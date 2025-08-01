Tyra Banks’ Confession About Her “Erotic” Fixation Has Fans Gagging In Disgust

ADVERTISEMENT

The face of CoverGirl, Tyra Banks, has opened up about a self-professed “disgusting and erotic” proclivity.

Speaking on Today With Jenna & Friends earlier this week, she explained to her host, Jenna Bush Hager, that she was happy to exercise this fixation on any one of her family and friends.

In fact, she is so committed to the quirk that she even has a dedicated “kit” for it.

Tyra Banks suspected that Jenna Bush Hager was “disgusted” with her

“No. Oh, my God. Do you clip toes?” Hager asked and then answered the question herself, saying: “Yes, you do.”

“I am, like an aesthetician, [a] pedicurist, everything. I love it. I’m getting a reputation for being a gross person,” the model responded.

The two joked about an earlier revelation, and Banks accused Hager of being disgusted at her.

“They’re saying because ‘Jenna was disgusted,’” she said, to which the host shot back, “I was not disgusted!”

“That’s what they said, and it’s okay, I still love you.” Banks argued, and warned Hager: “I’m about to disgust you.”

The model claimed she was happy to exercise the fixation on anyone in her house

“I like to pick,” she told Hager on July 24. “I like the toe, and if it has some stuff in it, I don’t mind digging it out,” she elaborated.

“But I have a kit. You have to have a kit. Some alcohol, you know. Some stuff!”

Hager asked her who she exercised the obsession on, and Banks responded with:

“Anyone that wants it — my mom, my friends, my man (Louis Bélanger-Martin), my son,” before admitting it was a fixation and that it was “disgusting and erotic” at the same time.

“It touches those parts of me,” she added.

One of her fascinations is toe jam

“The toenail,” the 51-year-old model detailed.

“There’s been stuff in there,” Banks continued to explain. “The jam. The toe jam is up in the nail, and then you pick, and sometimes it’s different colors. Sometimes it’s brown, sometimes it’s green,” she explained.

Banks was sure to note that her love for other people’s impurities did have its limits. “Nether regions. I’m not picking up on those,” she asserted.

“If somebody’s like, ‘Oh, can you check this?’ I’m like, ‘No … that’s where I draw the line.’

“Chest up and knees down? It’s on. I’m not popping and picking nothing [outside of] there,” she elaborated.

Her fascination extends to zits, too, and she told Bush: “And then, a pimple? If you had a pimple, I would be staring at you.”

Despite her fixation, Banks claims she avoids Dr. Pimple Popper because it makes her cravings worse

When Hager asked Banks what the thought process behind it was, Banks responded: “I want it so bad. Like, I just love it.”

Hager probed further and asked if it was anything like Dr. Pimple Popper—a show featuring California-based dermatologist Sandra Lee, who–as the title suggests–picks at people’s skin professionally.

Banks claimed that she refrained from watching the show as it only piqued her cravings.

“I don’t watch it too much because it maybe, like [a dependency]. It’s disgusting and erotic at the same time. It touches those parts of you,” she told the Hager.

Some members of the public feel like they have learned too much about Tyra Banks

Banks admitted to unusual eating habits too when she said: “You know, Jenna, I clean crumbs by eating them, because if you put it in the trash, it’s gonna get roaches or something. So you just clean it up with your finger. Or you just eat it.”

Social media has since expressed a combination of shock and doubt at Bank’s claims. Some netizens were peeved and complained about having to read about it at all.

Sharing the sentiment of too much information, another wrote: “I wanna know less about you.”

“She really doesn’t do that, anything for shock value,” one netizen remarked.

One person took issue with the model’s handling of crumbs and retorted, “Gurllll get a vacuum and clean it up. I’ve never been this desperate to eat and clean at the same time.”

Fans are spit on the revelation

