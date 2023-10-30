ADVERTISEMENT

Traveling is a beloved part of many people’s lives and a way of discovering new things regarding landscape, people, and culture. Yet, speaking of culture, sometimes it might be a good idea to research a thing or two before getting to a location, to avoid some major misunderstandings due to certain things having a very different meaning to people from other parts of the world compared to one’s own country. People were addressing their local rules of etiquette, answering one Redditor’s question: “What’s extremely offensive in your country, that tourists might not know about beforehand?”

#1

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About U.K. Don't try to antoganize the Queens guards, they're not decoration they're serving soldiers. Have a good gawp but leave them be.

anon , Dan R Report

Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago

Every time I see a picture of a person trying to catch the guard's attention for "fun," I just want to punch them. Does this make me a very bad Panda?

#2

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About Canada here. It's not offensive... but very annoying when people raise a fuss about not being able to pay in US currency.... or if stores do accept it they accept it at par. Stores are not banks, and you are in another country. You have no idea how often I had to deal with this working at a gas station near a camp ground like 200 miles north of the border.

anon , Igal Ness Report

#3

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About Do not call Scots English unless you want to be stabbed.

KinZSabre , Jonathan Francisca Report

Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Nonsense! They wouldn't stab you. You might get a Glasgow kiss, but not a stabbing.

#4

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About In Canada, please take your shoes off before entering someones home.

TimberBucket , Jakob Owens Report

JB
JB
JB
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Yes, but, qualifier: enter the door, take your shoes off just inside. It’s far too cold in winter to be taking footwear off outside. Most of us have trays for snow-covered footwear to prevent puddles/mud in the entry, please use them.

#5

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About Swedes have a HUGE sphere of personal space. If you're American, and you're talking to me, you are standing WAY too close to me. Shields up.

GryphonGuitar , Andrew Neel Report

Roan The Demon Kitty
Roan The Demon Kitty
Roan The Demon Kitty
Community Member
1 hour ago

and if you're in Finland or Estonia, those spheres of personal space are even bigger.

#6

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About Ireland; if you're in a pub/at a bar DO NOT order a 'Black and Tan' or an 'Irish Car Bomb'.

The former was the common name for the Royal Irish Constabulary Special Reserve during the Irish war of independence. They're infamous for their violent and extreme treatment towards the Irish people. Order a 'half and half' instead.

The latter is because we don't want to be associated with terrorists and people tend to make a mess drinking them.

There are a few places where it is okay to order these but they're more of an exception rather than the rule.

MisterDeclan , gdtography Report

#7

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About At a pub in the UK there is a precise queue. It might not look like it but the barman or lady knows exactly what order to serve people in, based upon when they arrived at the bar. You will not be served quicker by trying to catch their attention or fluttering money, that will actually move you to the back of the unknown queue.

However, they may serve a local before you. That is their prerogative and you should not kick up a fuss. Maybe old Derek has seen some s**t or maybe he once saved the bar from robbery. Either way, it's their choice.

N.B. this rule does not apply so much in bars and certainly not in clubs where the traditional 'girls with cleavage' amendment applies.

BaBaFiCo , Victor Clime Report

Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Community Member
24 minutes ago

This ; I was, for many years a rambling catering worker in the UK, happy to be fed, paid a reasonable amount and given accommodation, moving on whenever the whim took me (which was often, sometimes only a couple of months). The worst places for this behaviour was always in places where there were a lot of 'incomers' and second home owners ; this two categories of customer, unless they understood the local prejudices and tried to make either a connection or at least had an understanding of the antipathy and sort of accepted it, would inevitably be put at the back of the serving queue, even if there wasn't an actual queue. A friend of mine kept one party of utter cockwombles from London, one of whom had just bought a property in the village waiting for 30 minutes before serving them. They then asked to order food ...... the Chef was still there but decided that the kitchen was closed. Never saw them again.

#8

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About The V for Victory (or 2) sign where the palm is facing towards you, so the back of the hand is facing everyone else. That's pretty offensive in Britain...

taekwondo_girl_lily , Michael Kessel Report

#9

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About Thailand, Don't touch people on their heads, it is the highest point of the body so therefore it's the most respectful part.
Also never point your feet at a Buddha statue, it's considered very rude.

Also, if you step on money, you'll be thrown in jail, it has the king's face on it and disrespecting him in anyway (like stepping on his image or saying you hate him) will get you a 1 way ticket to a not very nice prison.

KakatteKoi , Eddie Blatt Report

Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
47 minutes ago

What if you step on money by accident, like, if you didn't see it?

