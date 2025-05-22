ADVERTISEMENT

A day barely goes by on the Internet without Europeans and Americans having some lighthearted debate about their differences. A meme format was even created specifically for this purpose, called ‘The American/European Mind Can’t Comprehend This,’ that frequently resurfaces, sparking discussions between both sides of the pond over and over again. The memes have been making the rounds again, particularly poking fun at Americans, and our team at Bored Panda gathered them in one list for your entertainment. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t forget to let us know your opinions on these debates in the comments!

#1

Grocery store shelf filled with various egg cartons showing diverse packaging styles confusing American shoppers.

Avantg4rd3 Report

    #2

    Nutri-Score food label showing grading scale from A to E with colors green to red confusing American viewers online.

    Mister_Ch0c Report

    #3

    Small blue three-wheeled car with front door open on city street, capturing the American mind confusion concept.

    TheHistoryOfTh2 Report

    The meme ‘The American Mind Can’t Comprehend This’ was born in late September of 2023 after Europeans flipped the joke on Americans who started ‘The European Mind Can’t Comprehend This’ meme in late July of 2023. 

    It all started when one X user shared a post of a Google Maps screenshot showing the time it takes to travel from New York City to Los Angeles by car (41 hours!) and captioned it ‘The European Mind Can’t Comprehend This.’ This image went viral and has amassed almost 31 million views, bringing a new meme format to life. 
    #4

    Asthma medication bottles and boxes displayed on a desk highlighting affordable asthma treatment price.

    29bus Report

    #5

    Tweet showing confusing business hours posted with caption about the American mind, highlighting photos meant to confuse Americans.

    apoorvasriniva Report

    tiffanysauter avatar
    Tiffany Sauter
    Tiffany Sauter
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are dress shops downtown that are like that. The clothes in the windows are so cute but I can never make it there when they are open.

    #6

    Bakery shelves in a store showing cheap, high quality bread with price tags, confusing the American mind.

    leftyandzesty Report

    popapach avatar
    troufaki13
    troufaki13
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You should try one from a bakery where they bake all their bread at the back 😋🤤

    Of course, the Europeans couldn’t help themselves and answered back with their own version of ‘The American Mind Can’t Comprehend This’ joke. The earliest example of this is an image showing a common German-style window being opened. Over two years, the post has amassed over 164,000 views.
    #7

    Unlocked public bikes parked with an umbrella stand in an urban area, highlighting the American mind confusion concept.

    CRemodel Report

    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bikes are constantly stolen here. Even from my back enclosed patio in the night 🌙.

    #8

    Kerrygold butter priced at 2.49 euros in a supermarket fridge, showcasing confusing pricing for American shoppers.

    Real_Test_it Report

    #9

    Three crumpets on a white plate with a mug of tea beside a keyboard, illustrating the American mind confusion.

    cowboylikeli_ Report

    philmusselwhite avatar
    ucp
    ucp
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A good tea; nice and strong. Crumpets roasted to just about crispy, loaded with butter. Dabbing the butter-crumpet condensation. Proper teatime treat.

    Just recently, the meme was given a breath of new life when user @CigsMake shared an X post showing friends smoking and enjoying their drinks in a Spanish outdoor cafe and bar. The image went even more viral than the original one, amassing over 82.3 million views and 105,000 likes, as the meme continued to reach more people.

    The post poked fun at the fact that Americans tend to be so caught up in their work that they don’t spend as much time enjoying being outside with their friends and family as Europeans, which quite a few commenters had a bone to pick with.

    #10

    Lady Gaga performing at record-breaking Copacabana Beach concert with 2.5 million people, confusing the American mind.

    hughtets Report

    #11

    Screenshot of Twitter post highlighting confusion with report option labeled report EU illegal content, reflecting American mind confusion.

    ReclaimTheNetHQ Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The European mind can't comprehend going to a website, not being spammed by "we take your privacy seriously" pop-ups that involve finding where "Legitimate interest" is hidden to turn off a few dozen options to then manage to get to the site you wanted......only for it to then pop up something saying that you must either accept all of the invasive tracking or pay us. F'k that noise, the modern web is an absolute sh*tshow.

