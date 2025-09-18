ADVERTISEMENT

Mechanics recommend that we bring our cars in for maintenance visits every six or 12 months. But blessed be the car owner who actually does that. In reality, owners wait an average of four months before addressing their "check engine" lights. Perhaps, then, it's no surprise that mechanics have to deal with all sorts of crazy situations.

The community "Just Rolled Into The Shop" on Reddit collects the funniest and wildest things auto mechanics have come across on the job. Exhaust pipe on an electric car? Check! A car frame rusted so badly it has holes in it? Check! So, Pandas, scroll down and see the newest examples of the madness mechanics have to deal with almost daily.

More info: Reddit

#1

C/S: Noise From Car

Red USB device hidden under car part, surprising mechanics with unusual item found during shop inspection.

ironh19 Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Got A New Alignment Tech

    Man wearing oversized magnifying glasses inside a mechanic shop, surprising customers with unusual items rolling into the shop.

    RafIk1 Report

    #3

    Why Do People Do This?

    Modern car interior with black and gray seats and center console, featured in mechanics shops amazed by unusual vehicles.

    Is it really that inconvenient or uncomfortable to put your seat belt on? With all the careless and aggressive drivers we have nowadays why would you purposefully put yourself in danger like this?

    Breaditude Report

    It's probably no secret why cars get into conditions like these. The longer we delay servicing our cars, the more likely they are to have serious problems. That's just simple physics. However, people still delay bringing their cars to the mechanic, and some even admit to putting them off for as long as six to 18 months.

    32% of Americans also say they'll wait "as long as possible" to get their car serviced. 39% admit they don't even do regular check-ups – the only time they visit a mechanic is when something is broken or after an accident happens. But here's the truth: most people aren't doing it out of laziness or lack of attention. Almost half of Americans (48%) say they wait so long because frequent visits to the mechanic are just not financially feasible for them.
    #4

    A Fancy Key

    BMW car key with digital display showing security status, an example of unique moments that left mechanics speechless.

    ross_liftss Report

    #5

    Just Rolled Onto The Flatbed

    Black car on a tow truck engulfed in flames, leaving mechanics speechless with what just rolled into their shop.

    TaikiTi Report

    #6

    My Toyota Part Is Just A Mazda Part With A Toyota Part Sticker Slapped On Top

    Labels on genuine Toyota, Lexus, and Mazda parts, showcasing authentic automotive components for mechanics and shops.

    RYDSLO Report

    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    I am more than stunned. Does the news no longer cover business?

    If you've taken your car to the mechanic lately and thought that the bill was kind of high, you're not alone. Experts report that car repair costs have risen by 4.1% each year between 2013 and 2023. Still, they're having trouble explaining why exactly they're so expensive at the moment. One possible reason could be that the cost of collision insurance claims is rising.

    Others speculate that cars are becoming more expensive to repair. The cars we're driving today are heavier (by 33% exactly, since 1985) and about twice as powerful than they were 40 years ago. There are also many other improvements: turbochargers attached to engines, all-wheel drive systems, and the cars are almost "a rolling network of computers," according to one repair shop owner.
    #7

    Well This Is My Favorite Customer States Of All Time

    Customer quote about mechanics unable to fix a problem, highlighting unusual experiences at mechanic shops.

    Falsewyrm Report

    #8

    When You Own An Ev But Miss Your Exhaust

    Rusty and unusually bent exhaust pipe on a car at a mechanic shop leaving customers speechless.

    JingleLarry Report

    #9

    Dude Asked If I Was The Inspector And Then Slid Me $10 Before Giving Me The Keys. Went Under And Found This

    Severely rusted car frame with large holes, showing extreme damage that left mechanics speechless in the shop.

    sparklerod Report

    If you got into a car accident 10 years ago, your car would no doubt need some repairs. But today, experts claim, there are a dozen other tweaks that would need to be replaced. "You can have the same kind of accident that you would have 10 years ago, but now you have three additional sensors that are on the part of the vehicle that was impacted that you now have to potentially replace," the director of performance consulting at Mitchell Ryan Mandell told CNBC.
    #10

    What A Capable Machine

    Gray lifted truck with a missing front wheel and a rim resting awkwardly in a parking lot, surprising mechanics at the shop.

    reddit.com Report

    #11

    Customer States “Don’t Ask”

    Heavily damaged Hyundai car rim with deep scratches and dents that left mechanics speechless at the repair shop.

    reddit.com Report

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    I have questions. But I’m honestly not sure I want the answers

    #12

    I Don’t Understand

    Mechanic's shop complaint screen showing customer requesting quote to replace noisy "manly horn," leaving mechanics speechless.