#10

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About When I lived in the Middle East showing the bottom of your feet (like when your legs are crossed) was offensive, saw expats do it all the time though

Permexpat , Ayşenur Sağlam Report

#11

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About USA here. Couple things:

Unless you are at a flea market, garage sale,car dealership, or coupon matching, we don't haggle with prices. What you see is what you get. Indians and certain middle eastern countries don't get this and will try and haggle over a purse in Target. It makes the sales associate uncomfortable and no, the manager cannot haggle either.

South Koreans: while we respect our grandparents, they cannot elbow their way to the front of the line, insult our youth, or demand our seat on the bus or in a restaurant. Please tell your grandparents that it is not acceptable to be a bully even in old age.

Edit: Yes, we americans respect and love our elderly. I'm talking about the high strung gangs of old Korean people who demand special treatment while treating others like s**t.

anon , Mark Stebnicki Report

#12

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About I'm going to go against the other Aussie in this thread and say *don't call people c***s*. It's still an offensive word here, maybe not so much as in other countries but it definitely is. I could count the number of times I've used it on one hand (ok, maybe two).

allibys , Mental Health America (MHA) Report

Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Ah, to understand this dilemma, you need to listen to Kevin 'Bloody' Wilson's little ditty called ' You can't say Cu*t in Canada'. The first time I heard it I spat my beer out !!!

#13

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About U.S.:

Dear Asian and a very small selection of European tourist,

Do not approach me and ask if you can touch my hair, and, No, you can not take a picture of you and your friends touching my hair.

What the hell is the matter with you?

Thanks,
A black guy

anon , Ketut Subiyanto Report

Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
37 minutes ago

I'm guessing that this HAS happened, because why else would someone say it. But I also find it hard to believe that it has or would happened.

#14

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About The Netherlands, lots of tourists think we can smoke weed everywhere we want. This is not the case, you can only smoke it in the coffee shops or at home. So don't smoke on the street.

Pandafurlulz , Kata Pal Report

-
-
-
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Canada: if you're out in public, smoke your spliff outside, please.

#15

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About In the United States, it's considered very rude not to tip your waiter/waitress if you eat at a restaurant with wait service. 15%-20% is the standard amount. Although you can tip less for poor service or more if the service was exceptionally good.

SnowHesher , Lukas Report

#16

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About My family is middle eastern, but I see this as a on trait in Mediterranean people in general as well.

Eat the food we offer you. All of it. Eat the seconds the matriarch of the house is putting on your plate. Eat the fruit they give you, drink the tea, eat more. Eat it all.

If you refuse more food, the matriarch will assume you are lying and either hate the food, or lying because you're shy. And if you annoy the matriarch of the household, everyone In the family is obligated to take her side, even if they don't really give a s**t.

So if you are ever visiting an Arab (or Italian, or Greek) family, be as hungry as possible.

anon , Jack Sparrow Report

#17

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About Dutch here: Taking the last cookie/snack from the plate.

So imagine this. You are at a typical [dutch birthday party] and you are sitting on your spot where you will SPENT THE REST OF YOUR LIFE (or evening) and the host has brought a bowl or plate full of delicious snacks. Go ahead and eat away, because that's the only way we enjoy the party. But beware... if there's only one snack left, god forbid anyone takes it. Because that would be impolite for the potential other person that would like to have it. There's a word for it, but it escapes me **-edit-** Apparently it's actually pretty common in most places.... who knew

NyteMyre , Cats Coming Report

#18

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About In France hearing "praying for you" after hearing about someone having trouble is pretty much like hearing "I won't move a finger to help you in any way but it would be rude to say it like that". We mostly are not very religious people (clergy were seen as the accomplices of tyranny during the revolution and kept this image afterwards) and most people think that praying is a convenient way to not be helpful while pretending you do something.

SalatKartoffel , Karolina Grabowska Report

Brainmas
Brainmas
Brainmas
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is how it feels to a lot of us non-religious folks in general I think.

#19

Mexico here: We get this a lot with spring breakers, more people in Mexico speak english than most tourists realize. When you go on your Fox News/ CNN spiel on the state of affairs in our country, make comments or jokes about the narcos, getting kidnapped, mugged etc. or poke fun at Mexican stereotypes, more people than you think can understand you, and it makes you look like an a*s.

angryavocadotree Report

Matheus Pacheco
Matheus Pacheco
Matheus Pacheco
Community Member
42 minutes ago

I went to Colombia recently and lost count of how many people asked me about drugs and cartels and all that c**p, very disrespectful

#20

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About A Hongkonger here.
Many of us really hate people treating Hong Kong as China, some of us even loath being addressed as a Chinese.
Though Hong Kong is being ruled (in some eyes, colonized) by China, we have different lifestyle, local culture, language, political and law system than China.

