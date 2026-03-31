Ulrika Jonsson, 58, Reveals The Six Months Of Treatments Behind Her Dramatic Transformation

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Ulrika Jonsson, the 58-year-old Swedish-British television personality best known for winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2009, has revealed that she managed to reverse years of sun damage over the last six months, courtesy of a curated skin treatment plan.

Ulrika was a self-confessed “sun worshipper” who was aware that her skin would likely “pay the price” for it.

Highlights Ulrika Jonsson has reversed years of sun damage through a six-month-long skin treatment plan.

She received a series of advanced, non-invasive care designed to boost collagen and gradually rejuvenate her skin.

The transformation came nearly a year after she faced social media flak for appearing older than her age.

In a recent Instagram post, she admitted that she had “largely given up on her face” and had “learnt to accept the consequences of years of sun exposure” until she consulted skin experts.

Addressing the results she managed to achieve following her consultation, Ulrika added: “I’m beyond thrilled with the reflection that now meets me in the mirror every day.”

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Ulrika Jonsson gave followers a behind-the-scenes look at her extensive treatment for sun damage

Image credits: ulrikajonssonofficial

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UK-based aesthetician Dr. Benji Dhillon put together the treatment plan for Ulrika.

In her social media video showing her receiving various procedures, the TV star said, “I never felt as excited about anything in years as I do about this.

“It’s not about looking younger. I don’t want to look 21, I don’t want to look 31. I want to look the best I can for my age,” she added.

Image credits: defineclinic

Following her treatment, Ulrika beamed with joy and shared that her rejuvenated visage gets her “lots of compliments from people.”

Though her skin still carries laugh lines and wrinkles, she said she does not mind them, as they are “after all the marks of a life lived.”

Image credits: defineclinic

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Ulrika said the treatment for her was “not about turning back the clock, but it was the start of a relationship which had its basis in reassurance and realistic expectation.”

“I think we need to remember that ageing is natural and it’s a privilege,” she explained.

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She, however, went on to add that how an individual chooses to age should be their “prerogative.”

The non-invasive treatments Ulrika received to attain her desired skin were detailed on social media

Image credits: ulrikajonssonofficial

According to Dr. Dhillon and his team at Define Clinic in London, Ulrika started by receiving JULAINE biostimulators designed to activate the body’s natural collagen growth.

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She was then given Evolus dermal filler, which is a hyaluronic acid shot that treats moderate to severe wrinkles and folds on the face.

This was followed by Erbium laser resurfacing and Jalupro skin booster injections.

Image credits: defineclinic

On her next visit, Ulrika received BBL x MOXI — a laser treatment that removes pigmentation in the skin by targeting it with light energy.

This step was followed by polynucleotide treatment, which involved extracting DNA fragments from trout or salmon and injecting them into the skin to boost collagen and elastin production.

Image credits: defineclinic

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Ulrika’s skin treatment ended with HIFU, which stands for High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound.

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This uses ultrasonic waves to heat the skin’s deeper layers, further boosting collagen production. It also helps in tightening and lifting the face, neck and brow area.

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Dr. Dhillon told the Daily Mail that he and his team are “delighted with Ulrika’s results, which feel authentic and real.”

“Ulrika still feels like herself, just more refreshed and more confident,” he added, explaining that was the goal his team had in mind.

The treatment came after Ulrika was mocked online last year for her appearance on a podcast

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Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews invited Ulrika to speak about her sobriety journey on his Untapped podcast in July 2025.

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However, as clips from the episode were posted online, the conversation about her past drinking habits got completely ignored, and her visage became the main topic of discussion.

“She looks horrendous,” one wrote, while another added, “She looks about 103 years old and a walking advertisement to keep off the sunbeds.”

“She is not aging well,” a third remarked.

Image credits: ulrikajonssonofficial

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Ulrika addressed the criticism on Instagram, writing at the time, “Try to listen to the words rather than constantly judging women’s appearance. You might learn something. And making people feel s*** doesn’t make you a hero.”

She also defended her appearance by penning a candid article for The Times.

“I’ve fought hard against the whole perception of women being solely about beauty and image. I’m a practical woman, and I come with a wealth of experience, kindness and intelligence,” Ulrika said, adding, “The fact that I now have wrinkles, lines and jowls should be of no consequence.”

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“So pleased for her. She has had so much backlash in the past regarding her appearance,” a fan wrote about Ulrika’s new look

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