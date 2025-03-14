ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re excited to introduce you to photographer Andrew Newey, who travels the world to document the beauty of diverse cultures, traditions, and everyday life. Through his lens, he captures authentic and powerful moments that highlight the richness of human experience across different ethnicities and communities.

We previously featured one of Andrew’s photos while showcasing the finalists of the 2024 Siena International Photo Awards, so be sure to check out that post and read our interview with him. This time, Andrew has kindly agreed to answer even more questions, so scroll down to learn more about his work and explore some of his most captivating photographs that take us on a journey across the globe.

More info: andrewnewey.com | Instagram