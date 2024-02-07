ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us have dreamed of changing or inspiring the world with our art. However, that’s easier said than done. It can be incredibly difficult to stand out from the crowd when everyone’s striving for uniqueness. A change in perspective—figuratively and literally—can help.

The ‘Unspectacular Subject Photography’ Facebook group is dedicated to amateur photos that take extremely ordinary subjects and showcase them in a different light. We’ve collected some of their top photos to share with you. Scroll down to check them out! It’s perfect proof that you can photograph even the most mundane, everyday things and make them look magical.

#1

Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

Debbie Joplin Report

    #2

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Mal Cole Report

    #3

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Moony 冷たい愛 Report

    The Facebook group itself is fairly new as far as online communities go. It was created in late July 2022. In less than two years, the ‘Unspectacular Subject Photography’ project drew in just shy of 92k members.

    It continues to grow to this day. Just in the last week, 6k new Facebook users joined.
    #4

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    The table at some restaurant. I don’t even remember where, now. Like a little island under a strange sun.

    Heather Feller Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    A pic of neon lights reflecting off of a puddle I took at Bonnaroo a few years back.

    Tyler Brooks Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Tomato on the glass table.

    Alexandra Holyk Report

    The members of this community are incredibly active. At the time of writing, they made a whopping 10k posts in the last month alone. It just goes to show how many creative people are out there! What also helps is that the Facebook group sets a low barrier to entry.

    Not all of us live right next to spectacular views of nature that we can photograph. But all of us are surrounded by lots of simple and common items.
    #7

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Amber Amber Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Maybe too spectacular, but too cool not to post- ghost leaf I found yesterday.

    Haley Michelle Jimenez Report

    #9

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Love this WEBsite! Spider triplex. Lower units have more square footage. Upper unit has a better view.

    Lanny M Thompson Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always love looking at outdoor spiderwebs, especially those covered in dew or ice.

    The beauty of the idea behind the group lies in this exact simplicity. You can take a simple leaf, traffic cone, cup of coffee, or spiderweb and turn it into a brilliant photography subject. By changing the perspective and lighting, you can turn something (allegedly) unremarkable and unspectacular into eye-catching art. 
    #10

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Unspectacular sea fan coral found in Cancun. They were all over the beach!

    Ee Laine Lam Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    A tiny skyline on a stump

    Melissa Bradley Report

    Anikulapo
    Anikulapo
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somebody turn that into a Manhattan(ish) river table!!

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Puddle and Pollen.

    Yolanda Brown Report

    The fact of the matter is that there are no real shortcuts to being a world-class photographer or artist. At the end of the day, what truly matters is your unique style and way of seeing the world, not your gear.

    High-quality photography equipment can certainly help you get the results you want; however, it won’t take captivating photos for you. Your vision and input are what truly matter. The quality of your tools only augments what’s already there.
    #13

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Ben Everatt Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Interesting light distribution from the bathroom door.

    Angela Miller Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, that's great! It does fascinate me the power that such a simple image can convey.

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Mother Nature patiently breaking down a boot.

    Susan Mehi Report

    Crafting and refining your unique photography style will take years of dedicated work. Not to mention that you have to be willing to experiment and open to failing with grace.

    You might start out copying the photos of the artists you admire. Eventually, if you want to be known for your art, you’ll have to make the leap and start doing things differently and gently adapt the subject matter to your perspective and ideas.

    #16

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Sidewalk garden, no help from humans needed.

    Yolanda Nunn Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Raindrops caught in a spider’s web.

    Emily Pierce Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Stuart Innes Report

    Getting your art noticed is a huge deal. Many of us would love to have a respected career that’s purely dedicated to our creative passions and pursuits. However, it requires lots of dedication… as well as consistent effort.

    Unless you are extremely lucky, your photos won’t go viral overnight. You need to slowly refine your skills over weeks, months, and years.
    #19

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Debbie Joplin Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Some sort of melon and idiot smashed at the beach

    Syndee Holt Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This hits differently if it's a "melon AND idiot smashed at the beach" versus a "melon AN idiot smashed at the beach." ;-)

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Abstract in rainy day…

    Janet Park Report

    On top of that, you need to find some way to showcase your work so that it fits your image as a photographer. Some folks like posting their work on social media, or they create impressive portfolios on their personal websites. Others might decide to avoid digital life altogether and focus entirely on having their photos displayed in galleries.

    There’s no one-size-fits-all answer. You have to see what combination of approaches works best for you and your work.
    #22

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Deborah Smith Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    This was a lucky shot! Prism was a refraction off a crystal in the window opposite this wall.

    Kusala Tibbetts Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Tom McGuire Report

    No matter what kind of artist you are, you’ll eventually have to deal with a lot of frustration. For example, the results you’re getting don’t match your expectations. What really helps here is to have a growth-oriented mindset and to pace yourself in a realistic way.

    Progress, very often, isn’t linear. You have to accept that you’ll have bad days or even weeks when you’re unhappy with your work. It’s how we deal with this frustration that reveals our character as artists.

    #25

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Deborah Smith Report

    #26

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    John Pullen Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    It's a blizzard here today. Snow drift art. By, Old Man Winter.

    Mary Margaret Report

    A major pitfall to avoid is perfectionism. With a subject as subjective as photography, there’s no such thing as ‘perfection.’ You cannot expect to be artistically satisfied with every shot you take.

    Nor can you expect absolutely everyone to ‘get’ the ideas behind your snaps. It takes a lot of courage to look at a photo you took, label it as ‘good enough,’ and then share it with the world.

    The feedback that you get from other people can be incredibly valuable for your personal growth. But it takes humility to accept constructive criticism for what it is.
    #28

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    John Springer Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Food Cart Cuisine a la Puddle.

