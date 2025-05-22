Prove That You Can Still Name These 28 Countries Even When The Map Is Upside Down

ADVERTISEMENT

We’re used to seeing the world one way – north at the top, south at the bottom. But what happens when we flip it? Suddenly, even the most familiar countries look different.

This quiz is all about recognizing countries from a new angle. You’ll get maps of 28 countries, but they’re all turned upside down. All you have to do is look at the shape and guess which country it is.

Think you can still spot them when the world is flipped? Let’s find out! 🌍

Image credits: Marina Leonova