    #12

    Hands laying bricks with uneven mortar on a brick wall, illustrating a confusing construction method baffling American minds.

    Monfortino1 Report

    Then, Americans couldn’t help but joke back (all in good fun!) by editing the photo to be darker, referencing the electricity outage that occurred in Spain and Portugal, which left people without Internet access for many hours.

    #13

    Ornate European Gothic architecture with spires and a large dome under a clear blue sky, confusing American minds.

    neejkapoor Report

    #14

    Hand holding a European large cup with whipped cream and two wrapped straws on a city sidewalk, confusing Americans.

    annalikesbugs Report

    #15

    Outdoor table with drinks and snacks overlooking a large crowd near a historic cathedral, highlighting American mind confusion.

    Abraxblades Report

    Also, on a recent but separate occasion, a British user shared a photo of a terraced, redbrick house with a caption, "Incredible to think that many Americans will look at this photo and think ‘poverty,’" that also garnered a lot of netizens’ attention since it pointed out another surprising difference between Americans and Europeans.

    #16

    Hand dipping toasted bread into a bowl of mixed eggs, illustrating a photo that confuses the American mind.

    nosnaj Report

    #17

    Breakfast tray with coffee, orange juice, cinnamon rolls, and toast topped with banana slices and jam to confuse Americans.

    ItsPeachea Report

    #18

    Heinz Beanz pizza next to a sliced pizza with beans, illustrating unusual food confusing the American mind.

    Badgeration Report

    sandra_3 avatar
    Sandra
    Sandra
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I spent 4 years living in Great Britain and I still don't want to comprehend that pizza.

    Terrace houses are a common sight in the UK, as they were built during the Industrial Revolution to house the growing city population. Since they are connected to each other and look completely the same, some might see it as a sign of poverty. However, under the post, the opinions on the topic seemed to be very divided.
    #19

    Transit route map showing multiple metro and train line icons with confusing times and connections for American mind.

    marieliesseil Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t comprehend it either. Is this a bus/train schedule of some form?

    #20

    Plastic yogurt container pack with empty center, demonstrating a confusing product design for the American mind.

    EliseThornheart Report

    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For those that might be confused, this is UTH milk, and it doesn't have to be refrigerated.

    #21

    Three large ancient bronze bells displayed indoors against a brick wall, baffling the American mind.

    KeithLeisure Report

    There are plenty of examples of Europeans and Americans poking fun at each other, back and forth, over and over again. The last one we’re going to mention today, as we think it deserves more recognition, is a tweet by an American saying, “Europeans be like ‘time to go to the grocery store for the fifth time this week.’” It clearly references stereotypical differences in grocery shopping schedules between both sides of the pond.

    #22

    Menu listing soft drinks with regional water fresh from the tap with ice and lemon highlighted to confuse Americans.

    sergeynazarovx Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Over here it's a law that fresh from the tap water must be provided if asked for (edit for clarity: for free). You don't get ice or lemons though.

    #23

    Plate with white asparagus, potatoes, steak, and sauce, showcasing a dish that confuses the American mind.

    Porkchop_EXP Report

    #24

    Historic European town square with colorful buildings and cloudy sky, a scene to confuse the American mind.

    matejbc Report

    Naturally, the Europeans joked back, adding a picturesque walkway of a park covered in autumn leaves, saying, “Meanwhile, this is the 5 min walk to the grocery store… the American mind can’t comprehend.” The interaction overall received 15 million views, which just proves how invested and enthusiastic Americans and Europeans are in keeping each other on their toes.

    #25

    A complex multi-lane roundabout with unusual road markings confusing to the American mind.

    NoContextBrits Report

    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well to be fair no-one can. I think it has been designed by someone working a a local car body shop.

    #26

    Tweet discussing how the American mind can’t comprehend passport ownership, noting 60% of the country lacks one.

    TheKnigster Report

    #27

    Fries topped with an unusual combination of brown gravy and mashed green peas served in a cardboard box.

    blueclarityone Report

    #28

    Milk in a bag placed inside a blue pitcher on a kitchen counter, illustrating confusing American mind reactions.

    botsnotabot Report

    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Australian here... I comprehend the milk in a bag, my only question is why?

