In the current sociopolitical climate, the United States gets a pretty bad rap. Whereas 59% of 29 countries in 2024 October thought the U.S. will have a positive impact on world affairs, only 46% of people in the same countries felt the same way in 2025.

On social media, people like to dunk on the U.S. for simple everyday things as well. Those who live in other countries call out Americans' diets, habits, and opinions on almost a daily basis. Recently, we came across a discussion on Threads where non-Americans were sharing the things they found weird when visiting America.

"Non-Americans who have been to the US: What is the weirdest thing about America that Americans don't realize is weird???", @jenny_nuel1 asked. And, as is almost usual at this point, America got a pretty hilarious lashing in the comments.

#1

Times Square in New York City with crowded streets and bright billboards showing things non-Americans find weird about the US Most of what I notice have been covered, butt I'll add the whole scenery of religious billboards standing next to gun show billboards standing next to adult depot billboards.

itsalextat , Sergey Zolkin/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #2

    Crowd wearing patriotic hats and clothing highlighting things non-Americans find weird about the US locals see as normal. That they think the world revolves around them

    stephenlightsvancouver , David Todd McCarty/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    antonia888 avatar
    Schrödinger's Douchebag
    Schrödinger's Douchebag
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Brainwashed from birth into thinking they're the "greatest country on Earth" is crazy business.

    #3

    Mount Rushmore showing famous US presidents, a symbol often noted in things non-Americans find weird about the US. The misreading and illogical allegiance to an 18th Century commitment to the right to bear arms, resulting in countless deaths of innocent children and adults.

    wrightetal , Laura Nyhuis/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    vickibarlow avatar
    Vicki Barlow
    Vicki Barlow
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Many Americans are appalled by this gun lust and find it illogical. Can some of us move to England?

    #4

    I’m Japanese and my observation is
    1. Being afraid of guns
    2. So many obese people
    3. Artificial colors like blue cakes, green drinks
    4. Huge drink sizes and food portions
    5. Tipping
    6. Homeless people everywhere
    7. Wearing sports casual clothing like Lululemon everywhere
    8. Electing a president with zero human decency

    qingyelihui1513 Report

    #5

    A man comforting a woman at a table in a home setting, illustrating cultural differences non-Americans find weird about the US. Thoughts and prayers apparently being a solution to anything.

    friendlycheese , Gabriel Ponton/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    antonia888 avatar
    Schrödinger's Douchebag
    Schrödinger's Douchebag
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The amount of bible bashers is WILD! Their actions are usually in complete contradiction too!

    #6

    Two news anchors in a studio discussing things non-Americans find weird about the US that locals see as normal. Americans get the most propaganda yet believe they are still free. At least the Chinese know their media is propaganda

    patrickwu1119 , Stockbusters/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    alex_81 avatar
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The odd part is that there is a choice of propaganda, and people consciously pick the direction they want to be influenced to. There is hardly any individual opinion, you follow one or the other like a sports team. You also believe the lies of your team.

    #7

    Diverse group of students laughing and chatting indoors illustrating things non-Americans find weird about the US culture. My European friends tell me we are SO LOUD which i have witnessed when traveling. Lordy we are loud.

    staciotter , Yan Krukau/pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #8

    Older woman with glasses standing on a forest path, representing things non-Americans find weird about the US The entire condescending attitude towards anything different or not known to them.
    The immediate solution to a problem is aggression, compromise, compassion and understanding is seen as weakness
    The idea of fairness being evil and unfair (I must get mine and you must suffer)

    peteswanderings , A. C./unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    antonia888 avatar
    Schrödinger's Douchebag
    Schrödinger's Douchebag
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every manchild is so easily triggered, and their solution is show of physical strength. Like ewww.

    #9

    Today I saw a picture of an American family wearing a « Trump is God » shirt. All of them. We all have our stupids in every country but USA beats them all 😎🤷‍♀️

    laviniavannini Report

    #10

    Two young women wearing sunglasses take a selfie outdoors holding an American flag, highlighting things non-Americans find weird. Thinking life is better in the US than anywhere else.

    mdhblackburn , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    antonia888 avatar
    Schrödinger's Douchebag
    Schrödinger's Douchebag
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again with the brainwashing from birth. Greatest country in the world - what a joke!

    #11

    Where I'm from, once you have a seat at a restaurant, you can take all the time in the world to eat, chat, order some dessert and a coffee or tea, chat some more, etc.
    In the US, the waiters are lurking around me like sharks, waiting for me to get my last bite so they can throw me the bill, which I am expected to pay right away and leave.

    jf.levy Report

    alex_81 avatar
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair, this is more perception than reality. Yes, servers sometimes bring the bill without being asked, but it’s totally ok to spend as much time as you want after that. In thousands of restaurant visits I have only been asked a couple of times to leave, and each time the server was profusely sorry because they absolutely needed the table.

    #12

    US soldier in uniform standing in front of American flag, illustrating things non-Americans find weird about the US. When I first moved here from Canada, I thought the army recruitment commercials on TV were jokes or a form of satire. I was blown away by how much military propaganda there is in the States.