    LifeIsMyDepressant Report

    An average American spends around $438 on maintenance every year. Most car owners say they have had their current car for about seven years, but they claim they have spent around $6,272 in total on their car for repairs throughout the years.

    There might be one advantage to this: people are determined to own their current cars for longer. In doing so, they're focused on taking better care of their car. Due to rising repair costs, 60% of Gen Zers say they're making an active effort to better maintain their cars.
    #13

    Just Encountered My First 7-Speed M/T

    Close-up of a manual car gear shift knob in a vehicle, showing a 6-speed pattern, surprising mechanics at the shop.

    kambesama Report

    #14

    My Neighbor Is A Carpenter, He Asked For My Help Replacing His Calipers And This Is What I Saw

    Car lifted with wooden blocks and a red mechanic jack in a shop, showcasing an unusual vehicle support method.

    John5788 Report

    #15

    Trunk Of A Hyundai At That The Yard I Work At

    Trunk filled with multiple used catalytic converters, leaving mechanics speechless with unusual car parts found.

    Alive_Rich_614 Report

    Alex Martin
    Alex Martin
    Alex Martin
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Those look like catalytic convertors. Catalytic Convertors have platinum, palladium, and rhodium in them as part of the chemical process that reduces your vehicle emissions. Those are somewhat rare and very expensive metals. Someone has been stealing catalytic convertors off of cars.

    A true car repairman would tell you to never do repairs on your car on your own. Even minor ones. However, many Americans are trying to save money by doing things like oil changes, light maintenance, replacing interior parts, changing tires, or doing break maintenance themselves. At the same time, there are things many car owners just don't feel comfortable doing themselves. Perhaps that's why 64% of drivers are currently putting off some sort of vehicle maintenance.

    #16

    Freight Co Just Dropped By New Toolbox Off…

    Mechanic standing next to a large wrapped object on wheels that rolled into the shop, surprising the customers.

    StylishUsername Report

    #17

    A Friend Sent Me This - Serious Car Issues

    Car repair service notes showing a customer explaining engine failure, leaving mechanics speechless at the shop.

    Tallguy415 Report

    #18

    1.8m$ Just Rolled Into Our Humble Little Shop

    Silver sports car with black rims parked inside a mechanic shop, surprising customers with what rolled into the shop.

    SabreLilly Report

    What about you, Pandas? When was the last time you brought your car to be checked out by a mechanic? Perhaps it's that time of the year? Let us know in the comments what was the worst thing that happened to your car because you delayed maintenance. And if you'd like to see more absurd stories from the mechanic, check out our previous articles about the "Just Rolled Into The Shop" subreddit here, here, and here!
    #19

    Most Mileage Ever Seen On 2019

    Vehicle dashboard showing 878,987 miles on odometer, highlighting times customers left mechanics speechless in shops.

    Human-Chapter-2784 Report

    #20

    Looking Up Parts Before The Digital Age

    Stacks of vintage automotive catalogs spread out on a mechanic’s workbench in a busy repair shop.

    tirefool6 Report

    #21

    Loaner Truck Came Back Like This

    Close-up of unusual damage on a car panel that left mechanics speechless with what rolled into their shop.

    randomredditers Report

    #22

    Cust Doesn’t Trust Plugs And Patches. Paid For A New Tire

    Close-up of a car tire with a nail stuck in the tread, leaving mechanics speechless at the auto repair shop.

    Courtaid Report

    #23

    Plastic Control Arms. Never Thought I Would See The Day

    Close-up of a rusty, damaged car suspension spring and control arm in a mechanic’s shop, covered in dust and dirt.

