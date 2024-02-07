This Facebook Group Shares Spectacular Photos Of Unspectacular Things, Here Are 116 Of The Best
Many of us have dreamed of changing or inspiring the world with our art. However, that’s easier said than done. It can be incredibly difficult to stand out from the crowd when everyone’s striving for uniqueness. A change in perspective—figuratively and literally—can help.
The ‘Unspectacular Subject Photography’ Facebook group is dedicated to amateur photos that take extremely ordinary subjects and showcase them in a different light. We’ve collected some of their top photos to share with you. Scroll down to check them out! It’s perfect proof that you can photograph even the most mundane, everyday things and make them look magical.
The Facebook group itself is fairly new as far as online communities go. It was created in late July 2022. In less than two years, the ‘Unspectacular Subject Photography’ project drew in just shy of 92k members.
It continues to grow to this day. Just in the last week, 6k new Facebook users joined.
The table at some restaurant. I don’t even remember where, now. Like a little island under a strange sun.
A pic of neon lights reflecting off of a puddle I took at Bonnaroo a few years back.
Tomato on the glass table.
The members of this community are incredibly active. At the time of writing, they made a whopping 10k posts in the last month alone. It just goes to show how many creative people are out there! What also helps is that the Facebook group sets a low barrier to entry.
Not all of us live right next to spectacular views of nature that we can photograph. But all of us are surrounded by lots of simple and common items.
Maybe too spectacular, but too cool not to post- ghost leaf I found yesterday.
Love this WEBsite! Spider triplex. Lower units have more square footage. Upper unit has a better view.
I always love looking at outdoor spiderwebs, especially those covered in dew or ice.
The beauty of the idea behind the group lies in this exact simplicity. You can take a simple leaf, traffic cone, cup of coffee, or spiderweb and turn it into a brilliant photography subject. By changing the perspective and lighting, you can turn something (allegedly) unremarkable and unspectacular into eye-catching art.
Unspectacular sea fan coral found in Cancun. They were all over the beach!
A tiny skyline on a stump
Puddle and Pollen.
The fact of the matter is that there are no real shortcuts to being a world-class photographer or artist. At the end of the day, what truly matters is your unique style and way of seeing the world, not your gear.
High-quality photography equipment can certainly help you get the results you want; however, it won’t take captivating photos for you. Your vision and input are what truly matter. The quality of your tools only augments what’s already there.
Interesting light distribution from the bathroom door.
Wow, that's great! It does fascinate me the power that such a simple image can convey.
Mother Nature patiently breaking down a boot.
Crafting and refining your unique photography style will take years of dedicated work. Not to mention that you have to be willing to experiment and open to failing with grace.
You might start out copying the photos of the artists you admire. Eventually, if you want to be known for your art, you’ll have to make the leap and start doing things differently and gently adapt the subject matter to your perspective and ideas.
Sidewalk garden, no help from humans needed.
Raindrops caught in a spider’s web.
Getting your art noticed is a huge deal. Many of us would love to have a respected career that’s purely dedicated to our creative passions and pursuits. However, it requires lots of dedication… as well as consistent effort.
Unless you are extremely lucky, your photos won’t go viral overnight. You need to slowly refine your skills over weeks, months, and years.
Some sort of melon and idiot smashed at the beach
This hits differently if it's a "melon AND idiot smashed at the beach" versus a "melon AN idiot smashed at the beach." ;-)
Abstract in rainy day…
On top of that, you need to find some way to showcase your work so that it fits your image as a photographer. Some folks like posting their work on social media, or they create impressive portfolios on their personal websites. Others might decide to avoid digital life altogether and focus entirely on having their photos displayed in galleries.
There’s no one-size-fits-all answer. You have to see what combination of approaches works best for you and your work.
This was a lucky shot! Prism was a refraction off a crystal in the window opposite this wall.
No matter what kind of artist you are, you’ll eventually have to deal with a lot of frustration. For example, the results you’re getting don’t match your expectations. What really helps here is to have a growth-oriented mindset and to pace yourself in a realistic way.