    _kathrynrose_ , Sharefaith/pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #13

    US soldiers marching in uniform with civilians holding thank you signs in a patriotic scene considered normal by locals. The whole worshiping the military ‘thank you for your service’ cult. It’s a career, a job, a way to earn money, and they went into it with their eyes wide open. ￼I personally find it cringeworthy.

    chrish_photos , Kres Thomas/pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    tmarofvulcan avatar
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think that's a backlash to what happened after Vietnam - young men who'd been drafted (and thus HAD NO CHOICE) had been denounced as murderers and protested against.

    #14

    Young woman in a denim jacket shrugging outdoors, illustrating things non-Americans find weird about the US. Calling something "World Famous" when NOBODY outside of the US or even perhaps the city it is in, knowing anything about it.
    New York is expert at this.

    robbushell23 Report

    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even BP caters to the US American exceptionalism. The internet is full of US americans that doesn't understand that the rest of the world doesn't live like them, and they get offended when you point it out. I'm not a fan of these lists, but at least they seem to have made most US based pandas discover that there is a whole world out there.

    #15

    Abortion bans and shortest parental leave. It's the most inhumane, discriminative, misogynistic thing ever. It's heartbreaking to see a woman who's still bleeding, in pain after episiotomy/C-section, breasts swollen days after labor, crying at her workplace cause she wants to be with her newborn, but still needs to work to pay her bills. And it's inhumane to the newborns to not be able to be with their immediate family, and to be at daycare instead. As a former dc provider it's heartbreaking

    gaiane_min Report

    #16

    US airport security officers with a sniffer dog inspecting luggage while a traveler waits, showing customs checks seen as normal. Being treated like an unwelcome suspect at most incoming airports when arriving as a guest
    Mass gun ownership
    Dearth of electric toothbrushes
    Prevalent beliefs that no other countries have basic amenities or products
    The confusion of what an appropriate tip is, and when
    ‘Chocolate’ that is 🤢🥴🤢🤮

    drjamescant , CDC/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #17

    Female reporter in a red suit filming breaking news near police tape and an orange news van, illustrating US weird local customs. Ultra-parochiality of television news, especially in Southern states

    discodialogdiva , cottonbro studio/pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #18

    Man in casual clothes watching TV in living room, illustrating things non-Americans find weird about the US. Commercials every 2 minutes during a TV show/movie. Huge gaps at bathroom stall doors. Saying 'like' ten times in every sentence.

    schanullekeamsterdam , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    artturf avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They maybe got that from Ireland. In Cork and Kerry it's at the end of every sentence, loike. Especially the old farmers. It's part of the hiberno-English dialect down there, not a new thing.

    #19

    The healthcare system prices. It's absurd.

    evelinbandeira Report

    antonia888 avatar
    Schrödinger's Douchebag
    Schrödinger's Douchebag
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hospital visits and ambulance rides throw those already struggling into crippling debt. It's sad how easily they exploit their people.

    #20

    Other countries people can speak multiple languages. America: 🗣️SPEAK ENGLISH. Nosies

    country_duchess223 Report

    #21

    Man eating fast food with burger and fries inside a parked vehicle showing things non-Americans find weird about the US Eating fast food daily. True story, cousin goes back to work, no home cooked meals, just take out 7 days a week.

    anniec567890 , Elisabeth Jurenka/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #22

    No federally paid maternity leave. It's basic human right.

    mariana__korol Report

    #23

    Pregnant woman jogging outdoors at sunset, highlighting things non-Americans find weird about the US lifestyle. Thinking carrying a 38 special when you are jogging will protect you.

    maxwell_au , Alex McCarthy/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #24

    Driving instructor explaining car controls to a learner in the US, highlighting things non-Americans find weird about the US. Being allowed to drive at 16 and married or enlist at 18 but not drink until 21.
    Flags everywhere.
    Tax not being included in the price tag.

    mariamoerk , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sales tax varies by state, county, and city. Corporations are too cheap to pay for the computer programming that would fix this.

    #25

    Row of vintage trailers in a grassy field, illustrating things non-Americans find weird about the US but locals see as normal. Trailer parks!! Awful and scary!
    Shop workers and service workers being surprised when you're nice to them.
    Biscuits and gravy
    Grits
    Not being able to walk safely in urban areas.

    nessiefewt , Maryna Nikolaieva/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #26

    Smiling woman talking on phone outside a building with American flags, illustrating things non-Americans find weird about the US Thinking an American accent = Standard English

    chizz3lz , Mizuno K/pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Writing as a standard Englishman, this one remains laughable - I'm absolutely certain I speak standard English, but I also know that there are tens of millions of actual English people who will dispute my claim (I'm fully aware of Wales, Scotland, and various overseas aspects. Apologies to Ireland - it's not my fault). Americans don't even get to join the argument.

    #27

    Two people walking by the river with a city skyline in the background, showcasing US cultural scenes seen as normal. That walking from one place to another is not normal.

    pekka.taipale , Katelyn Perry/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #28

    Breakfast with American food items on plates, a person in a robe eating, illustrating weird US habits. Hotel breakfasts don’t include vegetables

    ditagdr , EyeEm/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #29

    Woman showing credit card during a meal, illustrating things non-Americans find weird about the US culture. How they pay with cards at restaurants. Why are you taking my card away when we could just do this at the table like literally everywhere else??

    markedwithanm , Curated Lifestyle/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We're bad at change. Took years to get chip credit cards. Walmart still doesn't have tap to pay.

