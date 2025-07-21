"Non-Americans who have been to the US: What is the weirdest thing about America that Americans don't realize is weird???", @jenny_nuel1 asked. And, as is almost usual at this point, America got a pretty hilarious lashing in the comments.

On social media, people like to dunk on the U.S. for simple everyday things as well. Those who live in other countries call out Americans' diets, habits, and opinions on almost a daily basis. Recently, we came across a discussion on Threads where non-Americans were sharing the things they found weird when visiting America.

In the current sociopolitical climate, the United States gets a pretty bad rap. Whereas 59% of 29 countries in 2024 October thought the U.S. will have a positive impact on world affairs, only 46% of people in the same countries felt the same way in 2025.

#1 Most of what I notice have been covered, butt I'll add the whole scenery of religious billboards standing next to gun show billboards standing next to adult depot billboards.

#2 That they think the world revolves around them

#3 The misreading and illogical allegiance to an 18th Century commitment to the right to bear arms, resulting in countless deaths of innocent children and adults.

#4 I’m Japanese and my observation is

1. Being afraid of guns

2. So many obese people

3. Artificial colors like blue cakes, green drinks

4. Huge drink sizes and food portions

5. Tipping

6. Homeless people everywhere

7. Wearing sports casual clothing like Lululemon everywhere

8. Electing a president with zero human decency

#5 Thoughts and prayers apparently being a solution to anything.

#6 Americans get the most propaganda yet believe they are still free. At least the Chinese know their media is propaganda

#7 My European friends tell me we are SO LOUD which i have witnessed when traveling. Lordy we are loud.

#8 The entire condescending attitude towards anything different or not known to them.

The immediate solution to a problem is aggression, compromise, compassion and understanding is seen as weakness

The idea of fairness being evil and unfair (I must get mine and you must suffer)

#9 Today I saw a picture of an American family wearing a « Trump is God » shirt. All of them. We all have our stupids in every country but USA beats them all 😎🤷‍♀️

#10 Thinking life is better in the US than anywhere else.

#11 Where I'm from, once you have a seat at a restaurant, you can take all the time in the world to eat, chat, order some dessert and a coffee or tea, chat some more, etc.

In the US, the waiters are lurking around me like sharks, waiting for me to get my last bite so they can throw me the bill, which I am expected to pay right away and leave.

#12 When I first moved here from Canada, I thought the army recruitment commercials on TV were jokes or a form of satire. I was blown away by how much military propaganda there is in the States.

#13 The whole worshiping the military ‘thank you for your service’ cult. It’s a career, a job, a way to earn money, and they went into it with their eyes wide open. ￼I personally find it cringeworthy.

#14 Calling something "World Famous" when NOBODY outside of the US or even perhaps the city it is in, knowing anything about it.

New York is expert at this.

#15 Abortion bans and shortest parental leave. It's the most inhumane, discriminative, misogynistic thing ever. It's heartbreaking to see a woman who's still bleeding, in pain after episiotomy/C-section, breasts swollen days after labor, crying at her workplace cause she wants to be with her newborn, but still needs to work to pay her bills. And it's inhumane to the newborns to not be able to be with their immediate family, and to be at daycare instead. As a former dc provider it's heartbreaking

#16 Being treated like an unwelcome suspect at most incoming airports when arriving as a guest

Mass gun ownership

Dearth of electric toothbrushes

Prevalent beliefs that no other countries have basic amenities or products

The confusion of what an appropriate tip is, and when

‘Chocolate’ that is 🤢🥴🤢🤮

#17 Ultra-parochiality of television news, especially in Southern states

#18 Commercials every 2 minutes during a TV show/movie. Huge gaps at bathroom stall doors. Saying 'like' ten times in every sentence.

#19 The healthcare system prices. It's absurd.

#20 Other countries people can speak multiple languages. America: 🗣️SPEAK ENGLISH. Nosies

#21 Eating fast food daily. True story, cousin goes back to work, no home cooked meals, just take out 7 days a week.

#22 No federally paid maternity leave. It's basic human right.

#23 Thinking carrying a 38 special when you are jogging will protect you.

#24 Being allowed to drive at 16 and married or enlist at 18 but not drink until 21.

Flags everywhere.

Tax not being included in the price tag.

#25 Trailer parks!! Awful and scary!

Shop workers and service workers being surprised when you're nice to them.

Biscuits and gravy

Grits

Not being able to walk safely in urban areas.

#26 Thinking an American accent = Standard English

#27 That walking from one place to another is not normal.

#28 Hotel breakfasts don’t include vegetables

#29 How they pay with cards at restaurants. Why are you taking my card away when we could just do this at the table like literally everywhere else??

#30 how young and sparsely populated it is as a country. also how un-free it is as a country. you're about 5-10 bad decisions from being outside of the system and bankrupt / homeless with little to no help.

#31 People I know from other countries often mention the monstrous portion sizes at many American restaurants.

#32 As an American who only knows the single family household culture, that still seems odd to me. Lack of community. Doing everything by yourself without help is supposed to be some sort of flex.

#33 Three things hit me 1. classifying people as black when they were more white than black, ( like Megan Merkle), 2. Maintaining reverence for confederate generals. 3. Calling the endemic corruption “ lobying”

#34 Sugar. Literally everywhere.

#35 The lack of third spaces. We gather in parks and hang out in libraries and stuff, there is just drive-ins and "no loitering" signs. Houses must be overly Huge with all s**t since you have no where to go?

#36 Applications asking your race, disability, protected veteran, & home address

#37 Why do you still have overhead power lines everywhere, even in big cities, like here near Rockaway Beach in Queens, New York? In Europe, we've had power lines buried for decades. And the phones are only mobile.

#38 It’s so decrepit, crumbling infrastructure, garbage everywhere. Everyone looks miserable.

#39 Talk too damn much. I’m talking the kind just to fill the silence.

#40 Ads for prescription d***s that sound like death threats: “May cause internal bleeding, night terrors, and loss of moral compass. Ask your doctor!”

#41 There’s like, a museum for everything. I absolutely LOVE it, but when I drove through the states for the first time I was so confused by all the signs for all the different types of museums lol.

#42 - Student loans ( it's interest is higher than the mortgage interest?!)

- People use paper plates at home.

- Lunchables. Seriously? Why is this food for kids

#43 They walk into a room, no greetings, no howdy, NO MANNERS! Makes my 🇯🇲 blood boil.

#44 I slept through the flight

Woke up as we prepared to land

Saw miles of blocky buildings in straight lines

Thought I'd just been twilight zoned into fuckin Minecraft...that's what USA looks like from the air

#45 How peppy they are, even with absolute strangers. It was very off-putting when I first moved here.

#46 Not taking off their shoes at the door. Using paper plates when it isn’t a picnic in the park

#47 Neverending breakfast cereal aisle in the grocery store. I have been an Australian for over a decade now and the cereal selection in the states is ridiculous!

#48 I’ve lived in America for 15 years and I’m STILL not over the pledge of alliance. It’s just so freaking weird to me to this day