Progress, very often, isn’t linear. You have to accept that you’ll have bad days or even weeks when you’re unhappy with your work. It’s how we deal with this frustration that reveals our character as artists.
It's a blizzard here today. Snow drift art. By, Old Man Winter.
A major pitfall to avoid is perfectionism. With a subject as subjective as photography, there’s no such thing as ‘perfection.’ You cannot expect to be artistically satisfied with every shot you take.
Nor can you expect absolutely everyone to ‘get’ the ideas behind your snaps. It takes a lot of courage to look at a photo you took, label it as ‘good enough,’ and then share it with the world.
The feedback that you get from other people can be incredibly valuable for your personal growth. But it takes humility to accept constructive criticism for what it is.
Food Cart Cuisine a la Puddle.
Inside the upside down.
Which of the photos that we featured in this list caught your attention the most, dear Pandas? Which ones did you genuinely enjoy and why? What’s your personal relationship with photography like? What subjects do you tend to take pics of the most? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments!
don't know how many photos I post, since none of them made it to the algorithm. But please enjoy this cool pattern from a close-up shot of a tree trunk. I will post the wider photo in the comment.
From my 5-6 am morning photo walk.
Just some snow on a tree, making it look like a bad 2D paper cutout
Apple at Sunset.
Some like online meetings… some don’t
iPad screen after it collided with a concrete floor.
Under the hydrangeas' skirt.
I took a pic inside of something. Guess the fruit.
These were on the side of my shed. I went back 10 minutes later and they had all dispersed.
During my walks, I took this picture under a Pylon in Bredhurst Woods, Kent.
Blowing the snow off my deck and all these cute little frozen paw prints remain.
Girl with a bright umbrella (taken with iPhone through the windshield in the rain)
Chlorophylligree.
Pretty boring moss caterpillar.
I don’t know what happened... I was just taking a photo of the garden through the window.
Fixer upper.
Just a phone snap of a Raven from Hawk Hill above Golden Gate Bridge.
I see a unicorn & a grumpy face in the left morphed foot 😳
Mother and child.
My unspectacular photo for this morning. No editing.
This was while getting my roof fixed, I thought it was a very interesting change of perspective.
Some weeds at my Moms house. I liked the way the light hit them.
Spotted on my morning walk. I have so many questions...
Ball bearings in a stainless steel bowl.
Unspectacular coloured bubbles.
Clear umbrella is an underrated tool.
The reflection of a Ferris wheel in a mud puddle.
Nails in a utility pole.
Sweet potato in Target bathroom stall. Seattle, Washington. December 2023.
Asclepias syriaca???
I was very surprised then, why didn’t anyone like it? and I was immediately attracted! Most likely, people who saw this every day were not so keen on the search for beauty. They had it just like that, without searching... and at that time I was looking for something beautiful... I searched and found it. And my soul became calmer then...
One of the kids left their Barbie in the back yard when we lived in Kansas. I woke up the next day to this sight after it had snowed all night.
Old crops, that cast their reflections in a flooded field at sunset.
The ice on my deck kinda looks like some sort of floral print
Back of an old dump truck. I think.
Mannequins on a rooftop in Mexico City.
Runes in the reeds...
Cracked windshield.
Air deposition waves from a vent.
Set my phone down on a ringbound journal and accidentally took a pic. Liked the abstractness and colors.
Interesting - looks like watermelon-coloured pears. What are these fruits?
Hit and run at the grocery store …. For those from the South, that is salt on the floor.
I dare you. I challenge you to a Man In The Moon Selfie through a toilet tissue tube.
I'll go first. Believe me you'll get in some funny positions trying to find the right lighting effects.
These are the most tastefully gathered photographs I saw on BP, so far. They convey thoughts and give all sorts of feelings
Now THIS is an article worthy of Bored Panda. The pictures were incredible and I would actually think about hanging some of these on my walls. Please do more like this. My favourite was the creepy pic of the bird's nest made out of dolls' heads.
