Countries go to war, maps get redrawn, leaders fall. But the deepest scars aren’t on the land — they’re on the people.

War changes a soldier, not just in spirit but in flesh.

The human face becomes its own kind of battlefield, carrying the weight of everything that’s been endured.

A young soldier from Ukraine, known online as Vitsyk, joined the army at the age of 18.

He recently posted two photos on social media: one from before the war, in civilian clothes with a faint smile, and one in uniform, dark and shadowed, showing the toll of frontline life. “I hardly remember myself before the war,” he wrote.

His post sparked a wave of responses. Soldiers across Ukraine began sharing their own photos — some taken months apart, others years — and the transformation is stark.

Look closely, and you can read the story of conflict just through their faces.