Collectors and folks who are directly affected by scarcity will know exactly what it means to have just one of something in existence. Even more of a reason to celebrate what we have, right?

Well, there is a dedicated online community that does just that. r/UniqueArtifacts posts and shares pictures of one of a kind artifacts throughout history. Mostly, it’s stuff archaeologists had to dig out from the ground, but there are some more modern submissions there as well.

Whatever the case, scroll down, check it out, and share some of your insights into whatever you see in this list, or share some artifacts that should have made it up here!

More Info: r/UniqueArtifacts