone_849 Report

    6points
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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of the lines to buy a single loaf of bread at GUM (State Department Store) in Moscow's Red Square when Nikita Khrushchev was First Secretary of the Communist Party.

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    #23

    How It Works

    Noam Chomsky in glasses and gray hair, sharing a quote about student debt and its impact on life in America.

    bumpy_disposition Report

    6points
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    2dhqnhfw48 avatar
    2dhqnhfw48
    2dhqnhfw48
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The trades are waiting and they won’t get replaced with AI.

    -2
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    #24

    Time To Pack Your Bags!

    State Department logo displayed on a phone screen with U.S. flag background, representing life in America topics.

    No-Ambition2043 Report

    6points
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    ryanspencer avatar
    Yeeyee
    Yeeyee
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn't even know they charged you to renounce you citizenship.... Wow

    1
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    #25

    America’s Retirement Plan

    Graffiti on a tiled wall with a message about hard work and life, reflecting themes of life in America.

    Nice_Daikon6096 Report

    6points
    POST
    #26

    Us Healthcare Strikes Again

    Surveillance image of a masked man entering pharmacy during robbery, highlighting life in America challenges.

    The-Berzerker Report

    6points
    POST
    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is so sad but expected because… America

    1
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    #27

    Found A Rare America Good Post

    Cartoon meme discussing Americans' use of measurement units like inches, pounds, and gallons in daily life in America.

    Bisex-Bacon Report

    5points
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    #28

    What Do You Think About This?

    Tweet discussing world debt and wealth inequality, highlighting life in America and economic issues faced by many.

    anotherare , x.com Report

    5points
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    ryanspencer avatar
    Yeeyee
    Yeeyee
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's go over the payroll of the Senate and white house officials too, I feel like we might find something there.... Maybe a couple bucks to free up...

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    #29

    Many Americans Still Haven't Caught On

    Lisa Simpson presenting a message on life in America about billionaires, jobs, and taxation in a classroom setting.

    Blurple694201 Report

    5points
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    #30

    We Can't Even Use Our Own Flag😭

    Massive American flag displayed over Hoover Dam symbolizing patriotism and life in America culture and history.

    Revolutionary_Body65 Report

    4points
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    #31

    Those Evil Socialists Are Hiding Their Homeless In Homes

    Anti-homeless architecture examples in America showing capitalist spikes and socialist urban apartment complexes.

    Blurple694201 Report

    4points
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    #32

    Best Synopsis I've Seen Yet

    Social media discussion on political parties and polarization reflecting life in America and its divided political landscape.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
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    #33

    Corporate Greed In Numbers

    Profit increases and price hikes by major companies highlighting corporate greed in life in America.

    Alarmed_Abalone_849 Report

    4points
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    #34

    This Argument Requires Ignoring Who It Affects

    Text about Medicaid and job challenges for elderly Alzheimer's patients, highlighting life in America realities.

    Alarmed_Abalone_849 Report

    4points
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    #35

    Experience Requirements Are Getting Ridiculous

    Analysis of life in America showing job market issues with unemployment, job requirements, low salary, and no benefits.

    Alarmed_Abalone_849 Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Very Normal Country

    Tweet about medicine costs reflecting challenges of life in America, with detailed prices for three family members.

    phantomreader42 Report

    4points
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    #37

    Hmm

    Cartoon character sarcastically saying no need to thank me, highlighting life in America and billionaire donations.

    Blurple694201 Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    ..and I’m Supposed To Save For Retirement?

    Miniature fruits being washed in a tiny sink, humorously illustrating life in America with expensive groceries in 2026.

    Nice_Daikon6096 Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Rejected Their "Generous" Unpaid One Week Trial

    Declining job offer email explaining refusal of unpaid labor trial in a professional work setting in America.

    IndividualDoughnut96 Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Guy Thinks Jambalaya And Cornbread Aren’t American 💀💀

    Conversation about foods often credited as American but with origins in West Africa, Europe, and Native tribes, life in America context.

