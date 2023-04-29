#1 Don't be chill when your kids are kicking the seat in front of them...



ETA: If you have an aisle seat and the person in the middle or window seat needs to use the restroom, well, sucks to be you, you have to get up. Please, dear men, don't suggest that the female stranger next to you could crawl over your lap because you're too lazy to move.

#2 H E A D P H O N E S

#3 Don't stick your arm down the airplane toilet just to see where it's all going.

#4 Be patient with the parents if a toddler is freaking out. Trust me, we’re 100X more stressed about it than you.



Except for s****y parents I guess.

#5 No matter the line size behind you, you always give the person in front of you the opportunity to exit first.

#6 Don’t put your bare feet on someone else’s seat.

#7 Long hair people - do not put them over your seat so the tv of behind-guy is covered

#8 Don’t clog in front of the gate if your section hasn’t been called yet

#9 Middle seat gets both armrests.

#10 Don't wallow in cologne before boarding.

#11 Don’t have full volume conversations (or any conversation) on a red eye flight.

#12 You're never obligated to yield your seat to someone because they want to sit next to another person.



They didn't plan accordingly, not your problem.

#13 You can stand up as soon as it’s allowed.



It seems to be a thing for people who don’t fly that often, to think people who stand up directly are less experienced than you.

”Look at this noob standing up, you’re not getting off earlier, lol, bet he never flies!”



While in fact, we who do fly often, don’t care. I might have 15h in a economy seat before this 2h flight we’ve been on and can’t stand to sit a second more than I have to.

#14 If someone is struggling to put their carry on in the overhead, help them. Don’t be condescending and and watch them struggle (I speak from experience. I’m short and struggled to put my carry on in the overhead and the couple sitting next to me just watched me struggle and said “you can do it”. The dude sitting across from us got up to help me).

#15 Think before going through TSA. Don’t wear lace up boots, all the jewelry in the world, bring multiple computers, forget about your liquors and food. We don’t have to wait while you clog up the line to undress. Wear sweats, a sweatshirt and slip ons.

#16 Don't eat stinky f*****g food on a plane. You want to eat eggs or egg sandwich or tuna with onion sandwiches? Go ahead to your hearts content on land or when you are home or at your vacation destination. In the plane you eat the least stinky food though. I'm not smelling egg fart smell half the ride or tuna breath. Planes are neutral smell only zone as much as possible. Stick with granola bars or the food they serve you on the plane.

#17 Take your full sized luggage on as carry-on. Take up all the over head bin space and when asked to gate check your s**t, refuse. Do this and you will fit right in

#18 Don't clap when the plane lands.

#19 You don't ask someone to trade your middle seat for their aisle/window seat

#20 When the flight attendant asks you to do something, they’re not actually asking. They’re telling you nicely. And when they request something from you, that is the rule of law on that plane and you will obey.

#21 Wear comfortable clothes!

#22 Chew gum before the plane takes off. Stops your ears from popping.

#23 Leave the person next to you alone.

Unless they're about to f*****g die, do not bother them.

#24 Treat the Stewards with tons of respect.



Remember to stretch on long haul flights (learned this on a 17 hour flight the hard way)



Know what you want from the snack cart

#25 Don't grab the back of my seat to help your a*s stand up, and ESPECIALLY don't grab my hair when you do it. I don't need to be woken up by you yanking my head back and pulling out my hair, too.

#26 So many to list…

Headphones. Nobody wants to hear your music or your conversations.

Wear shoes, this isn’t your living room.

If you’re in zone 5, don’t block the boarding area when they are boarding zone 1.

Move with a purpose. Don’t meander walking through the terminal.

Just because your seat reclines doesn’t mean you should do it.

#27 Your f*****g backpack goes under the seat, not in the overhead bin, you selfish twat.

#28 Your knees don’t have to be pressed against the luggage belt to get your luggage. Stand the hell back, yours isn’t even coming off first.

#29 Don’t recline your seat in coach. At all.

#30 Dont be loud. You have to have a reason to not be whisper talking. Like, ordering a drink from the crew, or asking someone to raise their seat. Even then, you don't have to yell. And the plane can be loud, especially by the engines

#31 If you're morbidly obese, you need to buy 2 seats. Sorry not sorry

#32 As a pilot, my unspoken rule is to actually land the plane lol

#33 Wash yourself before the flight.

#34 Start fights with the air stewardess who won't serve you your 12th beer!

#35 If they announce that some people on the plane have a really tight connection, be polite and let them off first. Especially if you have time to get to your next gate or if you’re at your final destination.

#36 Don't run down the aisle after a rough landing, shouting "Do it again! Do it again!"



In my defence, I was about 3.

#37 Don't request someone else's (usually more expensive) seat unless you have a good reason too. Your child's first flight, or wanting to use the window as a sleeping wall are not good enough. It makes it worse that the crew will almost always side with the requester.

#38 Don’t make out during the flight

#39 Don’t hit people in the face when standing/walking down the aisle.

#40 Wear a hoodie regardless of the weather so your head doesn't touch the back of the seat

#41 Don't man spread

#42 Don’t fart in the plane