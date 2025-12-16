ADVERTISEMENT

They say every spooky story starts with a friend of a friend, and that’s precisely what makes urban legends so addictive. These tales echo through late-night whispers and Reddit threads, blurring the line between local myth and eerie truth.

From Native American spirits to haunted lakes and shadowy creatures said to roam the suburbs, every culture has its way of explaining what we can’t quite prove.

In this roundup, we’ve gathered 20 urban legends from across the globe, each one daring you to decide if it's fact or folklore.