    AppalachianChungus Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    College In The U.S. Is Priced Like A Luxury, Sold Like A Necessity

    Post about life in America discussing student loan payments and business expenses related to jobs requiring a college degree

    Alarmed_Abalone_849 Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Americans Can’t Handle Nudity

    Streamer reacting to Baldur’s Gate 3 full nudity feature, highlighting cultural shock about life in America.

    AKL_Redditor Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Americans Are Homeless; Uyghurs Have Nice Homes

    Comparison of average Uyghur home and average American home highlighting life differences in America.

    tghjfhy Report

    3points
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    #44

    The Famously “Very Weak” U.S. Air Force

    Chart and tweet showing U.S. military power rated weak, highlighting concerns about declining life in America from a military perspective.

    TrixoftheTrade Report

    3points
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    #45

    Til Europeans Can’t Gain Weight

    Man flying above clouds with text about carbs and processed foods contrasting American life in America.

    Pennsylvanier Report

    3points
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    #46

    Semantics

    Tweet from Existential Comics discussing prison labor, undercover cops, and riot control reflecting life in America today.

    bytemage Report

    3points
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    #47

    Seen In Seattle, Washington

    Poster on wall showing a police officer with text advocating less cops and more community support in life in America.

    Blurple694201 Report

    3points
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    #48

    It's Time To Face Reality

    Tweet about overnight oats, gig economy, and tiny home lifestyle reflecting humor in life in America.

    Blurple694201 Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    I Prefer Historically Accurate Games

    Man with beard looking thoughtfully at laptop screen with war game and US army text about life in America.

    Blurple694201 Report

    3points
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    #50

    When Did America Stop Prioritizing America?

    Estimated costs to solve key social issues in America with statistics on homelessness, hunger, and education funding.

    Repulsive_Case_2116 Report

    3points
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    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What time frame are these values over though? (I don't want another dime to go to Israel's military, just want an apples to apples comparison)

    1
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    #51

    Not Much To Say About This One

    Mugshot of a homeless man who robbed a bank for healthcare, highlighting life in America social issues.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #52

    Paul Ryan Touts $1.50/Wk Pay Rise But Gets Murdered By Words

    Tweets contrasting pay increases of a public school secretary and a Koch brother, highlighting life in America income disparity.

    notinferno Report

    3points
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    #53

    We’re Calling This ‘The Market’ Instead Of Looting, And That’s The Problem

    Text explaining how corporate landlords and private equity firms cause housing issues through price gouging and reselling in America.

    Repulsive_Case_2116 Report

    3points
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    #54

    Student Loans Are The Expense People Can’t Get Rid Of

    Two panels showing struggles with making a living wage depicting life in America challenges and education impact.

    Alarmed_Abalone_849 Report

    3points
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    #55

    This Is Evil

    Pregnant woman cited for street camping in Kentucky, highlighting unusual challenges of life in America today.

    5upralapsarian Report

    3points
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    #56

    “Criminally”

    Screenshot of a social media post highlighting the inaccessibility of mental health care in America.

    tall_dreamy_doc Report

    3points
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    #57

    Don’t Mess With Texas…

    Twitter exchange discussing Texas GDP compared to countries, highlighting aspects of life in America economic facts.

    WhyteBoiLean Report

    3points
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    #58

    Palestine Twitter 🙄

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing LGBTQ issues and ethnic conflicts in the United States within the context of life in America.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #59

    Found This 😂

    Tweet humorously highlighting American teens' misconceptions about other countries, reflecting life in America and education challenges.

    RevolutionaryTowel02 Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Japan Has Anti Homeless Benches

    Outdoor benches designed with dinosaur motifs, showcasing creative public life in America urban spaces and culture.

    EmperorSnake1 Report

    3points
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    #61

    How Americans Are Greeted In Norway

    Protest poster in Oslo warning American military to leave, addressing peace, safety, and risk of nuclear war in life in America.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #62

    Europeans Trying Not To Cherry Pick:

    Reddit comments discussing literacy rates comparing Cuba and the USA, related to life in America statistics.

    Happycrige Report

    3points
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    #63

    Nobody Likes Americans!

    Reddit post comparing USA to EU, discussing opinions on life in America and societal intelligence differences.

    Morganrow Report

    2points
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