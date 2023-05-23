Collectors and folks who are directly affected by scarcity will know exactly what it means to have just one of something in existence. Even more of a reason to celebrate what we have, right?

Well, there is a dedicated online community that does just that. r/UniqueArtifacts posts and shares pictures of one of a kind artifacts throughout history. Mostly, it’s stuff archaeologists had to dig out from the ground, but there are some more modern submissions there as well.

Whatever the case, scroll down, check it out, and share some of your insights into whatever you see in this list, or share some artifacts that should have made it up here!

More Info: r/UniqueArtifacts

#1

The Only Surviving Example Of An Iconic Roman “Scutum” Shield

The Only Surviving Example Of An Iconic Roman “Scutum” Shield

RelaxedOrange Report

Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These need references as to where the items are kept/were found.

#2

One Of The Last Two Preserved Jolly Roger Pirate Flags Left In Existence

One Of The Last Two Preserved Jolly Roger Pirate Flags Left In Existence

RelaxedOrange Report

LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
39 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's amazing pirates found the time for such exquisite needlework ( between looting, & pillaging, the hook hand, and the scurvy).

#3

The Sword Of Goujian Was Discovered Untarnished And Retains Sharp Edges After ~2500 Years

The Sword Of Goujian Was Discovered Untarnished And Retains Sharp Edges After ~2500 Years

reddit.com Report

scag$y
scag$y
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

2500 years old and it can still take your head off. I've had my blender 12 months and instead of shmooshing stuff, it just twists it round and round and goes brr. We are going backwards, people!

#4

The Lycurgus Cup: The Only Complete Example Of Ancient Color-Changing Glass

The Lycurgus Cup: The Only Complete Example Of Ancient Color-Changing Glass

RelaxedOrange Report

Penny Fan
Penny Fan
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

IIRC no-one knows how to make this kind of glass any more either

#5

The Only Surviving Handwriting Of A Roman Emperor (Theodosius II)

The Only Surviving Handwriting Of A Roman Emperor (Theodosius II)

RelaxedOrange Report

LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
47 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dear Sirs, I have still not received the latest issue of 'Only Emperors Know How To Read' Digest. I have sent my wife/slave to the Post Office many times, and it's still not there. Sincerely, Theodosius II

#6

Intact Bottle Of Ancient Roman Wine From 325ad

Intact Bottle Of Ancient Roman Wine From 325ad

RelaxedOrange Report

#7

The Pons Fabricus Is The Only Ancient Bridge In Rome Still In Its Original Location And Condition. The Last Major Repairs Occurred In 23 BCE

The Pons Fabricus Is The Only Ancient Bridge In Rome Still In Its Original Location And Condition. The Last Major Repairs Occurred In 23 BCE

reddit.com Report

Wonky Donkey
Wonky Donkey
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Last major repair was 2000 years ago.. and my state cant even fill in potholes.

#8

The Only Surviving Example Of A Crest From A Roman Centurion's Helmet

The Only Surviving Example Of A Crest From A Roman Centurion's Helmet

RelaxedOrange Report

Mike_The_Nike
Mike_The_Nike
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it looks like a wig thats been through an explosion

#9

One Of Only Three Papyrus Fragments Written In The Phoenician Language

One Of Only Three Papyrus Fragments Written In The Phoenician Language

RelaxedOrange Report

LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Avoid Rome. Theodosius II is still pis**d off about his magazine."

#10

The Only Surviving Example Of Roman “Cestus” Boxing Gloves

The Only Surviving Example Of Roman “Cestus” Boxing Gloves

RelaxedOrange Report

TheDag
TheDag
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

look like they would do more damage to your own knuckles in a fight

#11

The Barber Cup & Crawford Cup, The Only Two Examples Of Ancient Roman Vessels Carved From Fluorite

The Barber Cup & Crawford Cup, The Only Two Examples Of Ancient Roman Vessels Carved From Fluorite

RelaxedOrange Report

#12

The Only Natural Fossil Of A Scorpion Made Entirely Out Of Copper

The Only Natural Fossil Of A Scorpion Made Entirely Out Of Copper

RelaxedOrange Report

#13

This Julio-Claudian Rock Crystal And Silver Spoon Is The Only Example Of Its Kind Known To Exist

This Julio-Claudian Rock Crystal And Silver Spoon Is The Only Example Of Its Kind Known To Exist

RelaxedOrange Report

#14

The Only Known Color Photograph Of The Russian Czar's Fabled "Amber Room" - Looted By The Nazi's This Unique, Priceless Work Of Art Was Lost For Ever (Maybe?). St Petersburg, 1943

The Only Known Color Photograph Of The Russian Czar's Fabled "Amber Room" - Looted By The Nazi's This Unique, Priceless Work Of Art Was Lost For Ever (Maybe?). St Petersburg, 1943

RelaxedOrange Report

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder why it is called the amber room.....