    #30

    how young and sparsely populated it is as a country. also how un-free it is as a country. you're about 5-10 bad decisions from being outside of the system and bankrupt / homeless with little to no help.

    walkercombe Report

    #31

    Group of people eating classic American fast food with burgers and fries, illustrating weird things non-Americans find about the US. People I know from other countries often mention the monstrous portion sizes at many American restaurants.

    donzeigler_ , Yunus Tuğ/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #32

    Young woman unpacking boxes in a room, illustrating everyday normal life in the US seen as weird by non-Americans. As an American who only knows the single family household culture, that still seems odd to me. Lack of community. Doing everything by yourself without help is supposed to be some sort of flex.

    christinebakerwellness , Vitaly Gariev/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #33

    Three things hit me 1. classifying people as black when they were more white than black, ( like Megan Merkle), 2. Maintaining reverence for confederate generals. 3. Calling the endemic corruption “ lobying”

    phatfill Report

    #34

    Colorful US style cookies topped with candy, chocolate, and frosting showcasing things non-Americans find weird about US food. Sugar. Literally everywhere.

    annagt91 , Jeswin Thomas/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #35

    The lack of third spaces. We gather in parks and hang out in libraries and stuff, there is just drive-ins and "no loitering" signs. Houses must be overly Huge with all s**t since you have no where to go?

    marjoviktoria Report

    #36

    Applications asking your race, disability, protected veteran, & home address

    jzamaria Report

    #37

    American residential house with multiple utility wires and flags showing common US oddities seen by non-Americans Why do you still have overhead power lines everywhere, even in big cities, like here near Rockaway Beach in Queens, New York? In Europe, we've had power lines buried for decades. And the phones are only mobile.

    halloj_inger Report

    melelliott avatar
    Ripley
    Ripley
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a pretty dopey statement. Here in Australia we have overhead powerlines as well. The cost to bury them would be *astronomical", as it would be in the US.

    #38

    It’s so decrepit, crumbling infrastructure, garbage everywhere. Everyone looks miserable.

    micartist6 Report

    #39

    Two colleagues discussing work at a desk, illustrating things non-Americans find weird about the US culture. Talk too damn much. I’m talking the kind just to fill the silence.

    protectblacklifefreepalestine , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #40

    Ads for prescription d***s that sound like death threats: “May cause internal bleeding, night terrors, and loss of moral compass. Ask your doctor!”

    sqhoughton Report

    alex_81 avatar
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did you notice that they always start with something harmless, like bloating, and after you have tuned out, there comes the liver damage, cancer and death.

    #41

    Woman observing classical busts in museum, reflecting on things non-Americans find weird about the US that locals see as normal. There’s like, a museum for everything. I absolutely LOVE it, but when I drove through the states for the first time I was so confused by all the signs for all the different types of museums lol.

    outfoxedmulder , bearfotos/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In Joshua Tree, outside the National Park in the southern California desert, we have a museum of crochet in a giant green pepper.

    #42

    - Student loans ( it's interest is higher than the mortgage interest?!)
    - People use paper plates at home.
    - Lunchables. Seriously? Why is this food for kids

    winnnnnie_wen Report

    #43

    They walk into a room, no greetings, no howdy, NO MANNERS! Makes my 🇯🇲 blood boil.

    theyardieyogi Report

    #44

    I slept through the flight
    Woke up as we prepared to land
    Saw miles of blocky buildings in straight lines
    Thought I'd just been twilight zoned into fuckin Minecraft...that's what USA looks like from the air

    ladytalonia Report

    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fly into Minneapolis/St Paul. Surrounded by rivers, lakes, and tree filled suburbs. Or Palm Springs, with the mountains and deserts and green golf courses. Denver in the Rocky Mountains is impressive. I couldn't like in New York City, either, but I hear upstate is gorgeous.

    #45

    Group of young adults laughing and chatting on a couch, illustrating things non-Americans find weird about the US. How peppy they are, even with absolute strangers. It was very off-putting when I first moved here.

    ashcashgotjokes , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #46

    Person sitting on a couch tying sneaker laces indoors, illustrating everyday US habits non-Americans find weird. Not taking off their shoes at the door. Using paper plates when it isn’t a picnic in the park

    63smiley , Adiel Gavish/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #47

    Neverending breakfast cereal aisle in the grocery store. I have been an Australian for over a decade now and the cereal selection in the states is ridiculous!

    sesameellis Report

    #48

    I’ve lived in America for 15 years and I’m STILL not over the pledge of alliance. It’s just so freaking weird to me to this day

    yul.kor Report

    #49

    Drinking water with ice🤔 wearing PJ to Walmart or school🤔 Use fork to eat rice🥲 The tipping culture🤔 The huge portion of foods, even for breakfast menu😂 I think that’s it hahaha but I found this fascinating

    haaitika Report

