ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re excited to introduce you to photographer Andrew Newey, who travels the world to document the beauty of diverse cultures, traditions, and everyday life. Through his lens, he captures authentic and powerful moments that highlight the richness of human experience across different ethnicities and communities.

We previously featured one of Andrew’s photos while showcasing the finalists of the 2024 Siena International Photo Awards, so be sure to check out that post and read our interview with him. This time, Andrew has kindly agreed to answer even more questions, so scroll down to learn more about his work and explore some of his most captivating photographs that take us on a journey across the globe.

More info: andrewnewey.com | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A person climbing a rope ladder to collect honey, showcasing cultural tradition and ethnicity.

andrewnewey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Elderly woman wearing a traditional woven hat, showcasing cultural heritage and ethnicity.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Child resting among goats, showcasing global culture and tradition.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Man in traditional attire with eagle, highlighting global culture and tradition.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Two individuals in traditional attire sit back-to-back against a large tree, documenting culture and tradition.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Person in traditional costume and makeup, showcasing cultural heritage and ethnicity.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Elder in traditional attire smiling while milking goats in a pastoral setting, showcasing global culture and tradition.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Elder woman in traditional attire tenderly watching over a baby in a cultural setting.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Two people riding camels in a snowy landscape, illustrating culture and tradition.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Man in traditional attire using an axe to cut a tree, illustrating culture and tradition in a lush forest setting.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Aerial view of traditional huts and a person carrying a basket in a vibrant cultural village setting.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Travelers trekking on a frozen river surrounded by snow-covered mountains, showcasing global culture and tradition.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    A child in traditional attire with painted face and leaves, surrounded by a group showcasing global culture and tradition.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Person herding goats at sunset, illustrating global culture and tradition in a rural landscape.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Women in traditional attire sitting outside a thatched hut, showcasing culture and tradition.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Child in traditional attire, wearing a red hat, in front of ornate cultural backdrop. Documenting culture and tradition.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Machu Picchu under a dramatic sunset, showcasing culture and tradition in breathtaking detail.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    A shepherd leads a flock on a snow-covered mountain, showcasing global culture and tradition.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Two individuals in vibrant traditional attire and face paint, highlighting global culture and tradition.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Yak silhouetted against a golden sunset, showcasing global culture and tradition in Andrew Newey's photography.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Person adorned in traditional attire with vibrant feathers and paint, representing global culture and tradition under a blue sky.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Man leading camels through snowy landscape, showcasing global culture and tradition.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Child in a red hood eating honeycomb, showcasing global culture and tradition.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Houses on stilts over water at sunset, capturing global culture and tradition by Andrew Newey.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    A child peeks through a hole in a textured wooden surface, capturing global culture and tradition.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Man in traditional attire crossing a bamboo bridge, showcasing global culture and tradition.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Shepherds guide goats near the Taj Mahal, highlighting diverse culture and traditions.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Smiling women in traditional attire with beadwork, showcasing global culture and tradition.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Monk walking on a mountain path near cliffside village, showcasing global culture and tradition in a remote setting.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Nomadic culture: person on horseback with ox carts crossing a rugged, snowy terrain.

    andrewnewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!