    Carol L. Watts Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Inside the upside down.

    Damien Keeton Report

    Which of the photos that we featured in this list caught your attention the most, dear Pandas? Which ones did you genuinely enjoy and why? What’s your personal relationship with photography like? What subjects do you tend to take pics of the most? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments!
    #31

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Jake R. Petersen Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

     don't know how many photos I post, since none of them made it to the algorithm. But please enjoy this cool pattern from a close-up shot of a tree trunk. I will post the wider photo in the comment.

    From my 5-6 am morning photo walk.

    Rakka Gustyan Pratama Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Just some snow on a tree, making it look like a bad 2D paper cutout

    Andraz Antonic Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Apple at Sunset.

    Ken Wight Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Some like online meetings… some don’t

    Jake R. Petersen Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Eli Iskat Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    iPad screen after it collided with a concrete floor.

    Debra Hoddinott Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Ewa Kryston Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    B.j. Busutil Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Under the hydrangeas' skirt.

    Susan Howard Hill Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    I took a pic inside of something. Guess the fruit.

    Khalabiza Balabiza Report

    #42

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    These were on the side of my shed. I went back 10 minutes later and they had all dispersed.

    Ülle Morgan Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    During my walks, I took this picture under a Pylon in Bredhurst Woods, Kent.

    ᛞᚨᚾᛁᛖᛚ ᚨᛪᛖ-ᛖᚤᛖ Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Blowing the snow off my deck and all these cute little frozen paw prints remain.

    Sheamen Sky Nielsen Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Girl with a bright umbrella (taken with iPhone through the windshield in the rain)

    Yuri Pyshnoi Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Chlorophylligree.

    Rand Om Rich Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Pretty boring moss caterpillar.

    Hayley Whalvin Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Barbara Reiter Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    I don’t know what happened... I was just taking a photo of the garden through the window.

    Chris Famer Report

    #50

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Fixer upper.

    Thomas Fouts Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Corina Angela Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Just a phone snap of a Raven from Hawk Hill above Golden Gate Bridge.

    Donald Kinney Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Beto Lofer Report

    Leanne Hailes
    Leanne Hailes
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see a unicorn & a grumpy face in the left morphed foot 😳

    #54

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Mother and child.

    Pierre Vanmeerhaeghe Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Angie Steve Walker Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Debbie Joplin Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    My unspectacular photo for this morning. No editing.

    Kevin Ness Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    This was while getting my roof fixed, I thought it was a very interesting change of perspective.

    Fai Indie Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Some weeds at my Moms house. I liked the way the light hit them.

    Jeanette Wilson Report

    #60

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Debbie Joplin Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Belinda Young Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Spotted on my morning walk. I have so many questions...

    Susan Mehi Report

    #63

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Angie Harris Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Ball bearings in a stainless steel bowl.

    Rob Wood Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Unspectacular coloured bubbles.

    Melissa Blackstock Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    John Pullen Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Clear umbrella is an underrated tool.

    Dee Campbell Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    The reflection of a Ferris wheel in a mud puddle.

    Niki Andreach Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Jan Schellink Report

    #70

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Nails in a utility pole.

    Linda Geer Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Aldo Haan Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Sweet potato in Target bathroom stall. Seattle, Washington. December 2023.

    Clara Valdes Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Brian Flynn Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Asclepias syriaca???
    I was very surprised then, why didn’t anyone like it? and I was immediately attracted! Most likely, people who saw this every day were not so keen on the search for beauty. They had it just like that, without searching... and at that time I was looking for something beautiful... I searched and found it. And my soul became calmer then...

    Світлана Соломахіна Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Sebastian Syrinx Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Debbie Joplin Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Berkana Branwen Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Francesco Marzetti Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Joe Taylor Report

    #80

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    One of the kids left their Barbie in the back yard when we lived in Kansas. I woke up the next day to this sight after it had snowed all night.

    Cindy Mims Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Old crops, that cast their reflections in a flooded field at sunset.

    Amber Braxton Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    The ice on my deck kinda looks like some sort of floral print

    Lauryn Ogden Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Carol L. Watts Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Jennie Kyles Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Eleanor Monroe Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Anne Covington Bryant Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Jeremy Fennell Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Back of an old dump truck. I think.

    Jeanette Foreman Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Mannequins on a rooftop in Mexico City.

    Andrea Graw Weinbaum Report

    #90

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Stephanie Striffler Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Debbie Joplin Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Joe Dempsey Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Marion Callaghan Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    רם עמיר Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Runes in the reeds...

    Matt Skidgel Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Becky Huyser Humes Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Cracked windshield.

    Debbie Winters-Collins Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Christopher Kane Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Air deposition waves from a vent.

    Lotte Har Report

    #100

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Susan Niles Redwine Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Natalia Charogianni Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Set my phone down on a ringbound journal and accidentally took a pic. Liked the abstractness and colors.

    Priscilla Shales-Landry Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Lee Stokes Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Rico La Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting - looks like watermelon-coloured pears. What are these fruits?

    #105

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Chris Famer Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Hit and run at the grocery store …. For those from the South, that is salt on the floor.

    Mark Fisher Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Linda Hodges Sthreshley Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Thøm Null Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    West Bones Report

    #110

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Anil John Nayar Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Beaney Berlinsky Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Jesse Haug Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Carol L. Watts Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    I dare you. I challenge you to a Man In The Moon Selfie through a toilet tissue tube.
    I'll go first. Believe me you'll get in some funny positions trying to find the right lighting effects.

    Sara Bryant Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Rittik Paul Report

    Unspectacular-Subject-Photography

    Mark Greenberg Report

    DarkGlassSphere
    DarkGlassSphere
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These are the most tastefully gathered photographs I saw on BP, so far. They convey thoughts and give all sorts of feelings