#15

Ancient Roman-Egyptian Crocodile Armor

Ancient Roman-Egyptian Crocodile Armor

RelaxedOrange Report

#16

The Only Intact Bronze Lantern From Ancient Rome Next To A Reproduction. Housed In The Museo Archeologico Girolamo Rossi In Ventimiglia, Italy

The Only Intact Bronze Lantern From Ancient Rome Next To A Reproduction. Housed In The Museo Archeologico Girolamo Rossi In Ventimiglia, Italy

reddit.com Report

#17

First Ever Intact Ballista Arrow Uncovered In Utrecht (Augusta Treverorum), Netherlands

First Ever Intact Ballista Arrow Uncovered In Utrecht (Augusta Treverorum), Netherlands

gravitone Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh wow...it also looks very deadly if you're struck with it.

#18

One Of The Two Coins Found Of The Roman Usurper Silbannacus, Who Would've Been Unknown Otherwise

One Of The Two Coins Found Of The Roman Usurper Silbannacus, Who Would've Been Unknown Otherwise

RelaxedOrange Report

#19

Terracotta Warriors With The Original Paint Scheme

Terracotta Warriors With The Original Paint Scheme

ChewbaccaHasADogD**k Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is kinda scary..they look like real people.

#20

The “Iron Man” Buddha - The Only Statue Carved From A Meteor

The “Iron Man” Buddha - The Only Statue Carved From A Meteor

RelaxedOrange Report

Ace
Ace
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Meteorite. Meteors are what we see in the sky, meteorites are what has fallen to earth.

#21

The Misenum Statue Is The Only Surviving Bronze Imperial Image To Have Been Altered As A Result Of Condemnation. Domitian's Facial Features Have Been Severed From The Back Of The Head And Replaced With A New Face Representing Nerva

The Misenum Statue Is The Only Surviving Bronze Imperial Image To Have Been Altered As A Result Of Condemnation. Domitian's Facial Features Have Been Severed From The Back Of The Head And Replaced With A New Face Representing Nerva

reddit.com Report

#22

The Earliest Example Of A Proper “Book”, Written In A Totally Unique Style

The Earliest Example Of A Proper “Book”, Written In A Totally Unique Style

RelaxedOrange Report

#23

The Only Time A Monumental Column Was Erected And Adorned With A Statue That Was Not An Emperor Was The Early 2nd Century Gilded Bronze "Emona Citizen". Housed In The Roman Lapidarium Of The National Museum Of Slovenia

The Only Time A Monumental Column Was Erected And Adorned With A Statue That Was Not An Emperor Was The Early 2nd Century Gilded Bronze "Emona Citizen". Housed In The Roman Lapidarium Of The National Museum Of Slovenia

reddit.com Report

#24

Africa 60’s-70’s

Africa 60’s-70’s

Mizzoutiger79 Report

#25

1961 Photo Of A Screw Press Used To Iron Clothes From The Bottega Del Lanarius Or Workshop Of Lanarius In Herculaneum. This Was The Only Artifact Found In The Shop, Along With Bourbon Tunnels. No Other Examples Exist

1961 Photo Of A Screw Press Used To Iron Clothes From The Bottega Del Lanarius Or Workshop Of Lanarius In Herculaneum. This Was The Only Artifact Found In The Shop, Along With Bourbon Tunnels. No Other Examples Exist

reddit.com Report

K W
K W
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can't be walking around in wrinkled clothes before a volcano erupts.

#26

The Vergilius Augusteus, One Of Only Two Surviving Ancient Manuscripts To Be Painstakingly Written In Roman Square Capitals

The Vergilius Augusteus, One Of Only Two Surviving Ancient Manuscripts To Be Painstakingly Written In Roman Square Capitals

RelaxedOrange Report

#27

Tombstone Of Marcus Caelius, The Only Known Example Of Direct Reference To The Varus Disaster During Which 20,000 Men Were Lost To Ambush

Tombstone Of Marcus Caelius, The Only Known Example Of Direct Reference To The Varus Disaster During Which 20,000 Men Were Lost To Ambush

Translation:
 
"To Marcus Caelius, son of Titus, of the Lemonian voting tribe, from Bologna, a centurion in the First Order of legio XVIII, aged 53; He fell in the Varian War. His bones - if found - may be placed in this monument. Publius Caelius, son of Titus, of the Lemonian voting tribe, his brother, set this up."

reddit.com Report

#28

The Only Physical Copy Of The Binding Of Isaac: Rebirth For The Vita Known To Exist

The Only Physical Copy Of The Binding Of Isaac: Rebirth For The Vita Known To Exist

RelaxedOrange Report

