43 Times Customers Left Mechanics Speechless With What Just Rolled Into Their Shops (New Pics)
Mechanics recommend that we bring our cars in for maintenance visits every six or 12 months. But blessed be the car owner who actually does that. In reality, owners wait an average of four months before addressing their "check engine" lights. Perhaps, then, it's no surprise that mechanics have to deal with all sorts of crazy situations.
The community "Just Rolled Into The Shop" on Reddit collects the funniest and wildest things auto mechanics have come across on the job. Exhaust pipe on an electric car? Check! A car frame rusted so badly it has holes in it? Check! So, Pandas, scroll down and see the newest examples of the madness mechanics have to deal with almost daily.
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
Got A New Alignment Tech
Why Do People Do This?
Is it really that inconvenient or uncomfortable to put your seat belt on? With all the careless and aggressive drivers we have nowadays why would you purposefully put yourself in danger like this?
It's probably no secret why cars get into conditions like these. The longer we delay servicing our cars, the more likely they are to have serious problems. That's just simple physics. However, people still delay bringing their cars to the mechanic, and some even admit to putting them off for as long as six to 18 months.
32% of Americans also say they'll wait "as long as possible" to get their car serviced. 39% admit they don't even do regular check-ups – the only time they visit a mechanic is when something is broken or after an accident happens. But here's the truth: most people aren't doing it out of laziness or lack of attention. Almost half of Americans (48%) say they wait so long because frequent visits to the mechanic are just not financially feasible for them.
A Fancy Key
Just Rolled Onto The Flatbed
My Toyota Part Is Just A Mazda Part With A Toyota Part Sticker Slapped On Top
I am more than stunned. Does the news no longer cover business?
If you've taken your car to the mechanic lately and thought that the bill was kind of high, you're not alone. Experts report that car repair costs have risen by 4.1% each year between 2013 and 2023. Still, they're having trouble explaining why exactly they're so expensive at the moment. One possible reason could be that the cost of collision insurance claims is rising.
Others speculate that cars are becoming more expensive to repair. The cars we're driving today are heavier (by 33% exactly, since 1985) and about twice as powerful than they were 40 years ago. There are also many other improvements: turbochargers attached to engines, all-wheel drive systems, and the cars are almost "a rolling network of computers," according to one repair shop owner.
Well This Is My Favorite Customer States Of All Time
When You Own An Ev But Miss Your Exhaust
Dude Asked If I Was The Inspector And Then Slid Me $10 Before Giving Me The Keys. Went Under And Found This
If you got into a car accident 10 years ago, your car would no doubt need some repairs. But today, experts claim, there are a dozen other tweaks that would need to be replaced. "You can have the same kind of accident that you would have 10 years ago, but now you have three additional sensors that are on the part of the vehicle that was impacted that you now have to potentially replace," the director of performance consulting at Mitchell Ryan Mandell told CNBC.
What A Capable Machine
Customer States “Don’t Ask”
I have questions. But I’m honestly not sure I want the answers
I Don’t Understand
An average American spends around $438 on maintenance every year. Most car owners say they have had their current car for about seven years, but they claim they have spent around $6,272 in total on their car for repairs throughout the years.
There might be one advantage to this: people are determined to own their current cars for longer. In doing so, they're focused on taking better care of their car. Due to rising repair costs, 60% of Gen Zers say they're making an active effort to better maintain their cars.
Just Encountered My First 7-Speed M/T
My Neighbor Is A Carpenter, He Asked For My Help Replacing His Calipers And This Is What I Saw
Trunk Of A Hyundai At That The Yard I Work At
Those look like catalytic convertors. Catalytic Convertors have platinum, palladium, and rhodium in them as part of the chemical process that reduces your vehicle emissions. Those are somewhat rare and very expensive metals. Someone has been stealing catalytic convertors off of cars.
A true car repairman would tell you to never do repairs on your car on your own. Even minor ones. However, many Americans are trying to save money by doing things like oil changes, light maintenance, replacing interior parts, changing tires, or doing break maintenance themselves. At the same time, there are things many car owners just don't feel comfortable doing themselves. Perhaps that's why 64% of drivers are currently putting off some sort of vehicle maintenance.
Freight Co Just Dropped By New Toolbox Off…
A Friend Sent Me This - Serious Car Issues
1.8m$ Just Rolled Into Our Humble Little Shop
What about you, Pandas? When was the last time you brought your car to be checked out by a mechanic? Perhaps it's that time of the year? Let us know in the comments what was the worst thing that happened to your car because you delayed maintenance. And if you'd like to see more absurd stories from the mechanic, check out our previous articles about the "Just Rolled Into The Shop" subreddit here, here, and here!
Most Mileage Ever Seen On 2019
Looking Up Parts Before The Digital Age
Loaner Truck Came Back Like This
Cust Doesn’t Trust Plugs And Patches. Paid For A New Tire
Plastic Control Arms. Never Thought I Would See The Day
Poor Teenage Nephew Had A Learning Experience And Needed To Fix His Brakes And Suspension For The First Time...while 6 Family Members Watched And Gave Commentary
Found This Sitting In The Oil Pan Of A 2011 Bmw 1m. I Have No Clue What It Is Or What It Could’ve Come From. Any Ideas?
Drop it in the nearest trash can and pretend you never saw it
Porter Took This On A Test Drive And Called Us To Pick Him Up Because The Car Stopped All Of A Sudden
Guess My Service Writer Doesn’t Like Kia
The Duality Of Chevy Truck Owners
Thought I Was Having A Stroke
If I Didn't Hold It In My Hand I Would Not Believe It Existed... An Aluminum Brake Disc
Getting Called A Scammer For Not Wanting To Patch This
Ev Fire On The Lift While Dealer Was Closed
Their Brain Doesn’t Have Memory Controls Either
I Can’t Think Of A Second Reason To Have This In A Lexus Nx300
What are we looking at/for? I'm really not a car person!