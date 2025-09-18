ADVERTISEMENT

Mechanics recommend that we bring our cars in for maintenance visits every six or 12 months. But blessed be the car owner who actually does that. In reality, owners wait an average of four months before addressing their "check engine" lights. Perhaps, then, it's no surprise that mechanics have to deal with all sorts of crazy situations.

The community "Just Rolled Into The Shop" on Reddit collects the funniest and wildest things auto mechanics have come across on the job. Exhaust pipe on an electric car? Check! A car frame rusted so badly it has holes in it? Check! So, Pandas, scroll down and see the newest examples of the madness mechanics have to deal with almost daily.

