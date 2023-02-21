Mom Refuses To Adopt PetSmart Cat, So Her Kid Whispers His Address In The Cat’s Ear As Part Of His “Secret Adoption Plan”

A film director once said that it is impossible to outplay children and animals because they always look as natural as possible in the frame. Perhaps this is why posts about kids and kitties are always so damn popular. Okay, here comes the combo!

This recent story of an adorable boy so desperately wanting to adopt a cat from PetSmart despite a flat refusal from his own mom went absolutely viral on Twitter, so we literally feel compelled to share it with you.

The author of the post once saw a boy who got a refusal from his mom to adopt a PetSmart cat, so he decided they had to make a plan

Image credits: pxhere (not the actual photo)

The boy whispered his full home address to the cat, obviously expecting the pet to take care of the rest on his own

Image credits: feederofcats

Image credits: hiiroges

Image credits: itsgnatt

Image credits: 58rughooker

Image credits: Anthony92931

Image credits: Smeep248

Image credits: gay_girlboss

Image credits: galaxolotls

Image credits: PurrinceMew

Image credits: JT89336467

Image credits: Jennifer C. (not the actual photo)

Image credits: samantha__page_

Image credits: ohjasminee

Image credits: _koyiaaa

Image credits: madithesaddi

Image credits: squitwordd

By the way, according to ASPCA statistics, the boy’s intervention could really save the cat’s life

So, the Original Poster (OP), a girl named Haley, lives in California and once worked at PetSmart, and one day she witnessed an incredibly touching scene – a boy asked his mother to allow him to adopt a cat, but was refused, and then he just clung to the glass cage with his face and hands telling the cat they needed to ‘form a plan’.

What was the plan? For this plan, the boy definitely needed the animal’s help – he whispered his full home address to him, hoping that the cat would then deal with everything on his own. “I think the kids will be alright,” Haley states.

By the way, the boy’s intervention really could have saved the cat’s life – so, according to the ASPCA, approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year, of which 3.2 million are cats. But the data gets even sadder – nearly 920K shelter animals, in particular, 530K cats, are euthanized each year. If you thought that’s damn high – we should let you know this number has actually diminished greatly in the past several years and used to be much higher.

However, the statistics on adopting pets are still encouraging – approximately 4.1 million animals are adopted per year, and cats make up 2.1 million in this number. According to the dedicated blog The Crazy Cat Lady Tips, the best time to convince parents to get a cat, in general, would be around that 14-week mark. “Not only did your kitten learn all necessary social skills from mother and littermates, but he or she is also still very young, and you can control any future training,” the blog authors claim.

Image credits: pxhere (not the actual photo)

Be that as it may, adult cat lovers adopt them at any age – just look at the comments on the original tweet. A significant part of them are stories about how people entered PetSmart, by chance ended up in the cat adoption area, fell in sudden love with an incredibly lovely kitty and, after filling out all the necessary application documents, left the store with a new pet.

In any case, the point is almost always that the child has the consent of the parents. For example, other PetSmart employees admitted in the comments that they are always trying to get a little creative with ways to make the cats seem more appealing to adults. It seems that this boy’s mother is in for a long and systematic siege until she throws out the white flag and the cat is in their house…

By the way, according to the Meyou-Paris blog, there are three main principles for convincing parents that a cat is a must in your home. First: do not deny the flaws of cats. Second: defend the good aspects of cats. Finally, the third: try a smooth adaptation. We, for our part, want to add the fourth – just show your parents this our selection of the cutest “kitty cankles” ever – and we are almost sure that any person’s heart will melt with emotion!

People in the comments praised the boy’s wit and told their own stories of adopting cats as well

Image credits: JohnRob08884648

Image credits: 167826aa09fb407

Image credits: katielafaw

Image credits: DanielBrasilia