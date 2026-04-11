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Throughout the years, Americans have been one of the proudest nations in the world. The U.S. has dominated popular culture since the 20th century, remained the economic and military superpower, and has generally been referred to as the land of dreams. In recent years, that has changed. According to Gallup, Americans' pride in being American dipped to a historic low in 2025.

Some might even say that there is a cultural decline in the U.S. happening right in front of our eyes. Bored Panda has searched the Internet for the most relevant and poignant posts about what it's like to live in the United States of America at the moment. Is the U.S. still the land of the free? Scroll and see for yourselves!