And for the foreigners who speak or are learning Mandarin/Putonghua, though we appreciate the effort you try to speak in one of the spoken Chinese languages, Cantonese is the mother tongue of most of us. Though many of us understand Mandarin, I'd say you better off speak in English instead.

*Edit: firstly thanks for all the upvotes. Just want to clarify a bit, we, most of us to be precise, do not reject being a "Chinese" in cultural sense, and I personally am proud to be a "Chinese" BUT "Chinese" here has nothing to do with the nation "People's Republic of China".

diepig2000 , Nextvoyage Report

Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Agreed. Hong Kong is entirely different to PRC even though you have been coerced into accepting their 'rules'

#21

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About Brazil here;

The "OK" thing americans do with their hands means ~~'f**k you'~~ 'Shove it up your a*s'. So don't do it.

Ronald Reagan committed the same mistake.

Ich_Liegen , EGO AGENC Report

Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago

I found this out the hard way in graduate school. My Brasilian friend had me over for dinner and I thanked the cook by making this sign, putting it to my lips, making a kiss, and pulling it away, while saying "thank you." The cook turned red, ran out of the room giggling, and my hostess had to explain my fatal social blunder. 🤭 🙄 😩

#22

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About Canadian here. Calling the Inuit, Inuvialuit (or any of the other far north aboriginal nations) Eskimos is seen as really ignorant and offensive if not downright racist. It means "eater of raw meat" and was a name given to them by non-Inuit people.
EDIT: This applies mainly to the inhabitants of Nunavut/NWT. (TIL!) Okay, "extremely offensive" might be an overstatement, "Ignorant and politically incorrect" is probably closer to the mark. Also, inaccurate terminology (thanks u/anarchybabe101!)

Ondaii , https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-group-of-children-wearing-parkas-beside-a-tupik-12017743/ Report

#23

In France:
Talking about your god or religion without being invited to... Because a lot of people are angry atheists and it can go loud very quickly.

They don't care if you just ask innocent questions by curiosity, but people don't want to hear others talking about their religious beliefs like they are the truth.

anon Report

gerard julien
gerard julien
gerard julien
Community Member
56 minutes ago

"If Jesus came back and saw what was being done in his name, he'd never stop throwing up." - Woody ALLEN. jesus1-653...93cce1.jpg jesus1-653fd8c93cce1.jpg

#24

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About GERMANY: There are some parts of the autobahn with no speedlimit. But mostly there is a speedlimit on the German highways.

Rafael_P_S , Castorly Stock Report

#25

Saying F**k. Serously I've had a Japanese student staying with us say "That's f*****g weird." in public loudly. In Japanese there is no equivalent to the word f**k, so many people just take it to mean an extremely intense version of "very". For example my brother when he was in Japan saw a banner outside a shopping center that read "F*****G HUGE SALE!" because they wanted to express that they were having a "VERY HUGE SALE!" The fact that it's trendy to speak English in Japan mixed with people not always understanding what they're saying can lead to... interesting results.

yifftionary Report

-
-
-
Community Member
6 minutes ago

A Canadian teaching a Japanese student English: "Nori, don't ask 'Where's the f#cking secretary?' It makes it sound like that's what she's actually doing." Nori was a little disappointed as he had become quite fond of that word.

#26

Hungary: please try to start the conversation other than the Hungary/hungry joke. Every English-speaking Hungarian has heard it a million times. It's not offensive, we're just really tired of it.

adamd2s Report

#27

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About In Brazil, if you are going to eat, it is considered very unpolite if you don't offer some of your food to the person you are talking to. If you go to a restaurant, everybody in the table asks if people want a bite before starting eating. Even if you just have one chewing gum and it's the first time you met that person - you must offer it, unless you want to come off rude. To be fair, everyone understands that this is a social stigma, so most people just say "no, thanks" because the other person may not want to really split their food. But sometimes, when it is a very close friend's family, they may take you as unpolite if you *do not* accept the food. It is complicated because sometimes you don't know if you should accept or decline. It is VERY common to eat a whole meal while you're not hungry just to please your hosts. Sometimes you just offer food to the person standing next to you, even though you've never met and probably never will.