    #29

    Basket of Canadian snack-size chocolates including Coffee Crisp, Smarties, Aero, and Kit Kat bars to confuse American viewers.

    yegwave Report

    #30

    Tweet by Kevin Gaughen stating American mind cannot comprehend Eurovision, shared to confuse Americans online.

    gaughen Report

    #31

    Close-up of a unique keyboard Enter key design shared to confuse Americans with unexpected American mind humor.

    DannyAziz97 Report

    #32

    Unusual three-prong electrical plug and socket on a wooden floor, illustrating confusing American mind concept.

    AdvancePranjal Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, my three phase plugs and sockets are about twice the size of that thing.

    #33

    Nighttime photo of a Couche-Tard store exterior, illustrating a confusing sight for the American mind.

    killtheirpast Report

    danieldonovan avatar
    k1ddkanuck
    k1ddkanuck
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, Couche Tard owns Circle K now... and I am pretty sure are trying to buy 7 Eleven

    #34

    Full English breakfast plate with sausages, eggs, bacon, baked beans, and black pudding confusing American mind.

    eyuplovely Report

    #35

    Car door panel with built-in bottle holder containing a green bottle, puzzling to the American mind in everyday life.

    AutisticOvrflow Report

    #36

    Screenshot of a Twitter conversation highlighting confusion over British language phrases confusing Americans.

    DannyAziz97 Report

    markberry_3 avatar
    Sleestak
    Sleestak
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s hard to comprehend when half of it has been censored!

    #37

    Sandwich with thick block of butter and a pint of beer on wooden table, confusing American mind concept.

    Kallalalalaa Report

    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I eat this.. Just less cheese. Cheese and bread is the best. Onion too.

    #38

    Bus stop ad with large beans and text that reads it has to be toast, confusing Americans with unusual visuals.

    Dezalez Report

    #39

    Four cars parked at a four-corner intersection in Seville, illustrating a confusing scene for the American mind.

    j_coon Report

    #40

    Display of colorful Kinder chocolate eggs in a store setting that may confuse the American mind.

    lionzebra1902 Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Giant kinder eggs! Only available around Christmas and Easter. They had the BEST toys! My girls would ask for them every year. And the cat got to play with the Mylar wrapping

    #41

    Bathroom sink faucet with unusual knob design, featured in photos confusing the American mind and challenging common expectations.

    SteveStubbsman Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are those horrible push button taps? If they are, I don’t want to comprehend it. Especially in a shower

    #42

    Crumpled tissue paper next to skewers with intricate knots, illustrating confusing objects for the American mind.

    Dispropoganda Report

    #43

    Large breaded schnitzel with lemon wedges on a plate, surrounded by sides, confusing American diners with its size.

    Animuwrangel Report

    #44

    Public restroom toilet with blue seat and handrails, featuring a confusing no blue paper sign, baffling the American mind.

    fece_lord Report

    #45

    Young man with tattoos and sunglasses reading a book near rocky cliff, confusing American mind concept illustrated.

    osteopornosic Report

    #46

    Wikipedia page showing fortnight defined as 14 days, highlighting confusing time measurement for the American mind.

    glenmaddern Report

    #47

    Anime character in green suit with WhatsApp logo, shared to confuse Americans online with a cryptic message.

    tensorqt Report

    #48

    Poached pear in red sauce on a white plate, a confusing image that challenges the American mind comprehension.

    patife Report

    #49

    Two women on stage making unusual facial expressions, illustrating confusion to challenge the American mind comprehension.

    vhauenstyn Report

    alison_1 avatar
    Alison
    Alison
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eurovision. Held every May, I start looking forward to it from about January.

    #50

    Three slices of bread topped with raw minced meat and finely chopped onions, confusing American mind.

    momojabang Report

    crazycatlisa avatar
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's called Mettbrochen. It's fresh raw minced beef and onion on pumpernickel. My German mother and grandma used to eat it all the time.