    Windowsweirdo Report

    #24

    Poor Teenage Nephew Had A Learning Experience And Needed To Fix His Brakes And Suspension For The First Time...while 6 Family Members Watched And Gave Commentary

    Mechanics and customers gathered around a lifted SUV in a garage, amazed at the unusual vehicle repair situation.

    logatronics Report

    #25

    Visiting The In Laws

    Worn-out car tire with no tread on snowy ground, a surprising sight that left mechanics speechless at the shop.

    bndn81 Report

    #26

    Found This Sitting In The Oil Pan Of A 2011 Bmw 1m. I Have No Clue What It Is Or What It Could’ve Come From. Any Ideas?

    Small metal mechanical part held in hand, showcasing unusual size that left mechanics speechless in repair shops.

    Niall_D125 Report

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    Drop it in the nearest trash can and pretend you never saw it

    #27

    Porter Took This On A Test Drive And Called Us To Pick Him Up Because The Car Stopped All Of A Sudden

    Sticky note on car window reads do not start or run no oil in engine leaving mechanics speechless at their shops.

    No-Lime4134 Report

    #28

    Guess My Service Writer Doesn’t Like Kia

    Mechanic's work order showing unexpected car repairs that left customers speechless at the auto shop.

    Saint-Jimmy3 Report

    #29

    The Duality Of Chevy Truck Owners

    Car interior with blue protective tape and mechanics floor mat, surprising customers at the auto repair shop.

    reznTM Report

    #30

    Thought I Was Having A Stroke

    White truck at a mechanic's shop with an upside-down badge leaving customers and mechanics speechless.

    cbl12131213 Report

    #31

    If I Didn't Hold It In My Hand I Would Not Believe It Existed... An Aluminum Brake Disc

    Mechanic holding a large drilled brake rotor in a shop with tools and parts on metal shelves in the background.

    jcforbes Report

    #32

    Getting Called A Scammer For Not Wanting To Patch This

    Car tire with a large nail stuck in the tread, a surprising repair that left mechanics speechless in auto shops.

    ronatico Report

    #33

    Ev Fire On The Lift While Dealer Was Closed

    Damaged car lifted inside a mechanic shop with firefighters nearby, showcasing unusual vehicles that leave mechanics speechless.

    541expat Report

    #34

    Their Brain Doesn’t Have Memory Controls Either

    Car interior gear shift area with a note warning mechanics not to adjust seat position or mirrors in a surprising mechanic shop moment.

    cellardrawer Report

    #35

    I Can’t Think Of A Second Reason To Have This In A Lexus Nx300

    Car interior center console with black leather and red stitching, highlighting details that left mechanics speechless in shops.

    patdashuri Report

    #36

    Operator Went Full Beans Through Granite For 25 Hours And Never Thought To Change The Teeth

    Heavy machinery with large drill attachment parked outside a shop, leaving mechanics speechless with unusual equipment.

    Alexxxx89 Report

    #37

    Just Rolled Into My Shop - Leased A Warehouse After 15 Years Of Working On My Cars In The Street

    Several classic and vintage vehicles parked inside a spacious mechanic shop leaving mechanics speechless.

    BKCowGod Report

    #38

    I’m Starting To Think He Lied On His Resume

    Mechanic working under a lifted Chevrolet SUV in a busy automotive repair shop with tools and equipment nearby.

    Ok_Abbreviations6845 Report

    #39

    Texas Requires The Front Tint To Be At 25% Or Greater To Pass State Inspection.. This Customer Was Upset I Couldn’t Just “Let It Go“ And Oh Yeah You Can Barely See Through The Windshield

    Tint meter enforcer measuring window tint light transmission leaving mechanics speechless at their shop.

    fidgetspinnerz Report

    #40

    Was At A Pawn Shop Last Weekend, They Say A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words

    Various sizes of metal socket wrench pieces organized in labeled bins inside a mechanic workshop setting.

    TheyCallMeDubie Report

    #41

    Just Rolled In With Two Confirmed K**ls On The Imperial Japanese

    Dark green pickup truck with open hood inside a mechanic shop, illustrating customers leaving mechanics speechless at auto shops.

    the_dunc_ Report

    #42

    It's Refreshing When A Hyundai Shows Up With The Key

    Car steering column with exposed wiring and disconnected components, surprising mechanics in auto repair shops.

    Bleades Report

    #43

    Ford, I Hate You

    Clean black engine oil pan on a workbench surrounded by tools, showcasing a mechanic's shop repair part.

    TomJoshuaK Report