To be fair, curse words and calling names is pretty common and no one will be insulted by this. You can call your teacher a 'clever m**********r' and he will laugh it off.

popularproblems , Ron Lach Report

Matheus Pacheco
Matheus Pacheco
Matheus Pacheco
Community Member
45 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

#28

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About Well, in Turkey my suggestion is that tourists should avoid hand gestures. Especially the one about stealing somebody's nose (like kids), the very same gesture means something like "f**k off" and people will not understand or try to listen your explanation. Also, asking if we are Arabs or riding camels etc. will offend a lot of people and not the best way to comunicate if you require some sort help or advice from them.

anon , Pogrebnoj-Alexandroff Report

Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago

And yet ironically my friends from Brasil wore this symbol on their necklaces as a religious symbol.

#29

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About Romania: do not give someone an even number of flowers. That's reserved for funerals.

moderatelyremarkable , https://www.pexels.com/photo/close-up-of-multi-colored-tulips-250716/ Report

#30

Canadian here, don't feed the wild animals. No matter how cute that seal looks, don't feed it because you're changing its natural behaviour and that can mean an untimely death. Also, that moose calf is ugly/cute but it's mom will stomp your head in if you get too close. If you see a bear, stay far away from it. If you're hiking please stay on the trail, and for the love of god if you go into the woods please be prepared to spend the night because you stand a good chance of dying if you get lost.

Stink_pizza Report

-
-
-
Community Member
3 minutes ago

The only wild animals I ever feed are chickadees. The worst that can happen has happened to me: chickadees following me around and a nuthatch landing at my feet to bum birdseed off me.

#31

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About Don't know about country, but if you come to Washington DC and don't walk when standing on the left side of the escalators in the metro, woa be unto you.

Personage1 , Maarten van den Heuvel Report

#32

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About America is a very diverse country, with a diverse culture and people's political mindset. I would really warn people not from America from just launching into politics and our problems as a country as a open discussion, especially if you don't know the person. Sure some Americans might love to talk about it, but for many including me it's just not polite conversation to talk about Trump, Clinton, Guns, and what the Beeb said about the latest school shooing when you first meet someone. Many (not all!) of us know our country has flaws, and we really do know that we aren't perfect, but it's quite rude to point this out without provocation and with lots of pontification of your home country. Sure there are exceptions to this, and yes some love to talk politics, but I think a silent majority in America really doesn't care about it, and having an outsider bring it up can come off as rude and negative towards them. Trust me, I have been outside my own country for many years, and I don't think you can get a big picture of what America is by reading sensationalist news items about our culture or what you might think is a lack thereof. Sometimes it's laughably absurd, but sometimes it's just plain offensive.

A special note that maybe in your country you love talking politics, and think it's important to have this conversation, but for many (not all!) Americans you'll come off as boastful and rude. Also we don't have the sense of sarcasm and irony you might have in your own country.

palbuddy1234 , Jonathan Meyer Report

#33

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About Costa Rica: Do not, I repeat, DO NOT slam on people's car doors. Specially taxis. Try to be gentle when getting in and out.

I wouldn't call it EXTREMELY offensive but people will definitely give you the stink eye for that. Some rude taxi drivers could even give you a bad time.

david_creek , Tim Samuel Report

#34

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About Here in the United States, it's extremely offensive to play music on your f*****g cell phone without headphones.

cirquis , Tim Samuel Report

#35

In Serbia, it's offensive to socialize with people you don't know in bars, cafes and such. On the other hand, if you are a foreigner, it wouldn't be as bad as if it would be if you are a local, but you are still considered annoying. We are very conservative when it comes to our personal space and day and night time company.

Kevin_O_Loacvick Report

#36

37 People Shared What’s Considered Rude In Their Country That Visitors Might Not Know About Iceland: not much is considered extremely offensive, but blowing your nose will get you some side-eye. Be like the locals and just hork it back down to where it came from.

count_olaf_lucafont , https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-blowing-nose-7195040/ Report

arthbach
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
1 hour ago

The same is true in Japan. It is considered rude to blow your nose. In the UK, the opposite is true, 'horking it back down' would be considered rude.

#37

If you come to Boston and say anything bad about Tom Brady or the Patriots. Don't come to Boston spewing your b******t. Tom Brady is a God in our eyes and nothing will ever change what.

anon Report

FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
1 hour ago

This has not aged well, lol. As always any athlete can go from God to Devil in New England if they pretend they can't remember playing for you (Brady) won't stop peddling right wing BS (Schilling), claim they were disrespected despite literal disciples (Damon), ask to be taken out of big games, dis fans and city and then cheat (Clemens)...

